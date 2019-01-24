Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD 2019 IES Gaspar Sanz
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60%
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% - Nota media de 1º y 2º bach. - Entre 5 y 10 puntos
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60%
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40%
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% - Hasta 10 puntos - Nota mínima un 4...
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40%
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% 5 o superior
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40%
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% BloqueVoluntario A sumar a la caliﬁc...
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% BloqueVoluntario A sumar a la caliﬁc...
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% BloqueVoluntario A sumar a la caliﬁc...
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Reclamaciones
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Reclamaciones Revisión
ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Reclamaciones Revisión - Doble corrección - Se hace la media de las dos correcciones - Si hay más ...
Horarios
Información
Material: - DNI - Pegatinas - Bolígrafos (negro / Azul) - Tipex - Reloj Material especíﬁco: - DibujoTécnico: Reglas, compá...
• Legislación aplicada: • Orden PCI/12/2019 de 14 de enero • Real Decreto ley 5/2016 • Acuerdo de las universidades públic...
Acceso universidad 2019 2020
Acceso universidad 2019 2020
Acceso universidad 2019 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Acceso universidad 2019 2020

52 views

Published on

Presentación informativa acceso a la universidad para el curso 2019/2020 del IES Gaspar Sanz, Meco.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Acceso universidad 2019 2020

  1. 1. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD 2019 IES Gaspar Sanz
  2. 2. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso
  3. 3. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60%
  4. 4. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% - Nota media de 1º y 2º bach. - Entre 5 y 10 puntos
  5. 5. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60%
  6. 6. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40%
  7. 7. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% - Hasta 10 puntos - Nota mínima un 4 - Materias: - Lengua - Hª España - Inglés - Matemáticas
  8. 8. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40%
  9. 9. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% 5 o superior
  10. 10. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40%
  11. 11. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% BloqueVoluntario A sumar a la caliﬁcación (hasta 4 puntos)
  12. 12. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% BloqueVoluntario A sumar a la caliﬁcación (hasta 4 puntos) - Hasta 4 puntos - Ponderación de notas - Matrícula de hasta 4 asignaturas - Se eligen las 2 caliﬁcaciones más altas una vez ponderadas - La matemáticas también puntúan aquí - Materias: - DibujoTécnico II - Química - Física - Geología - Biología - Economía - Geografía - Hª Arte
  13. 13. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Caliﬁcación Acceso Nota media Bach 60% Bloque Obligatorio 40% BloqueVoluntario A sumar a la caliﬁcación (hasta 4 puntos)
  14. 14. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Reclamaciones
  15. 15. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Reclamaciones Revisión
  16. 16. ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD Reclamaciones Revisión - Doble corrección - Se hace la media de las dos correcciones - Si hay más de 2 puntos corrige otro y se hace la media de las 3 correcciones - La nota puede subir o bajar
  17. 17. Horarios
  18. 18. Información
  19. 19. Material: - DNI - Pegatinas - Bolígrafos (negro / Azul) - Tipex - Reloj Material especíﬁco: - DibujoTécnico: Reglas, compás, portaminas, minas, goma de borrar - Matemáticas: Calculadora - Biología: Bolígrafos de colores Información
  20. 20. • Legislación aplicada: • Orden PCI/12/2019 de 14 de enero • Real Decreto ley 5/2016 • Acuerdo de las universidades públicas de Madrid sobre procedimientos de admisión para estudiantes con el título de bachiller, equivalente u homologado

×