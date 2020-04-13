Successfully reported this slideshow.
Standby LC – SBLC MT760 – SBLC Providers

Bronze Wing Trading, the SBLC providers in Dubai facilitated SBLC MT760 on behalf of the buyer company to conclude their steel sheets deal with the Indian supplier. Read this document to see how we helped the Thailand trader in a prompt way to secure their trade deal. Visit the link to read the full story, https://importletterofcredit.com/bronze-wing-trading-provided-standby-lc
Looking to avail Standby Letter of Credit u2013 SBLC MT760 to conclude your global trade transaction? Contact us today! Write to us: support@importletterofcredit.com or call us: 0097145519699

Published in: Business
  Case Study: A Thailand Buyer Availed Standby LC to Conclude Their Steel Sheets Deal Presented by Bronze Wing Trading L.L.C.
  Introduction Steel industry remains to the crucial part of global development, especially in Thailand, the developing country. A Thailand buyer received a lucrative bulk deal to supply steel sheets to the buyers in the local market. As the demand of steel was ever increasing, the buyer decided to import more steel sheets from overseas. They started searching for steel sheets supplier and finally found the supplier from India who can offer Steel Sheets at the best competitive prices. So, the buyer decided to conclude the deal with the Indian Supplier. Problem: Buyer Required SBLC MT760 The supplier was ready to supply the required commodity, but they required some advance amount after signing the contract to secure their deal. Unfortunately, the buyer didn't have enough cash balance to give it as advance. So, they discussed with the supplier to make the payment term as "Standby Letter of Credit" and they also agreed. So, as the next step, the buyer started searching for SBLC Providers. Challenge: How to Find Trusted SBLC Providers As the buyer doesn't had enough cash in their bank account, they were well aware of that it's impossible to avail SBLC from their bank. So, they searched for SBLC providers. They contacted many private sectors, but nothing worked out; because some said "Not Eligible", some asked "Financial Collateral" and some asked "third party assurance". So, the buyer felt helpless and they didn't know what to do the next. The buyer informed their situation to the supplier & clarified why there was a delay in concluding the deal. Instantly, the supplier referred Bronze Wing Trading, SBLC Providers in Dubai to the buyer. As a ray of hope, the buyer felt very happy & they contacted us immediately with their SBLC request. Solution: How We Helped the Buyer with Their SBLC Request Once our team received the SBLC request from the buyer, they instantly provided the response by requesting more info about their trade deal and few more documents to verify whether they're eligible to proceed further or not. Since the buyer met all our T&Cs, we signed the service agreement with the buyer & they paid the admin charges accordingly. We started working on the transaction & structured their SBLC in a way that they required to conclude their steel sheets deal. Then, we sent the SBLC draft for the client's approval. As per our
  request, the client approved the draft and paid SBLC issuance fee charges. Finally, we instruct our bank to issue the required SBLC to the supplier's bank via authenticated Swift MT760. Result: The Supplier Received the SBLC MT760 After receiving Standby LC in their bank account, the supplier arranged the required goods & started shipping Steel Sheets from India to Thailand. That's the way, the deal concluded successfully! This is how Bronze Wing Trading Played an Active Role in Helping a Thailand Buyer to conclude their Steel Sheets Deal! Standby Letter of Credit – SBLC MT760 A Standby Letter of Credit is a written undertaking issued by a bank on behalf of its client. This SBLC ensures that the payment will be done, even if their client cannot fulfill their commitment. It is a payment of last resort issued from the bank, it declares that the bank will be liable for the payment, if a client declares bankruptcy or cannot meet financial obligations. If you contact the bank to avail SBLC, they may demand 100% cash margin or third party assurance to proceed further. We understand that arranging 100% cash margin is definitely a difficult task; that's why, we are here for you! Being SBLC providers, Bronze Wing Trading facilitates both local and international trade transactions by providing SBLC MT760 on behalf of buyers and in favor of suppliers without obtaining any cash margin.

