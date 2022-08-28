cultural acontrol.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view
IPM hsad.pptx
IPM hsad.pptx
Aug. 28, 2022
Business

cultural fondf idns vsdjsiis

cultural fondf idns vsdjsiis

Business

  1. 1. Cultural Control • Cultural practices normally fall under prevention, but some can be used as intervention, such as flooding a rice field to control weeds. • Crop rotation, tillage, burning of stubble, synchrony avoidance, plants for natural enemies, pest-free seeds, intercropping, mulching, • Livestock pests • Removal of dung • Walk-throughs and dipping
  2. 2. Pheromones and Attractants • Sex pheromones can be used with great success • Other attractants such as food baits or oviposition sites can be used • 3 main uses for pheromones: • Monitoring • Mass trapping • Attraction-annihilation • Mating disruption • Pheromone dispensers create “noise”
  3. 3. Genetic Manipulation in Pest Management • 3 Sterile insect technique / release method • Mass rearing of the target insect species (males) • Sterilizing the insects with ionizing radiation or chemosterilants. • Releasing in numbers large enough to reduce the probability of successful matings in the wild population.

