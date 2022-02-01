Successfully reported this slideshow.
How CFD & Daylight Modelling Can Support Successful UK Planning Applications

Feb. 01, 2022
The webinar discussed the current planning requirements for Daylight, Sunlight and Pedestrian Comfort Studies in the UK. It will also look at the upcoming GLA London Plan and the implications this will have with regards to planning and development.

  1. 1. How CFD & Daylight Modelling Can Support Successful UK Planning Applications www.iesve.com 27th January 2022
  2. 2. www.iesve.com Today’s Speakers Richard Tibenham Business Development Manager Harshad Joshi CFD Consultancy Manager Douglas Bell Daylighting & BIM Consultancy Manager IES CONSULTING
  3. 3. www.iesve.com • Daylight & Sunlight Studies • Current planning requirements • When should these be considered • Impact on design • Case studies • Pedestrian Comfort Studies • Current planning requirements, including GLA London Plan • Impact on design • Case studies • Live Q&A What will be covered? IES CONSULTING
  4. 4. 1,000,000 Buildings ABOUT IES Home to the largest building analytics team in the world 75,000+ Projects per year 36 Power stations prevented 27 Years of building analysis 20,000+ Software users
  5. 5. OFFICES Headquarters, Glasgow UK Dublin, IRL Abu Dhabi, UAE Pune, IND Singapore Melbourne, AUS Atlanta, US
  6. 6. www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING Services BIM Masterplanning Design Building Regs CFD Studies LEED BREEAM Mentoring Bid Support In Use / Operation
  7. 7. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Daylight & Sunlight Studies
  8. 8. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Contents Daylight to New Development Shadow Analysis Sunlight to Amenity Spaces Sunlight to Existing Buildings Sunlight to New Development Daylight to Existing Buildings View Out Glare • Guidance / Standards • Daylight Provision Requirements to New Developments • BS 8206-2:2008 • BS EN 17037:2018 / EN 17037:2018 • When Daylight & Sunlight Should be Utilised • Impact on Apartment Design • Case Study
  9. 9. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Guidance / Standards
  10. 10. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com The London Plan • The Mayor of London intends to produce a single guidance document • Adequate sized rooms • Maximise dual aspect apartments • Single aspect only provided where appropriate design solution • Design development should provide sufficient daylight & sunlight to new & existing housing • Wind, daylight, sunlight penetration & temperature conditions around the buildings carefully considered.
  11. 11. Daylight Provision - BS 8206-2:2008 IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com DF (%) = illuminance internal x 100 illuminance external
  12. 12. There are two methods to assess daylight provision: Method 1: • Daylight factor targets as per Table A.3. • e.g. 21st September @ 12:00 under standard CIE overcast sky conditions. Or Method 2: • Illuminance targets • Local weather file Daylight Provision – BS EN 17037:2018 IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com
  13. 13. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com ET = 50% Working Plane (300 lux / 2.1% DF) ETM = 95% Working Plane (100 lux / 0.7% DF) Daylight Provision - EN 17037:2018
  14. 14. Daylight Provision – BS EN 17037:2018 IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com • Same application as BS 8206 for Multiuse Spaces – Higher Value • UK Committee opinion Clause A.2 Need not Apply To Dwellings • Differentiation between Rooms Types ET = 50% Working Plane (200 lux / 2.1% DF)
  15. 15. Daylight Provision – BS EN 17037:2018 IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com www.iesve.com
  16. 16. When Daylight & Sunlight Should Be Utilised IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Conceptual Design Studies • Shadow Analysis • Sunlight – Existing/Proposed Amenity Spaces • Sunlight – Existing Buildings • Sunlight – Proposed Buildings (Window Positions Estimated) • Daylight to Existing Buildings Why at Conceptual Design? • You can change it • Mitigate risk • Avoid Retrofit • Analysis is cheap Detailed Design • Sunlight to Proposed Buildings • Daylight to Proposed Buildings
  17. 17. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com • Room Depth/Layout • % Glazing • Balcony Design • Depth/Area • Location • Finishes • Internal • External Impact on Apartment Design
  18. 18. Impact on Apartment Design IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com 1 2
