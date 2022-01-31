The type of data we use varies drastically. It can be said that sharing and exchanging data is necessary,

but isn't it vulnerable? Think about it, can you monitor this much data and ensure that it is safe and not

exposed to hackers or data thieves? Unlikely, which is why the need to invest in data security comes into

play. Rest assured, investing in the data breach in Los Angeles will only be possible when you understand

the type of data used. Smartphones may require a completely different set of tools and software to

prevent data breach attempts than your workstations, servers, or data centers.