Cayman Brac Commercial Land Property For sale by IRG Cayman

Excellent commercial lot 0.44 acres with excellent road frontage off West End East Road in an ideal location surrounded by existing businesses. For more info explore our website: http://www.irgcayman.com/

  1. 1. COMMERCIAL LAND, CAYMAN BRAC Cayman Brac, Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands 108 WIDTH 177 DEPTH Property Description Excellent commercial lot 0.44 acres with excellent road frontage off West End East Road in an ideal location surrounded by existing businesses. Arrange a viewing TODAY! Trisha Johnson - SALES/LEASING ASSOCIATE Shelly Miller - SALES AGENT
  2. 2. COMMERCIAL LAND, CAYMAN BRAC Cayman Brac, Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands +1 345 547 4231 +1 345 623 1111 trisha@irg.ky 345 925 2196 3456231111 shelly@irg.ky CI$67,000 MLS#: 407204 TYPE: Commercial (Land)
  3. 3. COMMERCIAL LAND, CAYMAN BRAC Cayman Brac, Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org)

