EVALUATE THE STRAIN ENERGY ERROR FOR THE LASER WELD BY THE H-REFINEMENT OF THE FINITE ELEMENT METHOD

Currently, the finite element method (FEM) is still one of the useful tools in numerical simulation for technical problems. With this method, a continuum model presented by a certain number of elements with a simple approximation field causes the presence of discretization error in solutions. This paper considers the butt weld by laser which subjected the tension for AISI 1018 steel highness 8 mm. The aim of the study is to use the h-refinement of the FEM in estimation the strain energy error for the laser weld mentioned. The results show that the stability of the h-refinement shown by the value of the relative error of the strain energy is quite small, specifically; FEM is less than 5.7% and extra is no more than 3.7%.

  Volume VI,Issue IX of September 2019 - Paper Published in high impact factor journal- International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering,Cite Factor Impact factor Value:1.9
  1. 1. International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) ISSN: 2349-2163 Issue 09, Volume 6 (September 2019) www.ijirae.com __________________________________________________________________________________ IJIRAE: Impact Factor Value – Mendeley (Elsevier Indexed); Citefactor 1.9 (2017); SJIF: Innospace, Morocco (2016): 3.916 | PIF: 2.469 | Jour Info: 4.085 | ISRAJIF (2017): 4.011 | Indexcopernicus: (ICV 2016): 64.35 IJIRAE © 2014- 19, All Rights Reserved Page–586 EVALUATE THE STRAIN ENERGY ERROR FOR THE LASER WELD BY THE H-REFINEMENT OF THE FINITE ELEMENT METHOD Long Nguyen-Nhut-Phi * Faculty of Mechanical Engineerin,g HCMC University of Technology and Education, Viet Nam longnnp@hcmute.edu.vn Son Nguyen-Hoai* Faculty of Civil Engineering, HCMC University of Technology and Education, Viet Nam sonnh@hcmute.edu.vn Quan Nguyen Faculty of Engineering - Technology, PDU, Quang Ngai, Viet Nam nquan@pdu.edu.vn Manuscript History Number: IJIRAE/RS/Vol.06/Issue09/SPAE10081 Received: 07, September2019 Final Correction: 17, September 2019 Final Accepted: 20, September 2019 Published: September 2019 Citation: Nhut-Phi, N., Nguyen-Hoai & Nguyen (2019). EVALUATE THE STRAIN ENERGY ERROR FOR THE LASER WELD BY THE H-REFINEMENT OF THE FINITE ELEMENT METHOD. IJIRAE::International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering, Volume VI, 586-591. doi: 10.26562/IJIRAE.2019.SPAE10081 Editor: Dr.A.Arul L.S, Chief Editor, IJIRAE, AM Publications, India Copyright: ©2019 This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, Which Permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are credited Abstract— Currently, the finite element method (FEM) is still one of the useful tools in numerical simulation for technical problems. With this method, a continuum model presented by a certain number of elements with a simple approximation field causes the presence of discretization error in solutions. This paper considers the butt weld by laser which subjected the tension for AISI 1018 steel highness 8 mm. The aim of the study is to use the h- refinement of the FEM in estimation the strain energy error for the laser weld mentioned. The results show that the stability of the h-refinement shown by the value of the relative error of the strain energy is quite small, specifically; FEM is less than 5.7% and extra is no more than 3.7%. Keywords— Finite element method; error; laser weld; AISI 1018 steel; h-refinement; strain energy; I. INTRODUCTION Nowadays, with the increasing use of finite element analysis programs, developing a reliable and fast process for engineers is necessary. A mesh refinement finite element method (in short, called a refinement method) has been the subject of the extensive investigation to obtain solutions with pre-specified accuracy with the minimum cost of model preparation and computation. In a refinement procedure, a finite element mesh is sequentially upgraded in such a way that the discretization error in the final solution is reduced and reaches the desired level. In h- refinement, a mesh with a fixed type of low order element is repeatedly refined by reducing the element size h. The h-refinement procedure can be directly incorporated into the existing finite element codes. For this reason, the h-refinement method has been more widespread in commercial programs.
