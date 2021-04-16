-
Internet of things (IoT) is the integration of computer-based systems and the physical world in which things
interact with each other. Due to heterogeneity and resource-constrained feature of IoT devices, there are
many privacy and security challenges resulting in many threat vulnerabilities in IoT environments. After
reviewing and analyzing the recent IoT security, privacy, and authentication protocols, we will withdraw
research gaps focused on the elimination of human factors in IoT authentication. In order to fill these
research gaps, this paper proposes a privacy-preserving machine authenticated key agreement based on
IoT, denoted as IoTMAKA. IoTMAKA uses dynamic identity and machine fingerprint to provide security and
privacy. Security analysis shows that IoTMAKA provides anonymity and untraceability, provides freshness,
and is secure against passive and active attacks. IoTMAKA reduces communication overheads by 20% and
computational overheads by 25% on average as compared to the previous related works.
