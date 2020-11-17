Successfully reported this slideshow.
ICOS Science Conference 2020, Session 17

  1. 1. Post-colonial, Decolonial and Global science Prof Bob Scholes Director, Global Change Institute, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa ICOS Conference, 15-17 September 2020
  2. 2. Outline • The pitfalls of post-colonial scientific relationships • Decolonialisation as an intellectual response to the colonial condition • How might science links between Africa and the rest of the world develop in future?
  3. 3. The post-colonial situation Virtually all African countries were colonies of a European country at some stage in the past 150 years Most achieved independence in the period 1957-1975 The trade and cultural links to former colonial powers remained strong, often more so than within-Africa links There are enormous structural imbalances in this relationship, which persist
  4. 4. Characteristics of post-colonial science engagements • ‘Technology transfer’ is the model • Major focus is on capacity building • Funding is usually grant-based, and entirely northern • The ideas and leadership are northern Consequences • Sustainability is weak – initiatives die when the funds do • Skilled Africans form an intellectual diaspora because there are not suitable opportunities at home • Poor fit of research objectives and priorities to national needs, no sense of ownership • Resource capture by well-connected elites
  5. 5. Why is African Research Infrastructure so persistently weak? • Africa’s GDP is 14% of Europe’s – 2.58 trillion USD:18.29 trillion USD • African countries spend <0.5% of GDP on research, almost entirely by the government (Europe spends 2.2%, about half of which is private sector) • That which is invested is often not sustainable or efficient – Sub-critical investments – Incomplete research ecosystem
  6. 6. Decolonialisation in science • Based on a rejection colonial ways of thinking • That includes symbols, institutions and structures considered colonial • The need and direction are much more obvious in academic fields with a strong values basis • less clear what this means in science • Substitution by ‘Indigenous Knowledge’ does not work, but non-Western knowledge systems can play a powerful complementary role • Contextual knowledge • Culturally-appropriate communication • Relational rather than instrumental knowledge
  7. 7. How do you engage? • Beware of unintended dominance – It is hard not to offer solutions • Find ways of supporting the process – A focus on concrete shared outcomes may be less contested that one which emphasises process and concepts – Deliberately locate key events in Africa – Find ways to level the playing field • Do more listening – This is an element of transdisciplinarity, which also applies to other science engagements
  8. 8. Where would we like to be? • A partnership of equals – Where not everyone has to be the same • An Africa that is no more dependent for knowledge on other regions, than other regions are on Africa • Research and Research Infrastructure is established as a self-sustaining engine of development

