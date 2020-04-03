Is ignorance a bliss?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Objective view!
  2. 2. Is ignorance is a bliss????
  3. 3. ignorance Lack of knowledge and information There is a too much to handle Then we can say that yes! Ignorance is a bliss
  4. 4. This phrase has origin in Thomas gray’s famous poem. “What yo u don't know cannot hurt you.”
  5. 5. This poem reveals gray’s double perspective that not only is ignorance bliss but knowledge is misery.
  6. 6. Childhood does have a kind of bliss, indeed. Children don’t have kind of any burdens that adult have----the burdens That comes with responsibility and with the awareness Of the complexities of life.
  7. 7. Here two questions arises Is childhood really all that blissful? And is adulthood really a miserable?
  8. 8. Surely, there are moments of bliss in early life-----and every child should have them. but the truth is that all the children have a mix of pleasant and painful experiences. Infact, the less awareness one has a child , the greater the bliss but also the greater anxiety.
  9. 9.  Ignorance has its place in life for a while.  Parents protect their children from knowledge which is too much for them to bear, too confusing for their little minds to process.  But as we grow and become more independent, we must develop an adult mind of our own.  Otherwise., we are in big, big trouble.
  10. 10. AS THE VEIL OF IDEALIZATION FALLS AWAY AND THE REAITIES OF LIFE ARE MORE EVIDENT, WE SEE MISERIES WE NEVER SAW BEFORE BUT WE ALSO SEE MANY JOYS.
  11. 11.  Ignorance is bliss. —used to say that a person who does not know about a problem does not worry about it He never keeps up with the news or cares about the troubles in the world because he believes that ignorance is bliss.  Ignorance, or a lack of knowledge, isn't usually viewed as a good thing. However, there may be situations when you're happier not knowing the truth. A common expression used to describe these situations is "ignorance is bliss”
  12. 12. Every one have their own different perceptions  Some says that ignorance is bliss.  Some thinks that ignorance is not a bliss. Ignorance is bliss
  13. 13. . Knowledge is power Knowledge is misery Ignorance is a bliss No, ignorance is not a bliss
  14. 14. Ignorance, or a lack of knowledge, isn't usually viewed as a good thing. However, there may be situations when you're happier not knowing the truth. A common expression used to describe these situations is "ignorance is bliss.

