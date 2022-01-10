Successfully reported this slideshow.
Eight fungicides were evaluated against Bipolaris oryzae under in vitro conditions, out of which five superior fungicides were tested in field against brown spot of rice under direct seeded conditions. Out of eight fungicides, three fungicides viz., propiconazole, pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole and tebuconazole + trifloxystrobin inhibited the myceilial growth upto 100 per cent at 0.75ppm concentration. However, under field conditions, foliar spray of propiconazole @ 0.1% was found most effective in controlling the disease upto 63.24 per cent followed by pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole (50.07%).

Evaluation of Fungicides for Management of Brown Leaf Spot Disease of Rice

  1. 1. Middle East Journal of Applied Science & Technology Vol.4, Iss.4, Pages 75-79, October-December 2021 ISSN: 2582-0974 [75] www.mejast.com Evaluation of Fungicides for Management of Brown Leaf Spot Disease of Rice Vinod Chouhan* , Ashwani Kumar & Ravinder Singh Department of Plant Pathology, College of Agriculture, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Haryana, India. Email: vinod.chouhan1994@gmail.com* DOI: Under assignment Copyright: © 2021 Vinod Chouhan et al. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are credited. Article Received: 28 September 2021 Article Accepted: 28 November 2021 Article Published: 31 December 2021 1. Introduction Rice (Oryza sativa L.) is an important cereal crop that is served as staple food for half of the world population. About 90% of the world rice is grown and consumed in Asia. It is the main staple food crop of India, that cover an area of about 42.94 million hectares with total production of 112.91 million tonnes and productivity 2578 kg/ha of rice during 2017-2018. In Haryana, it is cultivated over an area of about 1.42 mha having total production of 4.52 million tonnes with productivity of 3081 kg/ha of rice during 2017-2018 (Anonymous, 2018) [3]. Rice is attacked by more than 70 diseases which are caused by different pathogens like fungus, bacteria, viruses and mycoplasma like organisms. Among these brown leaf spot caused by Bipolaris oryzae is one of the major diseases of rice. Brown leaf spot disease is one of the most destructive diseases of rice which appear every year in Haryana and remain severe in areas where rice is grown as direct seeded crop and in upland conditions. It cause average yield losses upto 10 per cent in lowland of tropical and subtropical Asia (Savary et al., 2000 [9], 2006 [8]). Grain yield losses to extent of 4.3-29.0 per cent have been reported in India (Bedi and Gill, 1960) [6]. The previously recommended fungicides like mancozeb and zineb are not as much efficient as they were earlier (Sunder et al., 2010) [10]. Keeping the economic importance of the disease in view, the present study was undertaken to evaluate the efficacy of fungicides against Bipolaris oryzae under in vitro and field conditions. 2. Materials and Methods 2.1. Plant materials and pathogen The studies were conducted at the CSSHAU, RRS, Kaul, Kaithal (Haryana) on rice cultivar CSR 30. Sowing of crop was done on 21 and 22 June, 2019. Plot size was kept 5×2 m2 and spacing was maintained 20×15 cm2 , following randomized block design with four replications of each treatment. Crop was raised by following package of practice of kharif crops of the Haryana (Anonymous, 2013) [5]. Bipolaris oryzae was isolated from the diseased leaves of rice taken from RRS, Kaul. The fungus was purified by hyphal tip method. Pure culture was obtained in 8-10 days and sub cultured after every 15 days. To estimate the inhibitory effect of different fungicides against B. ABSTRACT Eight fungicides were evaluated against Bipolaris oryzae under in vitro conditions, out of which five superior fungicides were tested in field against brown spot of rice under direct seeded conditions. Out of eight fungicides, three fungicides viz., propiconazole, pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole and tebuconazole + trifloxystrobin inhibited the myceilial growth upto 100 per cent at 0.75ppm concentration. However, under field conditions, foliar spray of propiconazole @ 0.1% was found most effective in controlling the disease upto 63.24 per cent followed by pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole (50.07%). Keywords: Rice, Brown leaf spot, Fungicides, Management.