  2. 2. International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) ISSN: 2349-2163 Issue 09, Volume 6 (September 2019) www.ijirae.com __________________________________________________________________________________ IJIRAE: Impact Factor Value – Mendeley (Elsevier Indexed); Citefactor 1.9 (2017); SJIF: Innospace, Morocco (2016): 3.916 | PIF: 2.469 | Jour Info: 4.085 | ISRAJIF (2017): 4.011 | Indexcopernicus: (ICV 2016): 64.35 IJIRAE © 2014- 19, All Rights Reserved Page–587 The study [1] presented local error evaluation for two 2D models (the Poisson problem in the plane and the plane elasticity problem) using the adaptive h-type FEM based on interpolation estimates and the 'extraction formulas' of Babu Ska and Miller. The results compared with those obtained by the ‘ad-hoc’ methods. However, these formulas made more widespread for certain nonlinear cases, general elliptic boundary value problems. The results of the document [2] showed the analysis of mathematical models in detail, highlighting the similarities and differences between one-dimensional and two-dimensional problems through emphasizing the aspects of p and h- p type of FEM. The ability to evaluate the reliability of any technical data is one of the basic comparison criteria. It seems that with an appropriately designed grid, the adaptive p-version is suitable for the calculation of structural mechanical problems in practice but in complex three-dimensional problems based on STRIPE, this study refers ([3], [4]). In [5], the results of h-anisotropic version mesh were compared to h-isotropic version mesh. The solutions of the anisotropic method are approximate to one-dimensional behaviour in some areas, typically, the boundary layer problem. By using the estimations of interpolation error for quadrilateral elements without the hypothesis of the finiteness of the proportion of two sizes measured in two directions to assess the effectiveness of this method. For more compound problems, this improvement is seen as the stimulation for a few heuristic plans. However, the performance of this interpolation for curvilinear elements and various problems needs more study. The research [6] presented the use of the local h-refinement with T-splines by proposing an adaptive algorithm that creates locally refined meshes through combined with a set of posteriori error estimate to overcome the disadvantage of iso geometric analysis based on non-uniform rational B-splines (NURBS). This has resulted in a significant increase in the quality of being efficient. However, in the three-dimensional problem, it is worrying that the finery of T-junctions is not as local as expected. Based on the aforementioned studies and the effectiveness of h-version, this paper proposes using the h-refinement of the FEM to evaluate the energy norm error for the butt weld for AISI 1018 steel by laser. At the same time, there have not been many studies applying h- version in determining this error for welding in general and laser welding in particular. II. THE ERROR ESTIMATION FOR THE H-REFINEMENT OF FINITE ELEMENT METHOD The equilibrium equation (the strong form): 0; uLu f Lu f     (1) The principle of virtual work (weak form): ( ) 0; u,v Lu f d v      (2) The homogenous Dirichlet’s boundary condition: 0 Du on  (3) Find the energy u V such that it satisfies equation (3): ( , ) ( )B u v L v v V   (4) Where   1 : 0 ( , ) ( ) : ( ) L( ) . .   sd N n D the infinite dimensional space the virtual work V v H v on B u v v u d v v f d v t of internal stresses the virtual work of external ford ces                             The strain energy: 1 ( ) ( , ) 2 U u B u u (5) The energy norm: ( ) ( , )E u B u u  (6) The error e and the energy norm error  E e  in the finite-dimensional space: he u u  (7)    hE E e u u    (8) where u is the exact energy and hu is the approximation element finite energy The error of the energy norm can be theoretically estimated by equation (9): ( ) ( )h E h E k e u u N    (9) where k is a positive problem's dependent constants, N the number of degrees of freedom, and  the asymptotic rate of convergence. Using the Richardson extrapolation technique, the error can be written in term of energy:
