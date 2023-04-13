Check these out next
Inhalt:
Wir zeigen Ihnen im Webinar was sich hinter dem Begriff API verbirgt und welchen Mehrwert Sie durch den Einsatz von APIs erlangen können.
Zielgruppe:
- IT-Leiter
- CIOs
- Fachbereichsverantwortliche aus Logistik, Vertrieb, Marketing und Fertigung
Agenda:
1. Was sind APIs?
2. Bedeutung von APIs (technisch & strategisch)
3. Anwendungsbeispiele
Mehr über uns:
Website: https://www.ibsolution.com/
Karriereportal: https://ibsolution.de/karriere/
Webinare: https://www.ibsolution.com/academy/webinare
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/IBSolution
LinkedIn: https://de.linkedin.com/company/ibsolution-gmbh
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/ibsolutiongmbh
Facebook: https://de-de.facebook.com/IBsolutionGmbH/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibsolution/?hl=de
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren: https://www.ibsolution.com/academy/webinar-aufzeichnungen/platform-extensions-and-integration-in-3-schritten-zur-app-so-geht-anwendungsentwicklung-auf-der-sap-business-technology-platform
Inhalt:
Wir zeigen Ihnen im Webinar was sich hinter dem Begriff API verbirgt und welchen Mehrwert Sie durch den Einsatz von APIs erlangen können.
Zielgruppe:
- IT-Leiter
- CIOs
- Fachbereichsverantwortliche aus Logistik, Vertrieb, Marketing und Fertigung
Agenda:
1. Was sind APIs?
2. Bedeutung von APIs (technisch & strategisch)
3. Anwendungsbeispiele
Mehr über uns:
Website: https://www.ibsolution.com/
Karriereportal: https://ibsolution.de/karriere/
Webinare: https://www.ibsolution.com/academy/webinare
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/IBSolution
LinkedIn: https://de.linkedin.com/company/ibsolution-gmbh
Xing: https://www.xing.com/companies/ibsolutiongmbh
Facebook: https://de-de.facebook.com/IBsolutionGmbH/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ibsolution/?hl=de
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren: https://www.ibsolution.com/academy/webinar-aufzeichnungen/platform-extensions-and-integration-in-3-schritten-zur-app-so-geht-anwendungsentwicklung-auf-der-sap-business-technology-platform