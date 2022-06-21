Successfully reported this slideshow.

Biological emergencies surveillance, early warning and rapid response systems: Status and perspectives for East Africa

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Feasibility of joint genomic evaluations for smallholder dairy data in Tanzan...
Feasibility of joint genomic evaluations for smallholder dairy data in Tanzan...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 49
1 of 49

Biological emergencies surveillance, early warning and rapid response systems: Status and perspectives for East Africa

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Presented by Christian Keambou Tiambo at the Synthetic Biology Africa-Global Catastrophic Biological Risks Initiative Workshop Kampala, 9-11 June 2022

Science

Presented by Christian Keambou Tiambo at the Synthetic Biology Africa-Global Catastrophic Biological Risks Initiative Workshop Kampala, 9-11 June 2022

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

More from ILRI

ILRI CapDev grand challenge 2021/22: Awards ceremony and key note address
ILRI
Better food safety solutions in Africa: Understanding the complex social, eco...
ILRI
Insights from the transformation of dairy in India
ILRI
Brief introduction to the One Health concept, and beyond
ILRI
Capacitating One Health in Eastern and Southern Africa: ISAAA AfriCenter’s role
ILRI
COHESA: Capacitating One Health in Eastern and Southern Africa
ILRI
CIRAD in southern Africa
ILRI
One Health and zoonoses projects at the International Livestock Research Inst...
ILRI
Training Course Announcement on Systematic Literature Review and Meta-analyse...
ILRI
Welcome to the Kenya One Health Conference
ILRI
Welcome to the Kenya One Health Conference
ILRI
Welcome to the Kenya One Health Conference
ILRI
Better livelihood through agroforestry livestock system in Ethiopia
ILRI
Benefits of agroforestry for improved animal welfare in Ethiopia: Evidence fr...
ILRI
Transforming dairy value chains
ILRI
Livestock and resilient future food systems: Developing countries and global ...
ILRI
Livestock in the horn of Africa: An opportunity in waiting
ILRI
Opportunities for public-private investment in animal health in developing co...
ILRI
The Technical Consortium (TC) for ending drought emergencies and building res...
ILRI
Transforming the global food systems: Challenges and opportunities
ILRI

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(4/5)
Free
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(4/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness Susannah Cahalan
(4.5/5)
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression – and the Unexpected Solutions Johann Hari
(4.5/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" Burroughs William S.
(4/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
(5/5)
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
(0/5)
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
(0/5)
Free
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
Spare Parts: The Story of Medicine Through the History of Transplant Surgery Paul Craddock
(0/5)
Free
A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman: A Memoir Lindy Elkins-Tanton
(0/5)
Free
Why Sharks Matter: A Deep Dive with the World's Most Misunderstood Predator David Shiffman
(0/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
(5/5)
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
(4/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free
Every Deep-Drawn Breath: A Critical Care Doctor on Healing, Recovery, and Transforming Medicine in the ICU Dr Wes Ely
(5/5)
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free

×