  3. 3. International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) ISSN: 2349-2163 Issue 09, Volume 6 (September 2019) www.ijirae.com __________________________________________________________________________________ IJIRAE: Impact Factor Value – Mendeley (Elsevier Indexed); Citefactor 1.9 (2017); SJIF: Innospace, Morocco (2016): 3.916 | PIF: 2.469 | Jour Info: 4.085 | ISRAJIF (2017): 4.011 | Indexcopernicus: (ICV 2016): 64.35 IJIRAE © 2014- 19, All Rights Reserved Page–588 2 2 ( ) ( ) 2 2h E h E k e U U N     (10) where  2 Ω 1 2 U u is the exact strain energy and  2 Ω 1 2h h U u is the finite element strain energy. The relative error of the strain energy: (%) 100%h FEM U U U     (11) 1 (%) 100%h h extra h U U U     (12) The effectivity index: extra FEM     (13) III.THE LASER WELD WITH THE TENSILE STRESS PROBLEM Refer to Figure 2 of [7], this study proposes the laser weld model which is subjected to tensile stress as shown in Figure 1: The base material is AISI 1018 steel with the modulus of elasticity E = 205 GPa, and the Poissons ratio  = 0.29 ([8], [9]) The dimensions in Figure 1 include the length L = 100 mm, the high H = 8 mm, and the thick t = 1 mm. (1) The base material (2) The heat-affected zone (3) The zone of fusion Fig. 1 The scheme of the laser weld with the tensile stress The exact strain energy U by given ([10], [11]): 2 1 2 V U E   (14) Replacing the tensile strength of the laser weld after the test  = 562 MPa [4], the volume V = L × H × t = 800 mm3, and the modulus of elasticity E = 205 GPa into the equation (14), the value of the exact strain energy U = 0.616281 kJ. The finite element analysis is performed in case of the plane strain. Figure 2 presents the Matlab code program structure. Fig. 2 The program structure
  4. 4. International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) ISSN: 2349-2163 Issue 09, Volume 6 (September 2019) www.ijirae.com __________________________________________________________________________________ IJIRAE: Impact Factor Value – Mendeley (Elsevier Indexed); Citefactor 1.9 (2017); SJIF: Innospace, Morocco (2016): 3.916 | PIF: 2.469 | Jour Info: 4.085 | ISRAJIF (2017): 4.011 | Indexcopernicus: (ICV 2016): 64.35 IJIRAE © 2014- 19, All Rights Reserved Page–589 IV. NUMERICAL RESULTS Fig. 3 The finite element model Fig. 4 The deformed model Fig. 5 The displacement field in the x-direction Fig. 6 The normal stress field in the x-direction TABLE I- THE H-REFINEMENT ERROR ESTIMATION RESULTS Mesh Element numbers Dofs The FEM strain energy The extra strain energy CPU time (s) FEM (%) extra (%)  10x10 500 1122 0.614324438 0.6151587149 4.311 5.634525995 3.682658519 0.653588 11x11 605 1344 0.614415158 0.6151357316 6.466 5.502347809 3.422580574 0.622022 12x12 720 1586 0.614489235 0.6151203606 10.007 5.392015867 3.203154843 0.594055 13x13 845 1848 0.614550606 0.6151100296 15.431 5.298867385 3.015739461 0.569129 14x14 980 2130 0.614602102 0.6151028451 23.057 5.219426836 2.853210237 0.546652 15x15 1125 2432 0.614645795 0.6150978253 33.682 5.151060698 2.71088754 0.526278 16x16 1280 2754 0.614683239 0.6150942646 49.702 5.091743887 2.585019044 0.507688 17x17 1445 3096 0.614715611 0.6150917687 66.657 5.039898373 2.472948899 0.490674 18x18 1620 3458 0.614743821 0.6150899289 92.058 4.994279531 2.372119294 0.474967 19x19 1805 3840 0.614768580 0.6150885422 122.959 4.953894817 2.280763997 0.460398 20x20 2000 4242 0.614790452 0.6150875415 166.091 4.917944624 2.197735303 0.446881
