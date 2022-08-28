Inorganic colloid.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Inorganic Soil Colloids • Silicate clays (layer silicates): – Kaolinite, Montmorillonite – Vermiculite, Illite • Oxide clays (Non-silicate clays) (sesquioxides): – Fe oxide and hydrous oxide – Hematite, Goethite – Al oxide and hydrous oxide – Gibbsite, Boehmite • Amorphous clays: – Allophane – Imogolite
  2. 2. Silicate Clays (Layer silicates) Basic structural units: 1. Silica tetrahedron 2. Alumina octahedron
