Sclerotinia minor.pptx

Jan. 15, 2023
Sclerotia require a dormancy period prior to mycelial germination. Apothecia are only produced within a very narrow temperature range (11 to 17 °C), and even a few hours at 19 to 20°C will inhibit stipe formation. No differences in the structure of hyphae have been reported between S. sclerotiorum, S. trifoliorum, and S. minor. The host range of Sclerotinia spp. is very wide. The main suscepts of S. sclerotiorum include plants of the families Solanaceae, Cruciferae, Umbelliferae, Compositae, Chenopodiaceae, and Leguminosae, but under favorable environmental conditions the fungus will probably infect many more. Partyka and Mai (1962) quoted figures, from a thesis by Dickson (1930), of 172 species, in 118 genera and 37 families as hosts of S. sclerotiorum. Sclerotinia minor has a similar, but somewhat narrower host

  1. 1. SCLEROTINIA MINOR
  2. 2. Second Page • Sclerotinia blight, caused by Sclerotinia minor, is an important disease of vegetables throughout the world. In general, lettuce is very susceptible to sclerotinia blight, although some moderately resistant cultivars are available (Smith et al., 2006). Management of the disease with fungicide applications is important, and the timing of the application just before or close to the initiation of symptoms is critical (Smith et al., 2008). Sclerotinia blight is sensitive to environmental conditions, and models to predict when disease will begin and the initiation of fungicide applications are based on crop development and weather conditions (Woodward et al., 2015).
  3. 3. • Sclerotia require a dormancy period prior to mycelial germination. Apothecia are only produced within a very narrow temperature range (11 to 17 °C), and even a few hours at 19 to 20°C will inhibit stipe formation. No differences in the structure of hyphae have been reported between S. sclerotiorum, S. trifoliorum, and S. minor. The host range of Sclerotinia spp. is very wide. The main suscepts of S. sclerotiorum include plants of the families Solanaceae, Cruciferae, Umbelliferae, Compositae, Chenopodiaceae, and Leguminosae, but under favorable environmental conditions the fungus will probably infect many more.