  2. 2. Middle East Journal of Applied Science & Technology Vol.4, Iss.4, Pages 75-79, October-December 2021 ISSN: 2582-0974 [76] www.mejast.com oryzae, poisoned food technique was used. Fungicides were added to double strength PDA medium to make the concentrations viz. 50, 100, 250, 500 and 1000 ppm and were mixed thoroughly before solidification at 50 to 60˚C and poured in Petri plates under aseptic condition in laminar air flow chamber. Petri plates were inoculated with equal discs (10 mm) of pathogen taken from the mother culture. To compare the per cent growth inhibition, a control plate containing PDA medium was also kept along and inoculated with pathogen in the similar way. Mycelial growth was recorded when 90 mm growth observed in control plates at 28±2˚C and per cent growth inhibition was calculated by using the formula given by Vincent (1927) [11]. EC50 and EC90 value was also calculated. Then the superior fungicides were taken and mixed with water to prepare the solution and sprayed in the field at different concentration with the help of Knapsack sprayer during disease initiation and 50% panicle emergence stage in four replications by following Random Block Design. The plot sprayed with plain water was taken as control. After appropriate appearance of brown leaf spot disease symptoms on the leaves, 100 randomly selected leaves were collected from each plot and disease severity at 15 days before harvest was observed as per Standard Evaluation System for Rice. Grain yield (q/ha), per cent disease control and per cent increase in yield over control was also calculated. Disease severity was done as per 1-9 scale (Anonymous, 2013) [2] as given in table 1 and disease severity was calculated by following formula: Sum of all numerical rating Percent disease severity 100 Total no. of leaves observed maximum disease grade Statistical analysis of laboratory and field experiments of the data were carried out by using OPSTAT software from CCSHAU, Hisar, web site using appropriate programme as per requirement of the experiment. The critical difference (CD) was calculated at 5% level of significance for comparison of difference between the means of treatment (Anonymous, 2019) [4]. 3. Results and Discussion Eight different fungitoxicants were evaluated against Bipolaris oryzae under in vitro conditions. Data presented in table 2 data reveals that evaluated fungicides significantly reduced the radial growth of fungal mycelium. Propiconazole 25% EC was found superior followed by pyraclostrobin 13.3% + epoxyconazole 5% SE and tebuconazole 50% + trifloxystrobin 25% WDG. These three fungicides lead to the complete inhibition of fungal growth at 0.75ppm. Whereas, pyraclostrobin 20% SL and kresoxim methyl 50 % SC reduced the fungal mycelium growth upto 100% at 1 ppm concentration. Hexaconazole 4% + zineb 68% WP was found least effective having value of per cent growth inhibition as 81.53% at 1 ppm concentration. Ahmed et al., (2002) [1] also conducted an experiment to evaluate the efficacy of four fungicides against Bipolaris oryzae and found that dithane M 45 @ 0.30% was found superior in inhibiting 100% growth of fungal mycelium followed by propiconazole @ 0.30% which inhibited the growth of fungus by 90.6 per cent. Five superior fungicides were evaluated under field conditions for their effect on brown leaf spot disease and yield. Data presented in table 3 revealed that all fungicides significantly controlled the brown leaf spot disease under field conditions. Propiconazole @ 0.1% was found to be superior among all fungitoxicants that reduced the severity of
