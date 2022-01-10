Eight fungicides were evaluated against Bipolaris oryzae under in vitro conditions, out of which five superior fungicides were tested in field against brown spot of rice under direct seeded conditions. Out of eight fungicides, three fungicides viz., propiconazole, pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole and tebuconazole + trifloxystrobin inhibited the myceilial growth upto 100 per cent at 0.75ppm concentration. However, under field conditions, foliar spray of propiconazole @ 0.1% was found most effective in controlling the disease upto 63.24 per cent followed by pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole (50.07%).