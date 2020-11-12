In this work, we are interested in implementing, developing and evaluating multi-antenna techniques used for multi-user two-way wireless relay networks that provide a good tradeoff between the computational complexity and performance in terms of symbol error rate and achievable data rate. In particular, a variety of newly multi-antenna techniques is proposed and studied. Some techniques based on orthogonal projection enjoy low computational complexity. However, the performance penalty associated with them is high. Other techniques based on maximum likelihood strategy enjoy high performance, however, they suffer from very high computational complexity. The Other techniques based on randomization strategy provide a good trade-off between the computational complexity and performance where they enjoy low computational complexity with almost the same performance as compared to the techniques based on maximum likelihood strategy.