  3. 3. Middle East Journal of Applied Science & Technology Vol.4, Iss.4, Pages 75-79, October-December 2021 ISSN: 2582-0974 [77] www.mejast.com the disease from 60.95 to 22.40% and increased the yield from 17.19 q/ha to 20.38 q/ha. Per cent disease control and per cent increase in yield over control in this case was reported as 63.24 and 18.56 per cent. It was followed by pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole @ 0.12% that reduced the severity of the disease from 60.95 to 30.43% and increased the yield from 17.19 q/ha to 19.86 q/ha. Per cent disease control and per cent increase in yield over control in this case was reported upto 50.07 and 15.53 per cent. It was followed by tebuconazole + trifloxystrobin @ 0.06%, pyraclostrobin @ 0.2% and kresoxim methyl @ 0.07% having per cent disease control up to 47.0, 41.46 and 40.08% and per cent increase in yield over control as 11.87, 9.94 and 9.07% respectively. Gupta et al., (2013) [7] evaluated six fungicides viz. propiconazole, hexaconazole, carbendazim, mancozeb, tricyclazole and azoxystrobin at 0.1% concentration against brown spot of rice using three rice varieties viz. Basmati-370 (super fine), Jaya (coarse) and PC-19 (semi-fine) and found that propiconazole was found superior followed by mancozeb, tricyclazole and azoxystrobin in reducing the disease severity of brown spot in rice. 4. Tables Table 1. Brown Leaf Spot Rating Scale (1-9) Scale Reaction AFFECTED LEAF AREA (%) 1 Resistant (R) <1 % 2 3 Moderately resistant (MR) 1-10% 4 5 Moderately susceptible (MS) 11-25% 6 7 Susceptible (S) 26-50% 8 Highly susceptible (HS) >51% 9 Table 2. Effect of different fungicides under in vitro conditions against Bipolaris oryzae Fungicides Concentration (ppm a.i.)* Mean* EC50 EC90 0.05 0.1 0.25 0.50 0.75 1 Percent growth inhibition T1(pyraclostrobin 13.3% + epoxyconazole 5% SE) 61.03 (51.36) 65.68 (54.12) 73.49 (59.99) 87.23 (69.46) 100 (90) 100 (90) 81.24 (69.15) 1.48 2.71 T2 (propiconazole 25% EC) 77.60 (61.73) 80.33 (63.65) 84.54 (66.82) 88.46 (70.12) 100 (90) 100 (90) 88.48 (73.72) 0.27 2.53 T3 (propineb 70% WP) 46.39 (42.91) 50.48 (45.25) 53.42 (46.94) 60.78 (51.20) 75.58 (60.36) 85.73 (67.78) 62.06 (52.41) 2.00 3.12 T4 (carbendazim 25% + mancozeb 50% WS) 44.04 (41.56) 48.59 (44.17) 51.38 (45.77) 58.63 (49.95) 72.95 (58.64) 82.75 (65.43) 59.72 (50.92) 2.07 3.57
  4. 4. Middle East Journal of Applied Science & Technology Vol.4, Iss.4, Pages 75-79, October-December 2021 ISSN: 2582-0974 [78] www.mejast.com T5 (hexaconazole 4% + zineb 68% WP) 38.34 (38.24) 41.62 (40.16) 44.24 (41.67) 57.63 (49.37) 71.61 (57.78) 81.53 (64.52) 55.83 (48.62) 2.08 3.60 T6 (tebuconazole 50% + trifloxystrobin 25% WDG) 60.15 (50.83) 65.45 (53.98) 72.62 (58.42) 86.62 (68.52) 100 (90) 100 (90) 80.80 (68.62) 1.50 2.73 T7 (kresoxim methyl 50% SC) 50.08 (45.03) 53.56 (47.02) 57.78 (49.46) 66.27 (54.47) 80.78 (63.97) 100 (90) 68.08 (50.92) 1.89 3.11 T8 (pyraclostrobin 20% SL) 55.30 (48.02) 59.60 (50.51) 62.71 (52.34) 69.85 (56.67) 84.72 (66.97) 100 (90) 72.03 (60.75) 1.70 3.05 CD (p= 0.05) (0.44) (0.27) (0.20) (0.70) (0.38) (0.08) - - - *Mean of four replications Figures in parenthesis indicate angular transformed values. Table 3. Effect of different fungicides on brown leaf spot severity (%) and grain yield of rice cv. CSR 30 Fungitoxicant Disease severity (%)* Disease control (%) Grain yield (kg/plot)* Grain yield (q/ha)* Per cent increase in yield over control Propiconazole 25% EC @ 0.1% 22.40 (28.24) 63.24 2.03 20.38 18.56 Pyraclostrobin 13.3%+ epoxyconazole 5% SE @ 0.12% 30.43 (33.47) 50.07 1.98 19.86 15.53 Tebuconazole 50% + trifloxystrobin 25% WDG @ 0.06% 32.30 (34.62) 47.0 1.92 19.23 11.87 Pyraclostrobin 20% SL @ 0.2 % 35.68 (36.67) 41.46 1.89 18.90 9.94 Kresoxim methyl 50% SC @ 0.07% 36.52 (37.16) 40.08 1.87 18.75 9.07 Control 60.95 (51.30) - 1.72 17.19 - CD (p= 0.05) (0.28) - 0.01 0.13 - *Mean of four replications Figures in parenthesis indicate angular transformed values. 