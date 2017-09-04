QUÉ ES INTERNET MSc. Imelda Troya Morejón
QUÉ ES INTERNET El nombre Internet procede de las palabras en inglés Interconnected Networks, que significa “redes interco...
ORIGENES DEL INTERNET Los orígenes de Internet se remontan a más de veinticinco años atrás, como un proyecto de investigac...
QUE NOS PERMITE HACER EL INTERNET
QUE ES INTERNET
QUE ES INTERNET
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

QUE ES INTERNET

66 views

Published on

INTERNET

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

QUE ES INTERNET

  1. 1. QUÉ ES INTERNET MSc. Imelda Troya Morejón
  2. 2. QUÉ ES INTERNET El nombre Internet procede de las palabras en inglés Interconnected Networks, que significa “redes interconectadas”. Internet es la unión de todas las redes y computadoras distribuidas por todo el mundo, por lo que se podría definir como una red global en la que se conjuntan todas las redes que utilizan protocolos TCP/IP y que son compatibles entre sí. Sin embargo, Internet no es sólo World Wide Web, ésta es uno de los muchos servicios ofertados en la red Internet, aunque sí es quizás el más novedoso y atractivo; también conocida como Web o www, en ella podemos combinar textos (a través de documentos hipertextos), sonidos, imágenes y animaciones, gracias a los enlaces (links) que desde sus documentos establecen con otros documentos o ficheros (URL) que se encuentran en la red Internet. El Internet se ha convertido en una herramienta importante en nuestra sociedad debido a que nos permite la comunicación, la búsqueda y la transferencia de información eliminando las barreras del tiempo y el espacio, y sin requerimientos tecnológicos, ni económicos relativos. Hoy en día, existen más de miles de millones de computadoras conectadas a esta red y esa cifra seguirá en aumento.
  3. 3. ORIGENES DEL INTERNET Los orígenes de Internet se remontan a más de veinticinco años atrás, como un proyecto de investigación en redes de conmutación de paquetes, dentro de un ámbito militar. A finales de los años sesenta (1969), en plena guerra fría, el Departamento de Defensa Americano (DoD) llegó a la conclusión de que su sistema de comunicaciones era demasiado vulnerable. Estaba basado en la comunicación telefónica (Red Telefónica Conmutada, RTC), y por tanto, en una tecnología denominada de conmutación de circuitos, (un circuito es una conexión entre llamante y llamado), que establece enlaces únicos y en número limitado entre importantes nodos o centrales, con el consiguiente riesgo de quedar aislado parte del país en caso de un ataque militar sobre esas arterias de comunicación.
  4. 4. QUE NOS PERMITE HACER EL INTERNET

×