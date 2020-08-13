Experiencia de aprendizaje IPC - CiudadanÍa Digital

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISEÑO DE UNA EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE QUE PROMUEVE LA CIUDADANÍA DIGITAL Iris Pérez Carbal Universidad Icesi Maestría e...
DISEÑO DE UNA EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE QUE PROMUEVE LA CIUDADANÍA DIGITAL Estándar ISTE de ciudadanía digital: Los estud...
uso de las redes sociales y ciudadanía digital. Y la idea 4. En donde se brinda orientación acerca de las Redes sociales y...
Grado: 5º de básica primaria Duración: 3 sesiones de 110 minutos Descripción de la experiencia: El tema a trabajar son los...
Actividades de aprendizaje: PRIMERA SESIÓN FASES TIEMPO ACTIVIDADES RECURSOS ACTIVIDAD ES RUTINARIA S 5 minutos En este mo...
ESTRUCTU RACIÓN (Aprendam os que…) 45 minutos ✦ Para este momento se propone una actividad consistente en un juego que enc...
pueda leer los que hacen sus compañeros acerca del tema. - El docente es un moderador de actividad, da a los estudiantes p...
siguientes interrogantes ¿Tuviste algún inconveniente para leer los comentarios de tus compañeros? ¿Por qué? ESTRUCTURACI ...
orientador durante la actividad y será partícipe de las exposiciones en el museo. Los estudiantes deben cumplir anticipada...
TRANSFERENCI A 40 minutos ✦ Posteriormente abriremos un debate sobre las reflexiones acerca de lo sucedido en la actividad...
cuenta o la de los padres, con previa autorización - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXf- YGQr6jI ¿Tienes privacidad de ve...
Para el desarrollode este juego,se dividiráel curso envariosgruposde seisestudiantes. El docente se aseguraráde tenerlosta...
otros grados de la I.E. para tratar temas de identidad digital. Estrategias de evaluación: ✦ Para la evaluación de la acti...
1. DERECHOS DE NIÑOS Y NIÑAS - Estuve atento a la presentación de la infografía - Participéactivamenteen las respuesta a l...
Recursos: Imágenes: Derechos de los niños y niñas. (s. f.). [Infografía]. https://i1.wp.com/www.materialdeaprendizaje.com/...
Mager, R. F. (2002, 21 septiembre). Pautas de Mager para el diseño de objetivos de aprendizaje. Eduteka. http://eduteka.ic...
PantallasAmigas. (2018, 31 agosto). ¿Tienes privacidad de verdad en las redes sociales? [Vídeo]. YouTube. https://www.yout...
Plan de aula enriquecida con TIC, donde se realizan diferentes estrategias para desarrollar la Ciudadanía digital en estudiantes de quinto grado de educación básica primaria.

Experiencia de aprendizaje IPC - CiudadanÍa Digital

  1. 1. DISEÑO DE UNA EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE QUE PROMUEVE LA CIUDADANÍA DIGITAL Iris Pérez Carbal Universidad Icesi Maestría en educación mediada por las TIC Ciudadanía Digital Johana Valencia Agosto, 5 de 2020 ¡Conéctate, muéstrate seguro! por IRIS PEREZ CARBAL se distribuye bajo una Licencia Creative Commons Atribución- NoComercial-CompartirIgual 4.0 Internacional.
