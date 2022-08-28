IPM hsad.pptx

1.
INTEGRATED PEST
MANAGEMENT
IRVING JOHN C. SEDUCO, SGF
Lecturer
2.
Definition
• FAO/WHO International Code of Conduct on
Pesticide Management defines IPM as:
• “…the careful consideration of all available pest
control techniques and subsequent integration
of appropriate measures that discourage the
development of pest populations and keep
pesticides and other interventions to levels that
are economically justified and reduce or
minimize risks to human health and the
environment.”
3.
Three Principles of IPM
• Understanding that the agro-ecosystem and
agroecology is essential to effective
implementation of IPM.
• Most pests do not need to be completely
eradicated.
• IPM focuses on maximizing the effectiveness of
natural control factors to regulate pest populations.