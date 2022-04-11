Successfully reported this slideshow.

11-04-2022 (Daily News Analysis)

Apr. 11, 2022
11-04-2022 (Daily News Analysis)

Apr. 11, 2022
Education

Education

11-04-2022 (Daily News Analysis)

  D A I L Y N E X T C A P S U L E
  2. 2. 1 www.iasnext.com CAG’s audit of UIDAI: Referene News:- CAG has presented its performance audit of Aadhaar’s regulator, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It was carried out over a four-year period between FY2015 and FY2019.  CAG’s audit portrays an unsatisfactory picture of the systems and processes in UIDAI. Issues highlighted by the Report:  Issue of duplicate Aadhaar.  Lack of oversight of subcontractors: Many failed to get their operations audited annually.  UIDAI neither has granular data nor is it able to pinpoint the cause of failure.  No Documents for Proof of Residency: UIDAI has not prescribed any specific proof/document or process for confirming whether an applicant has resided in India for the specified period.  Faulty Enrolment Process: UIDAI appeared to have charged people for biometric updates when poor quality data was fed in during enrolment. UIDAI did not take responsibility for poor quality biometrics.  Bal Aadhar: The audit was also critical of UIDAI’s move to issue Aadhaar cards to children and newborns without biometrics under an initiative known as Bal Aadhaar. This needs to be reviewed because anyway after 5 years, a child has to apply for new regular Aadhar.  Issues related to data security. Recommendations: 1. Prescribe a Procedure for Self Declaration. 2. Tighten the Service Level Agreement (SLA) parameters of Biometric Service Providers (BSPs). 3. Explore Alternate Ways to Capture Uniqueness of Biometric Identity for Minor. 4. Proactive Steps to Identify and Fill the Missing Documents. 5. Frame a Suitable Data Archival Policy. How does UIDAI operate? UIDAI operates Aadhar through a layer of subcontractors. So, when an applicant’s biometrics are uploaded to the Central Identities Data Repository, it may be executed by the third layer of subcontractors. A similar system is in place when a financial intermediary seeks to authenticate the identity of a potential customer by using the Aadhar database. About UIDAI:  The UIDAI is a statutory authority established on 12th July 2016.  Parent body: Works under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.  Initially, the UIDAI was set up by the Government of India in January 2009, as an attached office under the aegis of the Planning Commission.  Mandate: The UIDAI is mandated to assign a 12-digit unique identification (UID) number (Aadhaar) to all the residents of India.
  3. 3. 2 www.iasnext.com  Total: As of 31st October 2021, UIDAI had issued 131.68 crore Aadhaar numbers. Mission Vatsalya: Referene News:-: The Ministry of Women and Child Development has sent its draft guidelines for Mission Vatsalya Scheme to States and Union Territories to seek their suggestions.  Mission Vatsalya is one of the new triad of schemes along with Mission Shakti, and Poshan 2.0, that aims at securing a healthy and happy childhood for every child.  It focuses on Child Protection Services and child welfare services.  It is essentially a renamed version of the pre-existing scheme called Child Protection Services. Objectives of the Mission:  To secure a healthy and happy childhood for every child in India.  To foster a sensitive, supportive and synchronized ecosystem for the development of children.  To assist States/UTs in delivering the mandate of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.  To achieve the SDG goals. Components: It will include statutory bodies; service delivery structures; institutional care/services; non- institutional community-based care; emergency outreach services (through Childline or the national helpline 1098 for children); training and capacity building. Implementation:  Under the mission, the Government plans to partner with the private sector as well as volunteer groups for its scheme for the protection of vulnerable children such as those abandoned or missing.  For this, a Vatsalya portal will be developed that will allow volunteers to register so that State and District Authorities can engage them in executing various schemes. Positive indigenisation list: Referene News:- Recently, the Ministry of Defence has released the third positive indigenisation list of 101 items, comprising major equipment/platforms.  The ‘First Negative Indigenisation’ List comprising 101 items was notified in August 2020.  The Second Indigenisation list was notified in June 2021 import list for 108 items. The Third List includes:v Hghly complex Systems, Sensors, Weapons and Ammunitions like Light Weight Tanks, Mounted Arty Gun Systems, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) etc.
  4. 4. 3 www.iasnext.com What is the positive indigenisation list? Introduced in August 2020, the negative list essentially means that the Armed Forces—Army, Navy and Air Force—will only procure such items from domestic manufacturers.  The manufacturers could be private sector players or Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). Why was this policy needed? What will be the impact? As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India has been the second largest importer between 2014 and 2019 with US$ 16.75 billion worth of imports during this period.  The government wants to reduce the dependence on imported items in defence and give a shot in the arm to the domestic defence manufacturing industry.  By denying the possibility of importing the items on the negative list, the domestic industry is given the opportunity to step up and manufacture them for the needs of the forces. 2nd list: The Defence Ministry notified the second negative import list, in May 2021, of 108 items that can now be only purchased from indigenous sources. The new list takes the total number on the list to 209.  The list comprises complex systems, sensors, simulator, weapons and ammunitions like helicopters, next generation corvettes, Air Borne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) systems, tank engines. Significance and implications of this move: 1. Recognises the potential of local defence industry. 2. Invigorate impetus to domestic Research and Development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities. 3. Provides an excellent opportunity for ‘start-ups’ as also Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act: Referene News:- The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the 2020 amendments made to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010, which introduced restrictions in the handling of foreign contributions by organizations in India.  The judgment came in response to PILs challenging the Foreign Contriubtion(Regulation) Amendment Act 2020(Noel Harper and others versus Union of India and connected cases). The challenge was primarily to the following amendments: 1. Amendment to Section 7, which forbids a recipient of foreign contribution from transferring the same to any other entity. 2. Amendment to Section 8(1)(b), which reduces the limit of usage of foreign contribution for administrative expenses from 50% to 20%(not much pressed during arguments).
