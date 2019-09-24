Currently, the finite element method (FEM) is still one of the useful tools in numerical simulation for technical problems. With this method, a continuum model presented by a certain number of elements with a simple approximation field causes the presence of discretization error in solutions. This paper considers the butt weld by laser which subjected the tension for AISI 1018 steel highness 8 mm. The aim of the study is to use the h-refinement of the FEM in estimation the strain energy error for the laser weld mentioned. The results show that the stability of the h-refinement shown by the value of the relative error of the strain energy is quite small, specifically; FEM is less than 5.7% and extra is no more than 3.7%.