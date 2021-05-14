Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module 1 operations, basic operators,data types, variables, basic input-output Hello, world!
Module 1 Hello, World Module Objective how to write and run simple Python programs; what Python literals, operators, and e...
Module 1 Hello, World Hello, World! Print("Hello, World!") print() An effect A result The argument(s)
Module 1 Hello, World Function checks if the name specified is legal checks if the function's requirements for the number ...
Module 1 Hello, World The print() function What is the effect the print() function causes? • takes its arguments • convert...
Module 1 Hello, World The print() function - instructions print("The itsy bitsy spider climbed up the waterspout.") print(...
Module 1 Hello, World The escape and newline characters print("The itsy bitsy spidernclimbed up the waterspout.") print() ...
Module 1 Hello, World Using multiple arguments print("The itsy bitsy spider" , "climbed up" , "the waterspout.") The itsy ...
Module 1 Hello, World Passing the arguments print("My name is", "Python.") print("Monty Python.") My name is Python. Monty...
Module 1 Hello, World The keyword arguments 1 print("My name is", "Python.", end=" ") print("Monty Python.") My name is Py...
Module 1 Hello, World The keyword arguments 2 print("My", "name", "is", "Monty", "Python.", sep="-") My-name-is-Monty-Pyth...
Module 1 Hello, World Key takeaways • Built-in function: print() • Python 3.8 with 69 built-in functions • To call a funct...
Module 1 Hello, World LAB Practice 1. The print() function 2. Formatting the output
IHTM Python PCEP Hello World

IHTM Python PCEP Hello World