  5. 5. 4 www.iasnext.com 3. Amendment to proviso to Section 11(2), which states that the Centre can direct an organization to not utilize foreign contributions pending an inquiry on suspected violations. 4. Newly added Section 12 & 17 which state that the foreign contributions must be deposited in the FCRA account created in the specified branch of the scheduled bank, which was later notified as the New Delhi Branch of the State Bank of India. 5. Newly added Section 12A which empowers Centre to obtain Aaadhaar numbers of the key functionaries of organization for approval. What did the centre say? While the petitioners challenged the amendments as arbitrary and stringent and making the functioning of NGOs extremely difficult, the Central Government said that the changes in the law were necessary to prevent malpractices and diversion of funds by NGOs. How FCRA regulates NGO funding? FCRA regulates foreign donations and ensures that such contributions do not adversely affect the internal security of the country. The Act, first enacted in 1976 was amended in the year 2010 and then 2020. Section 5 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 gives the Union government “unchecked and unbridled powers” to declare an organisation as being one of political nature and deny it access to funds from sources abroad.  FCRA is implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Applicability:  The provisions of the Act apply to the territory of India, to citizens of India who may be outside India and to companies or their branches outside India that are registered or incorporated in India.  The entities covered by the Act include an individual, a Hindu undivided family, an association, or a registered company. For how long is approval granted? Once granted, FCRA registration is valid for five years. NGOs are expected to apply for renewal within six months of the date of expiry of registration. In case of failure to apply for renewal, the registration is deemed to have expired, and the NGO is no longer entitled to receive foreign funds or utilise its existing funds without permission from the ministry. Prior Reference Category under the Act: It implies that to donate to such an NGO, a foreign donor has to take prior clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. What Is A Foreign Contribution Under FCRA?  “Foreign contribution” under FCRA covers any “donation, delivery or transfer made by any foreign source of any article” as long as it is not given as a gift for personal use, or if its market value in India at the time it was made is “not more than such sum as may be specified from time to time by the Central government”.
  6. 6. 5 www.iasnext.com Exceptions:  Any currency, or security can fall under the ambit of the Act though it excludes any money received “by way of fee or towards cost in lieu of goods or services rendered by such person in the ordinary course of his business, trade or commerce whether within India or outside India”.  Neither are donations made by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) considered to be “foreign contribution” although a donation from a person of Indian origin who has assumed foreign nationality is treated as as “foreign contribution”. Who Cannot Receive Foreign Contribution? A host of entities are barred from receiving foreign funds, including election candidates, those connected with a registered newspaper, judges, government servants or employees of any entity controlled or owned by the government and members of any legislature. Political parties and their office bearers, too, are prohibited from receiving foreign funds. RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Referene News:- The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee on Friday raised its estimate for inflation in FY23 to 5.7%, from the 4.5% forecast in February before Russia invaded Ukraine.  RBI also held benchmark interest rates and retained its ‘accommodative’ stance. o But it would now turn its focus to the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target.  It also lowered its growth estimate for the current fiscal to 7.2%. What is an accommodative stance?  An accommodative stance means that there is room for lowering interest rates in the future to revive growth and demand in the economy.  Accommodative monetary policy, also known as loose credit or easy monetary policy, occurs when a central bank attempts to expand the overall money supply to boost the economy when growth is slowing (as measured by GDP).  The policy is implemented to allow the money supply to rise in line with national income and the demand for money. What is the Monetary Policy Committee?  Urjit Patel committee in 2014 recommended the establishment of the Monetary Policy Committee.  It is a statutory and institutionalized framework under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, for maintaining price stability, while keeping in mind the objective of growth.  Composition: Six members (including the Chairman) – three officials of the RBI and three external members nominated by the Government of India.  The Governor of RBI is ex-officio Chairman of the committee
  7. 7. 6 www.iasnext.com  Functions: The MPC determines the policy interest rate (repo rate) required to achieve the inflation target (presently 4%). Decisions are taken by majority with the RBI Governor having the casting vote in case of a tie. MH-60R helicopters Referene News:- The first batch of Indian Navy aircrew successfully completed its training on the MH-60R Multi- Role Helicopters (MRH) at the U.S. Naval Air Station, North Island in San Diego.  The first batch of three helicopters are expected to arrive in India by June. Key takeaways  The crew would be responsible for inducting the versatile ‘Romeo’ into the Indian Navy.  This will be the first major induction of helicopters by the Navy in decades for deployment on ships. o The Navy is facing an acute shortage of helicopters on its frontline warships but procurement of new ones has been repeatedly delayed.  The MH-60Rs are a replacement of the Sea King 42/42A helicopters already decommissioned in the 1990s.  They are envisaged to operate from the frontline ships and aircraft carriers providing them the critical attributes of flexibility of operation, enhanced surveillance and attacking capability.  The MH-60R helicopters will provide the Navy enhanced offensive role including anti- submarine warfare, anti-ship strike, specialised maritime operations as well as search and rescue operations.

