Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EcoPOLYTECH. Модель екологічного університету Валентина Єгорова КПІ ім. Ігоря Сікорського
•Модель екологічного університету складається з 4-х модулів Освіта і виховання Екологічне споживання сміття Екологічне вир...
1. Освіта і виховання: Вища освіта, підвищення кваліфікації, зразок для інших закладів освіти (флагман змін), особистий пр...
Офіційне позиціонування університету як екологічного (зеленого) Брендування веб-сайтів університету Розміщення інформації ...
Розробка і реалізація університетської символіки з відповідної екологічної тематики зі спеціально розробленим логотипом ек...
Освітні, освітньо-виховні та наукові заходи Освіта: включення до освітніх компонентів для студентів усіх спеціальностей Ок...
Інші заходи Особистий приклад Залучення партнерів Керівництво, професори і викладачі, студенти (особи, які навчаються) Поп...
2. Екологічне споживання. Енергомодернізація
Економічне споживання енергії Розміщення інформації щодо економічного споживання Гуртожитки Навчальні корпуси Адміністрати...
3. Екологічне виробництво енергії. Стаціонарні й нестаціонарні, в тому числі експериментальні джерела.
4. Екологічне споживання сміття • Екологія сміття в університетському кампусі • Корпуси, гуртожитки, територія
Роздільне сортування сміття Ланки Мета Гуртожитки Навчальні корпуси Адміністративні будівлі Територія університету Прилегл...
Проект сортування сміття в «КПІ ім. І. Сікорського» • Строк реалізаціі - II квартал 2020 року • Очікуваний прибуток 250–30...
Єгорова Валентина
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Єгорова Валентина

11 views

Published on

EcoPOLYTECH. Модель екологічного університету

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Єгорова Валентина

  1. 1. EcoPOLYTECH. Модель екологічного університету Валентина Єгорова КПІ ім. Ігоря Сікорського
  2. 2. •Модель екологічного університету складається з 4-х модулів Освіта і виховання Екологічне споживання сміття Екологічне виробництво енергії. Стаціонарні й нестаціонарні, в тому числі експериментальні джерела Екологічне споживання. Енерго- модернізація
  3. 3. 1. Освіта і виховання: Вища освіта, підвищення кваліфікації, зразок для інших закладів освіти (флагман змін), особистий приклад, відносини добросусідства
  4. 4. Офіційне позиціонування університету як екологічного (зеленого) Брендування веб-сайтів університету Розміщення інформації на сайтах Прийняття офіційних рішень (внутрішніх стандартів) приймальної комісії всіх структурних підрозділів Розміщення офіційної інформації про екологічні політики університету
  5. 5. Розробка і реалізація університетської символіки з відповідної екологічної тематики зі спеціально розробленим логотипом екологічного (зеленого) університету Одяг та аксесуари Сувеніри футболки, худі, краватки, шкарпетки Значки, заколки, брелочки Ручки, олівці, флешки, блокноти, щоденники, календарі Канцелярські товари Магніти, календарі, чашки
  6. 6. Освітні, освітньо-виховні та наукові заходи Освіта: включення до освітніх компонентів для студентів усіх спеціальностей Окремі теми Окремі курси Окремі питання та розділи в темах Освітньо- виховні заходи Відкриті лекції Семінари Наука Популяризація і підтримка тем дослідницьких проектів (дипломні, дисертації, наукові проекти) з екологічних питань Проф- орієнтаційні заходи Конференції Розробка й використання експериментальних джерел альтернативної енергії для власних потреб університету
  7. 7. Інші заходи Особистий приклад Залучення партнерів Керівництво, професори і викладачі, студенти (особи, які навчаються) Популяризація екологічного та електротранспорту, відмови від пластику, економія ресурсів, тощо Запрошення і залучення до екологічної політики університету інвесторів, орендарів, замовників, підприємств-сусідів Керівництво, професори і викладачі, студенти (особи, які навчаються)
  8. 8. 2. Екологічне споживання. Енергомодернізація
  9. 9. Економічне споживання енергії Розміщення інформації щодо економічного споживання Гуртожитки Навчальні корпуси Адміністративні будівлі Територія університету Прилеглі вулиці Види енергетичних ресурсів Вода Електроенергія Тепло Енерго- модернізація Вікна і двері Електро- прилади Сантехніка
  10. 10. 3. Екологічне виробництво енергії. Стаціонарні й нестаціонарні, в тому числі експериментальні джерела.
  11. 11. 4. Екологічне споживання сміття • Екологія сміття в університетському кампусі • Корпуси, гуртожитки, територія
  12. 12. Роздільне сортування сміття Ланки Мета Гуртожитки Навчальні корпуси Адміністративні будівлі Територія університету Прилеглі вулиці Викидання несортованого сміття має бути неприпустимим Способи – влаштування роздільних: Баків Накопичувачів Урн
  13. 13. Проект сортування сміття в «КПІ ім. І. Сікорського» • Строк реалізаціі - II квартал 2020 року • Очікуваний прибуток 250–300 тис. грн на рік • Витрати на проєкт - близько 1 млн грн • Термін окупності – 3.5 роки

×