  19. 19. Option 1 LKD recessed under Balcony Option 2 Bedroom recessed under Balcony Storage & WC placed at the back of the apartment 2 2 1 1 IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Impact on Apartment Design
  20. 20. Option 1 Full width balcony Option 2 Reduced balcony area to minimum requirements IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Impact on Apartment Design 1 2
  21. 21. Results based on: + Initial apartment design + Default surface reflectance values IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Impact on Apartment Design – V1 Bedrooms/LKDs (Living Kitchen/Dining) Fail Pass 1.5% - 2%* V1 V2 V3 V4 Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 2% ADF 38% Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 1.5% ADF 46% * Alternative Target For High Density
  22. 22. Results based on: - Initial apartment design. - Default surface reflectance values. + Typical surface reflectance values. Light External Walls/White Internal. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Impact on Apartment Design – V2 V1 V2 V3 V4 Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 2% ADF 38% 68% Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 1.5% ADF 46% 76% Bedrooms/LKDs (Living Kitchen/Dining) Fail Pass 1.5% - 2%* * Alternative Target For High Density
  23. 23. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Impact on Apartment Design – V3 V1 V2 V3 V4 Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 2% ADF 38% 68% 73% Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 1.5% ADF 46% 76% 93% Bedrooms/LKDs (Living Kitchen/Dining) Fail Pass 1.5% - 2%* * Alternative Target For High Density Results based on: - Initial apartment design. - Default surface reflectance values. + Typical surface reflectance values. Light External Walls/White Internal. + Maximised glazing width
  24. 24. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Impact on Apartment Design – V4 V1 V2 V3 V4 Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 2% ADF 38% 68% 73% 74% Overall Compliance Rate - LKDs assessed against 1.5% ADF 46% 76% 93% 100% Bedrooms/LKDs (Living Kitchen/Dining) Fail Pass 1.5% - 2%* * Alternative Target For High Density Results based on: - Initial apartment design. - Default surface reflectance values. + Typical surface reflectance values. Light External Walls/White Internal. + Maximised glazing width + Shifted balconies
  25. 25. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Case Study
  26. 26. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Summary • Guidance / Standards • Daylight Provision Requirements to New Developments • BS 8206-2:2008 • BS EN 17037:2018 / EN 17037:2018 • When Daylight & Sunlight Should be Utilised • Impact on Apartment Design • Case Study
  27. 27. IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com Pedestrian Wind Comfort Studies
  28. 28. What is CFD? • CFD – ‘Computational Fluid Dynamics’. • ‘Virtual wind tunnel’ (no scaling). • Numerical analysis method that analyses fluid flows, temperature, velocity, pressure and concentration, using computers. • Fast & low cost. • Can be highly accurate. www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING
  29. 29. Policy Context • No particular mention of wind in National Planning Policy Framework • No guidance on dealing with wind effects • Historic England Advice Note 4 “Tall Buildings” • Paragraph 4.10; “Consideration of the impact on the local environment is also important, including microclimate, overshadowing, night-time appearance, light pollution, vehicle movements, the environment and amenity of those in the vicinity of the building, and the impact on the pedestrian experience.” www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING
  30. 30. www.iesve.com Policy D3 Optimising site capacity through the design-led approach, paragraph 3.3.8 “..Particular attention should be paid to the design of the parts of a building or public realm that people most frequently see or interact with in terms of its legibility, use, detailing, materials and location of entrances. Creating a comfortable pedestrian environment with regard to levels of sunlight, shade, wind, and shelter from precipitation is important” Policy D8 Public realm, point J “..ensure that appropriate shade, shelter, seating and, where possible, areas of direct sunlight are provided, with other microclimatic considerations, including temperature and wind, taken into account in order to encourage people to spend time in a place.” Regional Policy: London Plan IES CONSULTING