  2. 2. DISEÑO DE UNA EXPERIENCIA DE APRENDIZAJE QUE PROMUEVE LA CIUDADANÍA DIGITAL Estándar ISTE de ciudadanía digital: Los estudiantes reconocen los derechos, responsabilidades y oportunidades de vivir, aprender y trabajar en un mundo digital interconectado, y actúan y modelan de manera segura, legal y ética. Los estudiantes: ✦ Cultivan y gestionan su identidad y reputación digital y son conscientes de la permanencia de sus acciones en el mundo digital. ✦ Se involucran en un comportamiento positivo, seguro, legal y ético al usar la tecnología, incluyendo interacciones sociales en línea o cuando usan dispositivos conectados en red. Experiencias de aprendizaje de referencia dónde se promueve la ciudadanía digital: TEXTO 1: https://www.gettingsmart.com/2019/10/5-ideas-for-learning-about-digital-citizenship/ 5 Ideas para aprender sobre ciudadanía digital. Por Rachelle Dene Poth. 10 de octubre de 2019. En GettingSmart.com En este texto el autor proporciona ideas claras y concretas que puedo desarrollar dentro del aula con mis estudiantes para lograr que desarrollen habilidades digitales y lo que es mejor, que desarrollen la capacidad de usar de manera adecuada, segura y responsables las herramientas digitales. De esta manera contribuye con lo estipulado en el ISTE sobre Ciudadanía digital. Tomaré en cuenta la idea 2. que propone actividades sobre diferentes “Recursos en línea” que nos ofrecen actividades interactivas y creativas, tutoriales y lecciones sobre el
  3. 3. uso de las redes sociales y ciudadanía digital. Y la idea 4. En donde se brinda orientación acerca de las Redes sociales ydan ideas para hacer comprender a los estudiantes cómo funcionan las redes sociales, la manera correcta de publicar e interactuar responsablemente. En el texto muestran recurso que debo contextualizar, pues estos se encuentran en otro idioma, pero que me resulta muy interesante las ideas de cómo usar diferentes recursos tecnológicos para que mis estudiantes puedan desarrollar las habilidades y competencias digitales de las que hablan los estándares del ISTE. TEXTO 2: PROYECTO PARA MULTIPLICADORES. Programa "Nuestro Lugar", Telecom Argentina 2015."www.nuestrolugar.com.ar” En este sitio encontré propuestas interesantes sobre alfabetización digital, ciudadanía digital para padres, profesores y estudiantes en los que se promueven el uso responsable, creativo y positivo de la tecnología. Un excelente recurso si lo que se quiere es que los estudiantes desarrollen las habilidades y competencias que se describen en los Estándares ISTE 2016. En este sitio web utilizaré fichas de trabajo que me proporcionan actividades para desarrollar dentro del aula y profundizar sobre los riesgos y beneficios del uso de las tecnologías. Además, kit didácticos con recursos divertidos e interesantes como juegos de mesa para imprimir, posters, guías en pdf que me sirven de apoyo para la construcción de conocimientos. Nombre de la experiencia: Conéctate con las TIC, muéstrate seguro!
  4. 4. Grado: 5º de básica primaria Duración: 3 sesiones de 110 minutos Descripción de la experiencia: El tema a trabajar son los derechos y deberes del mundo digital, los usos y recomendaciones que se debe tener en cuenta para proteger la privacidad de nuestra identidad digital. Durante las diferentes sesiones trabajarán estos temas para sensibilizar, concientizar y comprometer al estudiante en la responsabilidad que tenemos en la construcción de nuestra identidad y reputación digital que nos identifica en el mundo virtual y que tiene relación con el mundo físico. Para esto se va a implementar diferentes actividades, divertidas y creativas que le permitirán a los estudiantes reflexionar acerca de los cuidados que debemos tener al hacer publicaciones, así mismo a quien le compartimos información y/o contenido para ir construyéndonos como ciudadanos digitales. Se darán recomendaciones del uso, cuidado y responsabilidad de diferentes plataformas digitales como Twitter, Instagram y Facebook. Se profundizará en los usos educativos de la red Facebook pero los estudiantes no interactuarán directamente con la plataforma por las especificaciones de la edad para hacer registro en esta red, sin embargo, no debemos desconocer que una gran cantidad de niños la usan por lo que se considera de mucha relevancia hacer un recorrido por dicha red para dar a conocer al estudiante los riesgos que puede traer hacer uso inadecuado de este recurso, pero también las ventajas que en el ámbito educativo nos ofrece dicha red social. Objetivos de aprendizaje: ✦ El estudiante será capaz de hacer uso responsable y seguro de las TIC reconociendo los derechos y obligaciones que todos tienen en las redes para elegir la información y/o contenido que se puede compartir, comentar o publicar en las redes. ✦ Construir criterios de responsabilidad, cuidado y seguridad atendiendo las recomendaciones del uso adecuado de la tecnología que le permitan proteger su privacidad y evitar situaciones negativas que afecten su identidad y reputación digital.
