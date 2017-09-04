Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0...
Portada y encuadre geometria analitica nuevo modelo educativo

  1. 1. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J Docente: Ing. Martín López Segovia. Asignatura: ____________________________ Semestre: ________________________ Periodo: Agosto 17 – Enero 2018 Alumno: ___________________________ Especialidad: ____________________ Grupo: ______________________
  2. 2. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J MISION: Conformar un organismo que mediante la impartición de la Educación Media Superior Tecnológica de calidad, contribuya a la formación de jóvenes competitivos, responsables y comprometidos con el desarrollo socioeconómico y cultural de su entorno inmediato. VISION: Consolidar a nuestra Institución como un subsistema joven en la impartición de Educación Media Superior Tecnológica, comprometida con la mejora continua de ofrecer servicios de calidad, que se reflejen en la formación de una comunidad estudiantil que sea capaz de crear modelos y sistemas en base a su competencia intelectual y laboral certificada, en un periodo no mayor de 5 años. VALORES: Respeto, No discriminación, Igualdad, Equidad, Organización, Comunicación, Coordinación, Corresponsabilidad, Participación, Disciplina, Justicia, Autocuidado. Director General Ing. Andrés Peralta Rivera Director Académico Ing. Daniel Gil Castillo Jefa del Departamento de Desarrollo Académico Mtra. Ana Edith Palomino Vergara Profesor Ing. Martín López Segovia.
  3. 3. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J MAPA DE CONTENIDO
  4. 4. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J PROPÓSITO DE LA ASIGNATURA Que el educando utilice los sistemas coordenados de representación para ubicarse en el plano; desarrolle estrategias para el tratamiento de los lugares geométricos como disposiciones en el plano e; incorpore los métodos analíticos a problemas geométricos. Conocimiento (Examen escrito) 40% Producto (Aplicación de lo aprendido) 20% Portafolio de evidencias 10% Libreta 10% Asistencia 10% Comportamiento/Disciplina 10% Puntos Adicionales. Criterio del Docente, participaciones, desempeño, puntualidad, trabajo en equipo, etc.. EVALUACIONES I, II Y III PARCIAL. PONDERACIONES. - Fuller Gordon, Geometría Analítica editorial CECSA. - Santalo Carbonel, Geom Analit, Textos Universitarios, México. - Leithold “El cálculo con Geometría Analítica” Editorial Harla. - Leman Charles H. Geom Anal. Edit. UTEHA. - Steen Frederick Ballou Donal “Geom Anal” edit. Pub. Cultural. - Taylor E. Howar/Wade L. Thomas Geom Anal Bidimensional Edit. Limusa.
  5. 5. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J Primer Parcial
  6. 6. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J Segundo Parcial
  7. 7. Asignatura de Matemáticas Colegio de Estudios Científicos y Tecnológicos del Estado de Tabasco Plantel No. 4 Clave: 27ETC0004J Tercer Parcial

×