  31. 31. www.iesve.com Policy D9 Tall buildings, Impacts, 3) environmental impact a) wind, daylight, sunlight penetration and temperature conditions around the building(s) and neighbourhood must be carefully considered and not compromise comfort and the enjoyment of open spaces, including water spaces, around the building b) air movement affected by the building(s) should support the effective dispersion of pollutants, but not adversely affect street-level conditions. IES CONSULTING Regional Policy: London Plan
  32. 32. Summary of Policies • No binding policy on wind microclimate studies • Vague language on the criteria to be met • Potential loopholes to get out doing an analysis • First analysis guidelines to bring specificity to the outputs required : City of London Wind Microclimate Guidelines, and the City of London Thermal Comfort Guidelines. • Being adopted by other regions e.g. Sheffield, Leeds www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING
  33. 33. • Ensure that outdoor spaces are fit for purpose • Enhance usability of outdoor spaces • Identify locations where outdoor seating areas for cafés, restaurants etc. can be located • Integrate mitigation measures in to the landscape design for a better blend, rather than an afterthought • Avoid extreme wind tunnels that can be caused by the smooth facades and expose pedestrians to unsafe wind speeds Why carry out a Wind Comfort/Safety Assessment? www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING
  34. 34. City of London Wind Guidelines www.iesve.com Building Height Heights in CoL Recommended Approach Similar or lower than the average height of surrounding buildings Up to 25m Wind studies are not required, unless sensitive pedestrian activities are intended (e.g. around hospitals, transport hubs, etc.) or the project is located on an exposed location (e.g. edge of Thames, near a tall building) Up to double the average height of surrounding buildings 25-50m Computational (CFD) Simulations OR Wind Tunnel Testing Up to 4 times the average height of surrounding buildings 50-100m Computational (CFD) Simulations AND Wind Tunnel Testing High-Rise > 100m Early Stage Massing Optimization: Wind Tunnel Testing OR Computational (CFD) Simulations Detailed Design: Wind Tunnel Testing AND Computational (CFD) Simulations to demonstrate the performance of the final building design IES CONSULTING
  35. 35. City of London Wind Guidelines www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING Guidelines 1. Selecting appropriate wind statistics for the site (Weibull distribution characteristics of the site – annual and seasonal) 2. Determining the impact of the proposed development, through computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tools and/or wind tunnel testing, which provide a set of ‘speed-up’ ratios 3. 36 wind directions at an increment of 10° 4. Combination of speed-up ratios with wind statistics to obtain comfort ratings 5. Comparison of comfort ratings with intended pedestrian activities using the criteria provided in this guideline Stages to carry out full CFD analysis 1. Existing site 2. Proposed Scheme with existing surroundings 3. Proposed scheme with planning consented schemes 3. Existing site with planning consented schemes, should the wind conditions for the previous case exceed the required Lawson comfort or safety categories 4. (If mitigation measures are required) the cases above with wind mitigation or improvement features 5. (If applicable or requested by CoL) proposed scheme with a likely future scenario, including buildings that may not be consented but are being designed at the time of planning submission. Discussion with planning officers can help identifying such future buildings 6. (If applicable or requested by CoL) the construction scenario with a demolished (vacant) site, especially if the existing building is taller than 40m in height
  36. 36. Lawson’s Criteria www.iesve.com Category Threshold Wind Speed (Mean and GEM*) Percentage of the year Activity A 2.5 m/s < 5% Frequent Sitting B 4 m/s < 5% Occasional Sitting C 6 m/s < 5% Standing D 8 m/s < 5% Walking E 8 m/s < 5% Uncomfortable F 15 m/s < 0.022% Unsafe LDDC Version (London Docklands Development Corporation) *Gust Equivalent Mean IES CONSULTING
  37. 37. Examples of design changes to improve wind safety – Building entrance www.iesve.com Before After IES CONSULTING Unsafe Safer
  38. 38. Examples of design changes to improve wind comfort – Landscape update www.iesve.com Before After IES CONSULTING
  39. 39. www.iesve.com • 8/16 Wind Directions instead of 36 wind directions • Same methodology • Quicker turnaround time • Improve the initial design, then carry out the full assessment – CFD or Wind Tunnel Simpler approaches possible without loss of detail IES CONSULTING