  5. 5. Actividades de aprendizaje: PRIMERA SESIÓN FASES TIEMPO ACTIVIDADES RECURSOS ACTIVIDAD ES RUTINARIA S 5 minutos En este momento se inicia la sesión, docentes y estudiantes se saludan, se hace el respectivo llamado de asistencia. Docentes y estudiantes fijan normas o pactos de convivencia para el desarrollo normal de la sesión - Listade asistencia EXPLORACI ÓN 15 minutos La sesión de desarrollará en el aula de informática ✦ El docente habla a los estudiantes acerca de los derechos de los niños y niñas y de la responsabilidad que tiene el estado en el cumplimiento de estos. Les proyecta una infografía para ilustrarlos acerca del tema. Seguidamente para explorar los saberes previos, y a modo de introducción los estudiantes participarán de manera espontánea respondiendo los siguientes interrogantes: ¿Conocían cuáles eran sus derechos? ¿Todos tenemos los mismos derechos? ¿Se cumplen siempre estos derechos? ¿Cuáles son las responsabilidades que acompañan a esos derechos? - Salade informática - Videobeam - Infografíade losderechos de niñosy niñas https://i1.wp.c om/www.mat erialdeaprendi zaje.com/wp- content/uploa ds/derechos- del- ni%C3%B1o4.j pg?ssl=1
  6. 6. ESTRUCTU RACIÓN (Aprendam os que…) 45 minutos ✦ Para este momento se propone una actividad consistente en un juego que encontramos en http://www.nuestrolugar.com.ar y que nos permite de manera divertida entender que así como tenemos derechos y deberes en el mundo personal, también lo tenemos en el mundo digital. - Para esto el docente elaborará previamente, en papeles de colores, unas tarjeticas con los derechos de niños y niñas y otras con e- derechos correspondientes. - Se divide el curso en dos grupos, la mitad de los estudiantes recibirán cada uno una tarjeta con un derecho físico y la otra mitad recibirá una tarjeta con un e-derecho (derecho digital ) correspondiente.- Los estudiantes deben circular por el salón de clases en búsqueda de la pareja. De esta manera se hace la unión de los derechos del mundo físico con el correspondiente derecho del mundo virtual Imagen tomada de http://www.nuestrolugar.com.ar/fichas_docent es/primaria/ficha14.pdf - Tarjeticasde colorescon derechosy deberesfísicos y con los derechosy deberes digitales. TRANSFERE NCIA 45 minutos ✦ Para terminar los estudiantes, en memos van a escribir su opinión acerca del aprendizaje que obtuvieron de la actividad realizada sobre los derechos y responsabilidades digitales y los va a pegar en un lugar, que estará dispuesto para tal fin, dentro de la sala de informática. Con esta actividad se busca hacer una simulación de los comentarios que se hacen en redes. La idea es que cada estudiante deje su comentario y - Memos de diferentes colores y con adhesivo. - Espacio para publicar comentarios.
  7. 7. pueda leer los que hacen sus compañeros acerca del tema. - El docente es un moderador de actividad, da a los estudiantes pautas, explicaciones, recomendaciones. Tiene la responsabilidad de crear conciencia en el estudiante de que los comentarios deben hacerse respetando los derechos de todos. Imagen ilustrativa tomada de https://st4.depositphotos.com/1000975/20836/i /450/depositphotos_208366484-stock-photo- many-reminders-in-business-concept.jpg SEGUNDA SESIÓN FASES TIEMPO ACTIVIDADES RECURSOS ACTIVIDADES RUTINARIAS 5 minutos La sesión inicia con el saludo entre docentes y estudiantes, se hace el respectivo llamado de asistencia. Docentes y estudiantes fijan normas o pactos de convivencia para el desarrollo normal de la sesión - Listade asistencia - Pactosde convivencias EXPLORACIÓN 15 minutos ✦ Este primer momento nos sirve para retomar los conocimientos adquiridos en la sesión anterior, para explorar los conocimientos previos y lo orientará el docente a través de interrogantes como: ¿Qué vimos en la sesión anterior? ¿Qué aprendieron? ¿Les parece importante lo aprendido? ¿Por qué? ¿Tienen la misma validez los derechos físicos que los derechos digitales? Para relacionar el conocimiento adquirido con la sesión el docente orientará los
