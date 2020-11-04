Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. WORK FROM HOME? How erwin Supports a New Normalty
  2. 2. • The erwin brand has been the gold standard in data modeling for more than 30 years. • As a stand-alone company, we’re focused on data governance as a strategic approach and underlying technology for operational excellence, competitive differentiation and risk mitigation. • Through strategic acquisitions and significant investment in R&D, we’ve developed the only software platform with integrated enterprise modeling, data cataloging and data literacy capabilities to help customers discover, understand, govern and socialize their data assets to achieve the desired operational results while reducing data-related risks. Elena Arista Country Sales Manager Italy Spain Portugal
  3. 3. The challenges raised by COVID-19 pandemic ✓ Companies don’t know if their teams are setup properly to work from home → visibility ✓ Individuals are not aware of how their team operates outside of an office environment → awareness ✓ What Processes they work on, Applications and technology they should use, Business Policies they should follow ? ✓ IT was not designed in the 100% work from home environment → un-budgeted costs ✓ Everybody needs to future-proof with a documented business continuity plan → new priorities
  4. 4. Re-think the business model and support remote forces erwin has developed a free cloud app that provides organizations with a single source of intelligence regarding remote workers’ locations, communication preferences, and the processes, systems and technologies to support them in being productive and compliant in working from home.
  5. 5. How does erwin WFH Impact Manager solve these issues 1. Allows business leaders to see where they need to invest and what issues are on the horizon 2. Shows managers where teams and people are, whether they can work from home and what they need to be enabled 3. Supports employees, where they work and what resources they require to get their work done 4. Provides an IT view on the application and technology landscape 5. Enables HR with management of policies and their effect on home workers 6. Allows the building of business continuity plans across the organization
  6. 6. Targeted Personas WFH Impact Manager is a role- based application that provides a business friendly, 360-degree view of people, processes, IT, policies and compliance for any type of employee. 4 WFH Impact Manager Employee Manager HR Compliance IT Executive
  7. 7. Work From Home Impact Manager Free for 180 days Delivered via a multi-tenant SaaS environment using an organization’s own domain name Zero-code solution that doesn't require development or IT expertise. Features an out-of-the-box template with five business personas: inside sales rep, sales manager, HR manager, IT manager and compliance manager. Completely customizable by the user with fast starts fueled by direct import of Excel- or CSV-formatted data from an HRIS system. • Work From Home Impact Manager Register for FREE Access Now: https://erwin.com/erwin-wfh-impact-manager/
  8. 8. Getting Started, Webinars and Training and Learning Assets • erwin has produced a range of tools to help companies realize benefits from WFH Impact Manager quickly, including videos, built-in tutorials, and threaded discussions on a dedicated user community. • Some important links: • YouTube video playlist: • erwin EC product community: • Series of Weekly live webcast, Getting Started with erwin WFH Impact Manager, © 2019 erwin, Inc. All rights reserved. 8
  9. 9. Elena Arista Country Sales Manager Italy Spain Portugal Q&A

