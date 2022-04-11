The difference between spam and viral content comes down to a simple difference: do you care about it?



One powerful way to help make sure your audience cares is to make sure you are using the advanced tools online that help you target voters based on their interests.



Almost all digital media can now be targeted just like direct mail.

You can work with a list vendor or get data directly from your local elections official—and you can then “match” that data through a number of vendors so that you serve your online ads only to the voters you select.



Our online product, SpeakEasy Political, allows you to make numerous voter “selects” from our built-in voter data and matching partnerships. Or you can upload your own lists, such as your supporter or Get Out the Vote Lists, to match and target.