  40. 40. Other than Tall buildings – Hospital/Healthcare campuses IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com • 40 new hospital and healthcare campuses are planned to be built by 2030 • Campuses will need large outdoor seating areas in the post- COVID world: • Limited number of visitors • Limited time inside for visitors • Campuses away from cities might contain shorter buildings, but the wind tunnel effects can still occur • Recurring concern is gusts entering through large door openings when they open • All can be addressed via a wind microclimate CFD study
  41. 41. www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING Other than Tall buildings – City Centre Pedestrians • “Pedestrianisation” has been planned for various city and town centres – Glasgow, Oxford Street in London, Portsmouth • As these developments are ground level, they can ‘omit’ wind microclimate analysis, but should they? • Direct economic benefit, which would be multiple times the cost of carrying out a wind microclimate study • Plans include outdoor seating areas for restaurants and cafes • Analyse to determine best locations for these
  42. 42. www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING Other than Tall buildings – City Centre Pedestrians • Direct economic benefits to the landlords and tenants • A solid documented proof of how a certain location is better than others for a purpose • Plan ahead for wind screens, and other street furniture to ensure the new Centres are comfortable throughout the year • Create a greater sense of community
  43. 43. Outdoor Thermal Comfort • Climate change – warmer summers • Dense location of buildings in city centres • Heat island due to heat trapped from the reflections from building • People will desert the outdoors, and pedestrianised zones if this happens, and go indoors • So, there is need to analyse and remedy this effect before hand www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING
  44. 44. www.iesve.com • Provide a general method of calculation of these effects • To be conducted in parallel to CFD and Daylight studies • Inputs: • Wind Conditions – obtained from wind microclimate study described earlier • Meteorological conditions of humidity and air temperature obtained from suitable annual weather data recorded at an hourly delta • Mean Radiant Temperature obtained from the direct and diffuse solar radiation analysis • Human physiological factors including the activity (metabolic) rate and clothing level • Combine these to calculate the Universal Thermal Comfort Index (UTCI) value IES CONSULTING CoL Thermal Comfort Guidelines
  45. 45. “The UTCI equivalent temperature for a given combination of wind, radiation, humidity and air temperature is defined as the air temperature of a reference environment with 50% relative humidity (but not exceeding 20 hPa), with still air and radiant temperature equalling air temperature, which produces the same thermal strain index value as the actual environment.” Universal Thermal Comfort Index (UTCI) www.iesve.com IES CONSULTING
  46. 46. CoL Thermal Comfort Criteria www.iesve.com Category % Hours UTCI in Comfortable Range Description All Season ≥90% in each season Appropriate for use year round (e.g. parks) Seasonal ≥90% spring – autumn AND ≥70% winter Appropriate for use during most of the year (e.g. outdoor dining) Short-term ≥50% in all seasons Appropriate for short duration and/or infrequent sedentary uses (e.g. unsheltered bus stops or entrances) year-round Short-term Seasonal ≥50% spring – autumn AND ≥25% winter Appropriate for short duration and/or infrequent sedentary uses during most of the year Transient <25% in winter OR <50% in any other season Appropriate for public spaces where people are not expected to linger for extended period (e.g. pavements, cycle paths) UTCI (°C) range >32° 0° to 32° < 0° Heat Level Too warm Comfortable Too Cold IES CONSULTING
  47. 47. Example of Outputs IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com
  48. 48. Summary IES CONSULTING www.iesve.com • CFD is low cost, quick & reliable tool to establish probable pedestrian wind speed and thermal risks. • Multiple iterations can be simulated simultaneously, offering time & cost savings • CFD is necessary for quantifying GLA London plan requirements, and planning requirements in other cities. • Can be used to identify & mitigate risks from the concept stage, enabling robust design. • Daylight models can be expanded to include CFD models under IES Consulting.
  49. 49. Thank You Any Questions? www.iesve.com richard.tibenham@iesve.com douglas.bell@iesve.com harshad.joshi@iesve.com consulting@iesve.com

