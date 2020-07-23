Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modelling social and political factors in energy transitions Early findings from the O-STET project (Operationalising Soci...
• Increasing climate change mitigation targets over last 3 decades • UNFCCC ratification (1994) • Kyoto protocol (2008-201...
3 Share MtCO2 by demand sector and fuel type Electricity supply decarbonisation effect plus efficiency
Political capital and societal responses • Government can’t act (except in its own estate) to bring about energy transitio...
Imperative to make changes on demand side • Imperative to act can arise through regulation/taxes/market restructuring, a d...
TEMPEST (Technological EconoMic Political Energy Systems Transition)
Quantifying factors not previously measured • Political capital, public willingness to participate, novelty and difficulty...
Imperfect choice engine Policy choices – governance level Choice of measures to develop (long term targets) Choice of meas...
Measure diffusion – S curve model and influences Msr PWP Msrs_Feasible Potnl Msrs Implemented <Disposable income> <Energy_...
• A variety of factors exist to create policy for energy systems: industrial competitiveness, energy poverty, energy secur...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modelling social and political factors in energy transitions

8 views

Published on

Modelling social and political factors in energy transitions
Dr. Rachel Freeman, University College London

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modelling social and political factors in energy transitions

  1. 1. Modelling social and political factors in energy transitions Early findings from the O-STET project (Operationalising Socio-Technical Energy Transitions) ETSAP Summer 2020 Workshop 3rd July 2020 Dr Rachel Freeman Energy Institute BSEER, UCL Thanks to Neil Strachan (PI), Brunilde Verrier (RF)
  2. 2. • Increasing climate change mitigation targets over last 3 decades • UNFCCC ratification (1994) • Kyoto protocol (2008-2012) • Climate change programme (2000) • Climate Change Act (80% by 2050) (2008) • Net zero target by 2050 (2019) UK emissions targets, policies, 1980 to 2019 Active schemes per year (Potential = early TRLs, before commercialisation Implementation = mid TRLs, close or past parity, e.g. incentives) SSP = supply side potential SSI = supply side implementation DSP = demand side potential DSI = demand side implementation
  3. 3. 3 Share MtCO2 by demand sector and fuel type Electricity supply decarbonisation effect plus efficiency
  4. 4. Political capital and societal responses • Government can’t act (except in its own estate) to bring about energy transition; it can govern those in society who do act (households, energy industry, public sector, private sector • Political capital (PolCap) can be spent on leadership in energy transition • Social capital (“ability to act”) plus an “imperative to act” creates “public willingness to participate” (PWP) 4
  5. 5. Imperative to make changes on demand side • Imperative to act can arise through regulation/taxes/market restructuring, a desire to take voluntary actions, other non-energy factors (e.g. economy) • Despite long-term targets and much discussion in the public sphere, little evidence of voluntary changes in energy services consumption • Government unwilling (so far) to interfere in people’s lifestyles and businesses purely to reduce emissions • PWP to make changes solely for energy transition is highly uncertain 5 Reductions in energy/cap on 1980 (historical decomposition) Net Behavioural Energy efficiency Net savings Domestic -204 291 12% Surface transport -191 76 -21% Air transport -295 184 -119%
  6. 6. TEMPEST (Technological EconoMic Political Energy Systems Transition)
  7. 7. Quantifying factors not previously measured • Political capital, public willingness to participate, novelty and difficulty of measures, user impacts, not usually quantified • New ordinal measurement scales set minimum and maximum values as events or trends identified in the historical review as being the most extreme (e.g. the worst or best, the largest or smallest) • Similar to the Celsius scale based on water: 0°C (freezing) and 100°C (boiling), with units as equal divisions of distance between the extremes – Example low PolCap: energy efficiency policies cutbacks in 1987, with interventions constrained to those that didn’t interfere with the market – Example high PolCap: support for building a nuclear power industry, with over Bln£16 government support (1980 to 2005) – Example low PWP: political backlash against the full rate of VAT being added to domestic energy bills, change abandoned – Example high PWP: FIT scheme had high participation, had to close early due to lack of funds 7
  8. 8. Imperfect choice engine Policy choices – governance level Choice of measures to develop (long term targets) Choice of measures to implement (short term mitigation) Addition of policies for implementation Addition of policies for measure development Policy soup Measure level activities – from beginnig to commercialisation; from commercialisation to self-sustinaing National level drivers Measure & trend estimation
  9. 9. Measure diffusion – S curve model and influences Msr PWP Msrs_Feasible Potnl Msrs Implemented <Disposable income> <Energy_transition drivers> Msrs Theoretical Potential Rate_theoret_potnl made_feasible Distance2 Commerlstn TpPt <Energy_transition barriers> Msr_Niche Innov Rate_Niche Innov Contacts_to feasible_potential + Adoption rate + Share_Total Implmntd Implementation through_feasible contacts + + Rate_Feasible Implemented ++ Distance2 SelfSus_TpPt + Msr_user impacts - + Msr_LBD + Msr_RD&D Resources + - + Policy_soup_for_msr development + + Policy_soup for_msr implementation + + + - Affordability of_msrs Energy_services demand + + - + Msr_difficuly_and novelty - R1 B1 Available political_capital + - + - - - Msr_RD&D_from outside_UK + + + B2 R3 R2 B4 B5 + B3
  10. 10. • A variety of factors exist to create policy for energy systems: industrial competitiveness, energy poverty, energy security, climate change mitigation… • Political changes affect energy systems as well as technological changes • The theory and model structure are experimental, intended to be complimentary to techno-economic models and optimisation approaches • Utilises decades of UK data on energy, emissions, energy services demand, energy policy instruments that have influenced the energy system • Identifies patterns in how energy systems change, or not, in response to policies, and the role of political and social factors in energy system transition • Energy and emissions data are combined with previously non-quantified factors, posing new problems for modelling • Hoped for outcome is the identification of the importance of these factors along the road to net zero emissions, as mitigation cuts deepen • Model is in development, results later in 2020 Conclusions

×