  8. 8. siguientes interrogantes ¿Tuviste algún inconveniente para leer los comentarios de tus compañeros? ¿Por qué? ESTRUCTURACI ÓN (Aprendamos que…) 50 minutos ✦ Después de conocer que se tiene derechos y responsabilidades al usar el internet, dialogaremos acerca de la identidad digital, se dará a conocer algunos consejos al usar el internet, la huella que vamos dejando con cada acción que realizamos en la red, ventajas, desventajas, para que el estudiante esté en capacidad de pensar, planear y decidir, en un futuro, la información que quieren compartir en internet. Para reforzar un poco se le mostrará el siguiente video: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNmXi YY9iHA Identidad digital. ¿Quiénes somos en la red? ✦ Para complementar la actividad se sugiere la siguiente actividad tomada de www.nuestrolugar.com.ar EL MUSEO - La idea es crear museos personales que permitan al estudiante crear una mirada crítica sobre la exposición propia y la de sus compañeros. - Para el desarrollo de la actividad necesitaremos anticipadamente que cada estudiante traiga 3 fotos impresas y 3 objetos con los que se identifican (la foto de un grupo de música, el logo de su club preferido de deporte, un libro, un juguete, una canción, una película, un juego etc.). Esto tiene un doble propósito, hacer la construcción del museo y generar la curiosidad e interés entre los estudiantes. El docente se encargará de recolectar todo lo necesario para que los estudiantes construyan su exposición, así como adecuar el espacio para darle vida al museo. Tendrá un rol como moderador y - Video de Youtube ¿Quiénes somos en la red? - Videode Youtube - Elementos solicitadosa los estudiantes (Fotos,logos, libros, canciones, juguetes) - Hojasde colores, marcadores, cinta pegante. - Bolsitaspara guardar elementos.
  9. 9. orientador durante la actividad y será partícipe de las exposiciones en el museo. Los estudiantes deben cumplir anticipadamente con los requerimientos realizados por el docente, así como la adecuación de propio espacio o “muro” dentro del museo La actividadse desarrollaencuatropasos: Primero,losestudiantes deberáncompletar distintasconsignasde un“Identikit”,cadauna enuna hojaseparada.Se puedenutilizarhojas de coloresy marcadorespara losdistintos ítems. : Una vezque estén listostodoslosítemsdel Identikit,lasfotosde cada estudiante ylosobjetosque trajo,se montará un“museo”enel aula. Los chicosy chicas ubicaránsuspertenenciascomoenuna muestra.Para esto,sugerimosdespejarel espacio,que permitaunacómodacirculación enel aula. Antesde recorrerel museo, se le entregaráa cada estudiante unsobre obolsita,enloscuales podrá guardar hasta5 elementosde sus compañerosque estánenel museo(sindañar ningunade laspiezas). Se armará unaronda de sillasyse utilizarála propuestarealizadacomodisparador. La ideaesque puedanexperimentarlofácil que estomar loselementosque se encuentranenexposiciónyrelacionarla experienciaconloque pasaen lasredes socialesyengeneral conla identidaddigital.
  10. 10. TRANSFERENCI A 40 minutos ✦ Posteriormente abriremos un debate sobre las reflexiones acerca de lo sucedido en la actividad y será guiado como lo indica el recurso implementado. TERCERA SESIÓN FASES TIEMPO ACTIVIDADES RECURSOS ACTIVIDADE S RUTINARIAS 5 minutos Se abre la sesión, con el acostumbrado saludo entre docentes y estudiantes, llamado de asistencia. Y se fijan los pactos de convivencia en busca del desarrollo de la actividad en completa normalidad. - Listade asistencia EXPLORACIÓ N 15 minutos ✦ Este momento se iniciará con la muestra de algunos videos que proporcionan algunas claves sobre la seguridad digital, los cuales serán compartidos en la página de Faceebook del colegio y los niños que tienen acceso a esa red podrán realizar comentarios, a través de su - Videosde Youtube - ¿Tienes privacidad de verdad en las redes?, ¿Cómose sientenconel hechoque otra personatengasusfotos,datos y pertenencias?¿Se sienten cómodoscon estasituación?¿Les gusta podertenerlasfotos,datosy pertenenciasde otro?¿Paraqué usarían esoselementos?Aquíserá importante conducirla conversaciónhaciael paralelismo que representalaactividad realizadaconloque sucede enel mundovirtual.Allí,todoloque publicamos,quedaaccesible para todos:compañerosde curso y otras personasque noconocemos también.Poreso,esfundamental cuidarlo que publicamosysaber quiénespuedenteneraccesoaesas publicaciones.
