Exposure Draft ISA 600 – Group Audits Webinar - August 13, 2020 Len Jui, IAASB Member and Task Force Chair Josephine Jacks...
Overview Scope Linkages with Other Standards Restrictions on Access to People and Information Planning and Performing a Gr...
Scope Page 3 |
Questions about Scope of ED-600 Page 4 When would ISA 600 (Revised) apply? Are cost-basis investments in the scope?
Linkages with Other Standards Page 5 |
Questions about Linkages with Other Standards Page 6 How does ED-600 relate to ISA 315 (Revised 2019) and the QM standards?
Engagement Team Definition Page 7 Group engagement team Component Auditor Component Auditor Component Auditor Component Au...
Restrictions on Access to People and Information Page 8
Questions about Restrictions on Access to People and Information Page 9 What can be done about access restrictions for equ...
Planning and Performing a Group Audit Engagement Page 10
Questions about Planning and Performing a Group Audit Engagement Page 11 Why change the approach to scoping a group audit?
Materiality Page 12 |
Questions about Materiality Considerations for Group Audits Page 13 Why has the concept of ‘component materiality’ been re...
Communications with and Involvement in the Work of Component Auditors Page 14 |
Questions about Communications and Involvement with Component Auditors Page 15 What is the expected form and frequency of ...
Documentation Page 16
Questions about Documentation Page 17 Why did ED-600 exclude the extant ISA 600 requirement for an analysis of components ...
Other Matters Page 18
Other Questions about ED-600 Page 19 Is the 600 series still the best place for the revised group audit standard?
Page 20 | October 2, 2020 Deadline for comments on ED-600 September 2021 In ED-600 the IAASB proposes 18 months after appr...
www.iaasb.org For copyright, trademark, and permissions information, please go to permissions or contact permissions@ifac....
International Standard on Auditing 600 Exposure Draft Webinar - Group Audits

  1. 1. Exposure Draft ISA 600 – Group Audits Webinar - August 13, 2020 Len Jui, IAASB Member and Task Force Chair Josephine Jackson, IAASB Member and Task Force Member Susan Jones, IAASB Technical Advisor Jasper van den Hout, IAASB Principal and Lead Staff Dan Montgomery, IAASB Senior Advisor
  2. 2. Overview Scope Linkages with Other Standards Restrictions on Access to People and Information Planning and Performing a Group Audit Engagement Materiality Communications with and Involvement in Work of Component Auditors Documentation Other Matters Page 2 |
  3. 3. Scope Page 3 |
  4. 4. Questions about Scope of ED-600 Page 4 When would ISA 600 (Revised) apply? Are cost-basis investments in the scope?
  5. 5. Linkages with Other Standards Page 5 |
  6. 6. Questions about Linkages with Other Standards Page 6 How does ED-600 relate to ISA 315 (Revised 2019) and the QM standards?
  7. 7. Engagement Team Definition Page 7 Group engagement team Component Auditor Component Auditor Component Auditor Component Auditor Component Auditor Engagement Team
  8. 8. Restrictions on Access to People and Information Page 8
  9. 9. Questions about Restrictions on Access to People and Information Page 9 What can be done about access restrictions for equity investments and non-controlled entities?
  10. 10. Planning and Performing a Group Audit Engagement Page 10
  11. 11. Questions about Planning and Performing a Group Audit Engagement Page 11 Why change the approach to scoping a group audit?
  12. 12. Materiality Page 12 |
  13. 13. Questions about Materiality Considerations for Group Audits Page 13 Why has the concept of ‘component materiality’ been removed?
  14. 14. Communications with and Involvement in the Work of Component Auditors Page 14 |
  15. 15. Questions about Communications and Involvement with Component Auditors Page 15 What is the expected form and frequency of communications with component auditors? What form of conclusion will be issued by component auditors?
  16. 16. Documentation Page 16
  17. 17. Questions about Documentation Page 17 Why did ED-600 exclude the extant ISA 600 requirement for an analysis of components and the type of work performed?
  18. 18. Other Matters Page 18
  19. 19. Other Questions about ED-600 Page 19 Is the 600 series still the best place for the revised group audit standard?
  20. 20. Page 20 | October 2, 2020 Deadline for comments on ED-600 September 2021 In ED-600 the IAASB proposes 18 months after approval of the final standard Targeted approval date of ISA 600 (Revised) Effective date – TBD Way Forward
  21. 21. www.iaasb.org For copyright, trademark, and permissions information, please go to permissions or contact permissions@ifac.org. Page 21

