Mehr als nur Schnittstellen: Warum APIs eine strategische Bedeutung für Unternehmen haben

Apr. 13, 2023
Mehr als nur Schnittstellen: Warum APIs eine strategische Bedeutung für Unternehmen haben

Apr. 13, 2023
Technology

Inhalt:
Wir zeigen Ihnen im Webinar was sich hinter dem Begriff API verbirgt und welchen Mehrwert Sie durch den Einsatz von APIs erlangen können.

Zielgruppe:
- IT-Leiter
- CIOs
- Fachbereichsverantwortliche aus Logistik, Vertrieb, Marketing und Fertigung

Agenda:
1. Was sind APIs?
2. Bedeutung von APIs (technisch & strategisch)
3. Anwendungsbeispiele

Mehr über uns:
Website: https://www.ibsolution.com/
Karriereportal: https://ibsolution.de/karriere/
Webinare: https://www.ibsolution.com/academy/webinare
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/IBSolution
LinkedIn: https://de.linkedin.com/company/ibsolution-gmbh
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/ibsolutiongmbh
Facebook: https://de-de.facebook.com/IBsolutionGmbH/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibsolution/?hl=de

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren: https://www.ibsolution.com/academy/webinar-aufzeichnungen/platform-extensions-and-integration-in-3-schritten-zur-app-so-geht-anwendungsentwicklung-auf-der-sap-business-technology-platform

Technology
Mehr als nur Schnittstellen: Warum APIs eine strategische Bedeutung für Unternehmen haben

  1. 1. Mehr als nur Schnittstellen: Warum APIs eine strategische Bedeutung für Unternehmen haben
  2. 2. Ihre heutigen Moderatoren © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 2 Simon Skalik Sales Executive: Smart Enterprise - Platform simon.skalik@ibsolution.com Rebecca Jung Expertin: Smart Enterprise - Platform rebecca.jung@ibsolution.com
  3. 3. Zielgruppe ▪ IT-Leiter ▪ CIOs ▪ Fachbereichsverantwortliche aus Logistik, Vertrieb, Marketing und Fertigung © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 3
  4. 4. Agenda 1. Was sind APIs? 2. Bedeutung von APIs (technisch & strategisch) 3. Anwendungsbeispiele
  5. 5. # Was sind APIs?
  6. 6. API - Definition ▪ API = Application Programming Interface ▪ Programmierschnittstelle ermöglicht es Anwendungen miteinander zu kommunizieren. ▪ Die hauptsächlich verwendete REST-API ermöglicht das Verarbeiten aller möglichen Ressourcen (Text, Bild, Video, etc.) ▪ Somit wird der Datenaustausch zwischen verschiedenen Systemen um ein Vielfaches beschleunigt und vereinfacht. © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 6
  7. 7. ▪ Zugang nur für die Nutzer innerhalb einer Organisation ▪ Verknüpfung interner (Team-)Prozesse ▪ Verbesserte Kollaborationsmöglichkeiten ▪ Zugang auf Daten und Informationen für externe User und diese zu verbinden ▪ Nutzung bereits standardisierter/vorhandener Tools reduziert Aufwände beim Erstellen von APIs Privat Public Arten von APIs © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 7
  8. 8. # Bedeutung
  9. 9. ▪ Schnellere Markteinführung ▪ Vereinfachung ▪ (Prozess-)Optimierung ▪ Produktivität ▪ Integration ▪ Kostenreduktion Bedeutung Strategisch © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 9
  10. 10. User-Based/User-Centered: Entwicklungsfokus auf Userbedürfnisse Integration: Verbindung von Produkten, Stärken beider zu kombinieren Bedeutung Technisch Data Access: Daten werden auf Anfrage zur Verfügung gestellt On-Demand-Bereitstellung API © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 10
  11. 11. # Anwendungsbeispiele
  12. 12. API Anwendungsbeispiel Produktion © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 12
  13. 13. API Anwendungsbeispiel E-Commerce E-Commerce-System © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 13
  14. 14. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf www.ibsolution.com/academy © 2023 - IBsolution GmbH 14 Unser Service für Sie: Ab morgen finden Sie dieses Webinar und die Folien unter: ibsolution.com/academy/webinar-aufzeichnungen Warum nicht auch Ihren Kollegen zeigen? Nächstes Webinar: 18. April 2023: Wie Sie durch Application Management Services smart den Fachkräftemangel umschiffen Anmeldung unter ibsolution.com/academy/webinare Subscribe to our Channel
  15. 15. Kontakt Simon Skalik Sales Executive Smart Enterprise - Platform IBsolution GmbH Im Zukunftspark 8 74076 Heilbronn Mail: simon.skalik@ibsolution.com T: +49 7131 27111 670 M: +49 151 568 290 63

