cultural acontrol.pptx

1.
Cultural Control
• Cultural practices normally fall under prevention,
but some can be used as intervention, such as
flooding a rice field to control weeds.
• Crop rotation, tillage, burning of stubble, synchrony
avoidance, plants for natural enemies, pest-free
seeds, intercropping, mulching,
• Livestock pests
• Removal of dung
• Walk-throughs and dipping
2.
Pheromones and Attractants
• Sex pheromones can be used with great
success
• Other attractants such as food baits or
oviposition sites can be used
• 3 main uses for pheromones:
• Monitoring
• Mass trapping
• Attraction-annihilation
• Mating disruption
• Pheromone dispensers create “noise”
3.
Genetic Manipulation in Pest
Management
• 3 Sterile insect technique / release method
• Mass rearing of the target insect species (males)
• Sterilizing the insects with ionizing radiation or
chemosterilants.
• Releasing in numbers large enough to reduce
the probability of successful matings in the wild
population.