How to propose her like a gentlema1

A tool to win a woman

  1. 1. How To ProposeHer LikeAGentleman (5 votes, average: 3.60 outof 5) It comes a moment in life when all of us, men, have to make the big step and ask the question; the proposalin marriage. This should be a memorable and delightful experience so you have to make it perfect. If you decided to ask the big question to your partner, you should know from the beginning how to make this perfect and create an unforgettable moment for both of you. This is an important moment in our life and includes a lot of preparations. Before making the proposalmake sure that this is something that you both want; so talk with her about the possibility of getting married but don’tshow your plans. The proposalitself should still be a surprise, so find a moment and a way that she won’t be suspecting. You have to choosethe right engagement ring, the right style for her and for this you may ask her mother or her bestfriend help, but if the bride wants to be part of the buying or designing process ofher engagement ring you have to ask her opinion first. Also you have to know the right time to do it, she has to be relax, becauseif she is passing a bad time from her life it be all screwed up. A brilliant proposaldepends on knowing what makes her happy. If she is the romantic type, your proposalshould take this account; if she prefers intimacy, you have to choosea place only for you two; if she adore spot-light then a more public proposalwill be perfect and if she has a certain passionin life, you can try something unusual and extravagant. Women love originality. Knowing the type of your partner you can choosethe perfect way and place to make the proposal. Here are some useful tips that might help you: -everyone knows the traditional proposalwhich still works; the man gets down on one knee and gets out a box with a ring before asking her to spend the rest of her life by his side -if she likes being the center of attention plan a surprise party with all her friends and family; decorate the place with white balloons and paper wedding bells; when she enter the doorget on one knee and do your thing
  2. 2. – if she is hopeless romantic try spelling it out in rose petals, or do it in one of her favorite locations -if she is the sporttype you may ask her from the heights of the mountain after a day of rock climbing; also during a parachute jump, or scuba-diving session -if she likes basketball and goes to all games, a big surprise will be to see on the big screen from the stadium your proposalin marriage; it’s a big gesture of love you transmit for her in front of so many people -also Valentine’s Day it’s a good opportunity to ask her; in this special day she is expecting to receive flowers and chocolates so she will be definitely surprised if you go there with a ring and a proposalin marriage -if you are a shy guy and don’twant to ask her directly, make her a video; try to make a personal video of yourself proposing to her and watch the tape together -if you know that she listens to the radio at a certain time everyday, making a dedication will work charms with her; but is preferable to call her while the big question is being asked -by writing it in the sky it’s an incredible declaration of love; have a plane fly a banner; do it on a clear day and plan a romantic outside date and she’ll be pleasantly surprised -the beach is perfect for a proposal;barely dressed at the beach, kissed by the sun, that’s the setting for a marriage proposal that will be a sexy, sultry experience; arrive at the beach first and build a sand castle that symbolize your intentions -on the back of a limousine is also a good choice; rent a limo for a few hours and direct the driver to take you two of you past locations that have been meaningful in your relationship; have a bottle of champagne too These are only few suggestions you can choosebut there are a lot more. Pick up a
  memorable place, song or occasionsuchas where you first met, or first kissed. Be creative, incorporate your personality and make this a special moment. Focus on the moment and on her; think about what you will say to her and express your proposalwith love and sincerity. The focus should be on her and the special moment you'll be sharing. Do tell her why you want to marry her, tell her why she is the one for you, what marriage means to you and what hopes for the future are. If her answer is "yes" announce and celebrate your engagement, but if she needs a time to think about it, be a gentleman and respect her.

