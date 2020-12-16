Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUTO TECNOLÓGICO SUPERIOR LIBERTAD CARRERA: Entrenamiento Deportivo Tema: LA JABALINA . Autor: MSc. Yaxel Ale de la R...
¿Qué es la jabalina? • Una jabalina es una lanza diseñada para ser arrojada. Fue utilizada por los cazadores prehistóricos...
• Teniendo en cuenta que el lanzamiento de artefactos de diferentes formas y tamaños para cazar animales a distancia para ...
Reglamento • Se lanza desde un pasillo de un largo de 30 metros, acabado en un arco de 38 metros de radio. El sector de ca...
Características de la jabalina • La jabalina es un venablo alargado con la punta metálica. La longitud de la jabalina es d...
Técnicas de lanzamiento • El objetivo de efectuar un buen lanzamiento técnico es el de que la jabalina tenga la mayor velo...
LANZAMIENTO DE JABALINA – Secuencia Completa • Descripción de las Fases El lanzamiento de la jabalina se divide en las sig...
TOMA Objetivo Tomar firme y confortablemente la Jabalina. Características Técnicas. • Toma pulgar e índice (1), o • Toma p...
FASE DE APROXIMACIÓN Objetivo • Acelerar el lanzador y la jabalina Características Técnicas • Jabalina se sostiene en form...
FASE DEL RITMO DE 5 PASOS Retraso Objetivo. • Ubicar correctamente la Jabalina para la descarga Características Técnicas •...
FASE DEL RITMO DE 5 PASOS Paso de Impulso • Objetivo Ubicarse y preparar el cuerpo para la descarga. Características Técni...
FASE DE DESCARGA Parte 1: Transición • Objetivo. Transferir velocidad desde las piernas al tronco. • Características Técni...
FASE DE DESCARGA Parte 2: Posición de Fuerza Objetivo Transferir velocidad desde el tronco al hombro y brazo. • Caracterís...
FASE DE DESCARGA Parte 3: Movimiento Final del Brazo • Objetivo • Transferir la velocidad del hombro y brazo a la Jabalina...
FASE DE DESCARGA Parte 3: Movimiento Final del Brazo Objetivo • Transferir la velocidad del hombro y brazo a la Jabalina. ...
FASE DE RITMO DE 5 PASOS Ubicación del Pie • Objetivo Crear velocidad y transferirla a la jabalina. • Características Técn...
FASE DE RECUPERACIÓN} • Objetivo Frenar el movimiento hacia delante del cuerpo y evitar cometer un lanzamiento nulo. • Car...
PASO 1 LANZAMIENTOS DE FRENTE • Objetivo: Acelerar la jabalina a lo largo de una recta • Introducir la jabalina, medidas d...
PASO 3 RITMO DE 3 PASOS Y LANZAMIENTO • Objetivo: Introducir el paso de impulso y unirlo con la posición de fuerza. • Come...
PASO 5 CARRERA DE APROXIMACIÓN Y RETRASO • Objetivo: Introducir el retraso y unir la carrera de aproximación con el ritmo ...
Bibliografía • Haral M, IAAF (1996) Correr, Saltar, Lanzar • CORRER! SALTAR! LANZAR! - Guía Oficial IAAF de Enseñanza del ...
  21. 21. Bibliografía • Haral M, IAAF (1996) Correr, Saltar, Lanzar • CORRER! SALTAR! LANZAR! - Guía Oficial IAAF de Enseñanza del Atletismo • https://www.google.com.ec/search?q=proceso+de+ense%C3%B1anza+de+salto+con +garrocha&rlz=1C5CHFA_enEC729EC730&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ah UKEwiphcu8y7raAhWPtVkKHfXHC98Q_AUICigB&biw=1440&bih=826#imgrc=okcgtt uRfNcktM:

