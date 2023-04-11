Check these out next
Coupling cellular communication networks with vehicular ad hoc networks (VANET) can be a very
interesting way out for providing Internet access to vehicles in the road. However, due to the several
specific characteristics of VANETs, making an efficient multi-hop routing from vehicular sources to the
Internet gateways through Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology is still challenging. In this paper, an
Internet mobile gateway selection scheme is proposed to elect more potential vehicles to behave as
gateways to Internet in VANETs. Therefore, the discovery and the selection of route to those mobiles
gateways is carried out via an efficient multiple metrics-based relay selection mechanism. The objective is
to select the more reliable route to the mobile gateways, by reducing the communication overhead and
performing seamless handover. The proposed protocol is compared with one recent protocol based on
packet delivery ratio, average end-to-end delay and overhead. The results show that the proposed protocol
ameliorates significantly the network performance in the contrast of the other protocol.