  5. 5. International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) ISSN: 2349-2163 Issue 09, Volume 6 (September 2019) www.ijirae.com __________________________________________________________________________________ IJIRAE: Impact Factor Value – Mendeley (Elsevier Indexed); Citefactor 1.9 (2017); SJIF: Innospace, Morocco (2016): 3.916 | PIF: 2.469 | Jour Info: 4.085 | ISRAJIF (2017): 4.011 | Indexcopernicus: (ICV 2016): 64.35 IJIRAE © 2014- 19, All Rights Reserved Page–590 Fig. 7 The error estimation by the Richardson extrapolation technique Fig. 8 The convergence curve V. CONCLUSIONS This paper implemented an assessment of the strain energy error for the tensile laser weld by the h-refinement of the FEM in two-dimensional mesh with the quadrilateral element. The base material of the butt weld is AISI 1018 steel highness 8mm. Corresponding to the mesh size, number of elements, and degrees of freedom, Table 1 has shown the relative error results of the strain energy 4.917944624 5.63452599(%) 5FEM  , 2.197735303 3.68265851(%) 9extra  and the effective index  in the (0.446881 – 0.653588) range. This result is reliable, satisfying: 1 ≤  (%) ≤ 10,  ≤ 1.2 ([12]) REFERENCES 1. L. Demkowicz, Ph. Devloo, J.T. Oden, On an h-type mesh-refinement strategy based on minimization of interpolation errors, Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, Volume 53, Issue 1, Pages 67- 89, ISSN 0045-7825, 1985. https://doi.org/10.1016/0045-7825(85)90076-3 2. I. Babuška, B.Q. Guo, The h, p and h-p version of the finite element method; basis theory and applications, Advances in Engineering Software, Volume 15, Issues 3–4, Pages 159-174, ISSN 0965-9978, 1992. https://doi.org/10.1016/0965-9978(92)90097-Y 3. Andersson, B. , Falk, U. , Babus̆ka, I. and Von Petersdorff, T., Reliable stress and fracture mechanics analysis of complex components using a h–p version of FEM. Int. J. Numer. Meth. Engng., 38: 2135-2163, 1995 https://doi.org/10.1002/nme.1620381302 4. Babuška, I., Petersdorff, v.T. & Andersson, B., Computation of the vertex singularity factors for laplace equation in 3 dimensions, Tech. Note BN-1140, Institute for Physical Science and Technology, University of Maryland, USA, 1992. 5. W Rachowicz, An anisotropic h-type mesh-refinement strategy, Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, Volume 109, Issues 1–2, Pages 169-181, ISSN 0045-7825, 1993 https://doi.org/10.1016/0045- 7825(93)90231-L
  6. 6. International Journal of Innovative Research in Advanced Engineering (IJIRAE) ISSN: 2349-2163 Issue 09, Volume 6 (September 2019) www.ijirae.com __________________________________________________________________________________ IJIRAE: Impact Factor Value – Mendeley (Elsevier Indexed); Citefactor 1.9 (2017); SJIF: Innospace, Morocco (2016): 3.916 | PIF: 2.469 | Jour Info: 4.085 | ISRAJIF (2017): 4.011 | Indexcopernicus: (ICV 2016): 64.35 IJIRAE © 2014- 19, All Rights Reserved Page–591 6. Michael R. Dörfel, Bert Jüttler, Bernd Simeon, Adaptive isogeometric analysis by local h-refinement with T- splines, Computer Methods in Applied Mechanics and Engineering, Volume 199, Issues 5–8, Pages 264-275, ISSN 0045-7825, 2010 https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cma.2008.07.012 7. Carrizalez-Vazquez, M., Alvarez-Vera, M., Hernández-Rodríguez, A., Orona-Hinojos, J., Sandoval-Vázquez, G., & Acevedo-Dávila, J., Effect of Laser Welding on the Mechanical Properties AISI 1018 Steel, MRS Advances, 2(64), 4031-4039, 2017 https://doi.org/10.1557/adv.2017.599 8. Information on http://amet-me.mnsu.edu/UserFilesShared/DATA_ACQUISITION/mts/MaterialData/MaterialData_6809- 1018ColdDrawn.pdf 9. Information on http://www.yandreou.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/AISI-1018-Mild-Low-Carbon-Steel-PDF.pdf 10.Information on http://www.engr.mun.ca/~katna/5931/STRAIN%20ENERGY-ImpactLoading.pdf 11.Information on http://homepages.engineering.auckland.ac.nz/~pkel015/SolidMechanicsBooks/Part_I/BookSM_Part_I/08_Energy/08_Ene rgy_02_Elastic_Strain_Energy.pdf 12.P.Beckers, H.G.Zhong, Error estimation and mesh adaptation in engineering analysis – a review of the methods and future trends, Université de Liège, LTAS SA-159, 1992 (ISBN 84-87867-16-2)