  11. 11. cuenta o la de los padres, con previa autorización - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXf- YGQr6jI ¿Tienes privacidad de verdad en las redes? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t- x73w1N1os Recomendaciones para el Uso Seguro de Internet y las Redes Sociales ✦ El docente hará mención de los usos educativos de la red Facebook, así como recomendaciones acerca de configuraciones de privacidad y protección de la información en dicha red. Guiará la actividad a través de interrogantes. Recomendac iones para el Uso Seguro de Internet y las Redes Sociales ESTRUCTURA CIÓN (Aprendamo s que…) 45 minutos ✦ El siguiente paso es proponer un juego que les ayude a reconocer las situaciones positivas y los riesgos al que nos enfrentamos cuando nos conectamos a internet, por lo que debemos hacer uso responsable de las TIC. El recurso fue tomado de www.nuestrolugar.com.ar y consise en un juego de mesa, basado en escaleras y serpientes en donde juegan varias personas. El juego contiene casillas del 1 al 100. Nueve símbolos de conexión y diez símbolos de cables desconectados. Al llegar a la conexión subes y al llegar al cable desconectado bajas. http://www.nuestrolugar.com.ar/fichas_docentes /kits/juego_primaria.pdf - Tablerosde juego impresos - dados
  12. 12. Para el desarrollode este juego,se dividiráel curso envariosgruposde seisestudiantes. El docente se aseguraráde tenerlostablerosdel juego,impresos,lasfichasylosdados. Con losestudiantesestableceránalgunasnormas de juegoque debencumplir,se debe teneren cuentalosderechosyresponsabilidades aprendidosenlaclase anterior. TRANSFEREN CIA 45 minutos ✦ Como actividad de cierre, los estudiantes van a crear una lista de lo que aprendieron que se debe hacer o no cuando interactuamos en las redes sociales, así como lo que debemos tener en cuenta para proteger la información que compartimos en internet. ✦ Por último, haremos un PowerPoint donde los estudiantes publicaran una foto y grabaran su voz haciendo una descripción que los identifique, en este caso el docente estará al frente del proceso de producción ayudándolos con la herramienta a usar y además de los datos que decidan compartir, teniendo en cuenta lo aprendido. El objetivo es hacer un simulacro de publicación en redes, es de anotar que por la edad de los estudiantes no es pertinente la interacción con estas, por el rango de edad y está estipulado dentro de las políticas de seguridad de dichas rede. Es importante que el docente pida con anticipación este elemento para gestionar tiempo. El estudiante debe ser responsable con cada uno de los requisitos pedidos por el docente para que las actividades puedan desarrollarse sin ningún inconveniente. El producto realizado será visualizado por todo el grupo y puede ser compartido con - Fotosde los estudiantes - Portátil - Videobeam
  13. 13. otros grados de la I.E. para tratar temas de identidad digital. Estrategias de evaluación: ✦ Para la evaluación de la actividad se tendrá en cuenta la autoevaluación. El estudiante debe reflexionar acerca del grado de responsabilidad que tuvo en cada una de las actividades. En este caso la evaluación será de carácter cualitativo. Se realizará mediante la rúbrica analítica, descrita en el anexo. ✦ La evaluación que se desarrolla durante todo el proceso, será la evaluación formativa, bajo la técnica de observación directa, desarrollada por el docente de manera permanente durante las tres sesiones, en donde tomará apuntes en su planilla personal de calificaciones teniendo en cuenta criterios como: * Participación activa de los estudiantes en donde da cuenta de sus saberes previos, atención y concentración en el desarrollo de las actividades * Trabajo en equipo * Cumplimiento oportuno de los compromisos * Participación significativa, clara y pertinente en el debate ANEXO Rúbrica para autoevaluación CONÉCTATE CON LAS TIC, MUESTRATE SEGURO! En esta actividad, los estudiantes realizarán diversas actividades como juegos, debates, visualización de videos y la creación de un PowerPoint con audio en dónde demostrarán lo aprendido durante las tres sesiones. La rúbrica debe ser devuelta al profesor para que este compare la autoevaluación con lo observado durante el desarrollo de la clase y haga la retroalimentación pertinente de esta. ASPECTOS A EVALUAR CUMPLIÓ CUMPLIÓ PARCIALMENTE NO CUMPLIÓ
