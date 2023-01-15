Sclerotinia minor.pptx

Sclerotia require a dormancy period prior to mycelial germination. Apothecia are only produced within a very narrow temperature range (11 to 17 °C), and even a few hours at 19 to 20°C will inhibit stipe formation. No differences in the structure of hyphae have been reported between S. sclerotiorum, S. trifoliorum, and S. minor. The host range of Sclerotinia spp. is very wide. The main suscepts of S. sclerotiorum include plants of the families Solanaceae, Cruciferae, Umbelliferae, Compositae, Chenopodiaceae, and Leguminosae, but under favorable environmental conditions the fungus will probably infect many more. Partyka and Mai (1962) quoted figures, from a thesis by Dickson (1930), of 172 species, in 118 genera and 37 families as hosts of S. sclerotiorum. Sclerotinia minor has a similar, but somewhat narrower host