5. Conclusions Brown leaf spot disease had been of great importance earlier and now a days, it is gaining concern in several parts of Haryana as it occured as emerging problem in scented rice growing areas of the state. It caused severe losses in both direct seeded rice and upland rice upto 52 per cent. Due to these reasons, present investigation was carried to manage the brown leaf spot disease using fungicides. Eight fungicides were evaluated under in vitro conditions against Bipolaris oryzae. Propiconazole was found superior among all fungicides followed by pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole, tebuconazole + trifloxystrobin, pyraclostrobin and kresoxim methyl.
  5. 5. Middle East Journal of Applied Science & Technology Vol.4, Iss.4, Pages 75-79, October-December 2021 ISSN: 2582-0974 [79] www.mejast.com Five superior fungicides out of eight were evaluated for their efficacy under field conditions. It was found that propiconazole reduce the severity of the disease to maximum extent followed by pyraclostrobin + epoxyconazole, tebuconazole + trifloxystrobin, pyraclostrobin and kresoxim methyl. Acknowledgments The authors sincerely thanks to CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar and its sub campus Rice research station, Kaul for providing us opportunities of conducting this research work. Declarations Source of Funding This research did not receive any grant from funding agencies in the public, commercial, or not-for-profit sectors. Competing Interests Statement The authors declare no competing financial, professional and personal interests. Consent for publication Authors declare that they consented for the publication of this research work. References Ahmad, M. and Mir, N.M. Chemical control of brown spot of rice. Pl. Dis. Res., 1991; 6: 58-63. Anonymous. Standard evaluation system for rice, INGER Genetic resources center, 5th edition. IRRI, Manila, Philippines, 2013. Anonymous. Area and production of rice in India. http://www.indiastat.com, 2018. Anonymous. https://www.hau.ac.in/page/o-p-stat.2019. Anonymous. Package and practices of CCS HAU, Hisar. 2013, 1-27. Bedi, K.S. and Gill, H.S. Losses caused by the brown leaf spot disease of rice in the Punjab. Indian Phytopath., 1960; 13: 161-164. Gupta, V., Shamas, N., Razdan, V.K., Sharma, B.C., Sharma R., Kaur, K., Singh, I., John, D. and Kumar, A. Foliar application of fungicides for the management of brown spot disease in rice (Oryza sativa L.) caused by Bipolaris oryzae. Afr. J. Agric. Res., 2013; 8(25): 3303-3309. Savary, S., Teng, P.S., Willocquet, L., and Nutter, F.W., Jr. Quantification and modeling of crop losses: a review of purposes. Annual Review of Phytopathology, 2006; 44: 89-112. Savary, S., Willocquet, L., Elazegui, F.A., Teng, P.S., Du, P.V. and Zhu, D. Rice pest constraints in tropical Asia: characterization of injury profiles in relation to production situations. Plant Dis., 2000; 84: 341-356. Sunder, S., Singh, R. and Dodan, D.S. Evaluation of fungicides, botanicals and non-conventional chemicals against brown spot of rice. Indian Phytopath., 2010; 63: 192-194. Vincent, J. M. Distortion of fungal hyphe in presence of certain inhibitor. Nature, 1927; 159-180.