  14. 14. 1. DERECHOS DE NIÑOS Y NIÑAS - Estuve atento a la presentación de la infografía - Participéactivamenteen las respuesta a los interrogantes planteados por el docente 2. JUEGO E-DERECHOS - Atendí a las indicaciones y participé de manera espontánea y activa en la actividad 3. EL MUSEO - Cumplí con la entrega oportuna de los materiales requeridos para la actividad (fotos,objetos que me identifican) - Ubiqué todos los elementos de manera visible y creativa para todos los visitantes - Visitétodas las exposiciones demis compañeros y tomé cinco elementos de mis compañeros con cuidado de no dañarlos. - Participéactivamenteen el debate, exponiendo y argumentando ideas,sentimientos y opiniones de manera clara y pertinente. 4. JUEGO CONECTADO Y DESCONECTADOS - Participéactivamentedel juego - cumplí con las normas del juego - Presenta un comportamiento adecuado durante la actividad 5. ELABORACION DE NORMAS - Hice aportes significativosen la construcción de la tabla denormas evidenciando un aprendizaje acerca de los derechos y responsabilidades que tenemos en el mundo físico y digital. 6. DISEÑO DEL POWERPOINT - Hace uso pertinente de la información que suministra paraser publicadadando clara muestra de lo aprendido - Hace una descripción clara y precisautilizando un buen volumen de voz e imagen adecuados Nombre del estudiante: ___________________________________________________
  15. 15. Recursos: Imágenes: Derechos de los niños y niñas. (s. f.). [Infografía]. https://i1.wp.com/www.materialdeaprendizaje.com/wp-content/uploads/derechos- del-ni%C3%B1o4.jpg?ssl=1 https://st4.depositphotos.com/1000975/20836/i/450/depositphotos_208366484-stock- photo-many-reminders-in-business-concept.jpg Material de apoyo: Fink, C. (2020). Recursos para trabajar sobre Ciudadanía Digital con adolescentes. CRIS FINK.[Entrada de blog] https://cristhianfink.com/recursos-para-trabajar- sobre-ciudadania-digital-con-adolescentes/ Dene Poth, R. (2019, 10 agosto). 5 ideas para aprender sobre ciudadanía digital. GETTINGS SMART. https://www.gettingsmart.com/2019/10/5-ideas-for- learning-about-digital-citizenship/# López, J. (2011, 20 junio). CÓMO PROMOVER CON FACEBOOK TEMAS DE CIUDADANÍA DIGITAL. Eduteka. http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/FacebookUsoResponsable
  16. 16. Mager, R. F. (2002, 21 septiembre). Pautas de Mager para el diseño de objetivos de aprendizaje. Eduteka. http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/Tema15 López, J. (2020, 14 junio). RÚBRICAS, EVALUACIÓN MÁS ALLÁ DE LA CALIFICACIÓN. Eduteka. http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/MatrizValoracion TELECOM & Asociación Chicos.net. (2015). NUESTRO LUGAR. http://www.nuestrolugar.com.ar/nosotros.php The Education Foundation, Facebook & Edusocial.info. (2015, 1 abril). GUIA DE FACEBOOK PARA EDUCADORES. Eduteka. http://eduteka.icesi.edu.co/articulos/facebook VIDEOS OSIseguridad. (2020, 30 marzo). Identidad digital. ¿Quiénes somos en la red? [Vídeo]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNmXiYY9iHA PantallasAmigas. (2013, 16 mayo). Recomendaciones para el Uso Seguro de Internet y las Redes Sociales [Vídeo]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t- x73w1N1os
  17. 17. PantallasAmigas. (2018, 31 agosto). ¿Tienes privacidad de verdad en las redes sociales? [Vídeo]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXf-YGQr6jI

