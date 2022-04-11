Successfully reported this slideshow.

11-04-2022 (Daily News Analysis)

Apr. 11, 2022
11-04-2022 (Daily News Analysis)

Apr. 11, 2022
Education

we are here to help you in the duration of your preparation
feel free to contact us for any query regarding your exam
contact us at : 9454721860, 0522-4241011
or log on to our website : www.iasnext.com

we are here to help you in the duration of your preparation
feel free to contact us for any query regarding your exam
contact us at : 9454721860, 0522-4241011
or log on to our website : www.iasnext.com

Education

11-04-2022 (Daily News Analysis)

  1. 1. D A I L Y N E X T C A P S U L E W I L L H E L P Y O U T O P R O V I D E 2nd floor, shahar plaza, munshi pulia, indira nagar, lucknow Feel Free to call us at: 9454721860 Follow us on:
  2. 2. 1 www.iasnext.com संघ लोक सेवा आयोग अ य (UPSC chairman) संदभ: ‘ वामीनारायण सं दाय’ के ‘अनूपम िमशन’ से जुड़े एक स यासी डॉ मनोज सोनी को 5 अ ैल को देश क मुख सरकारी भत एजसी अथात संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (Union Public Service Commission – UPSC) का अ य िनयु कया गया है। मनोज सोनी के बारे म: डॉ मनोज सोनी वतमान म ‘संघ लोक सेवा आयोग’ (UPSC) के सद य ह। यूपीएससी के मुख िनयु होने से पहले, मनोज सोनी ने तीन कायकाल तक कु लपित (Vice-Chancellor) रह चुके ह। इसम डॉ बाबासाहेब अ बेडकर मु िव िव ालय के कु लपित के प म लगातार दो बार – छह साल (2009-2015) तथा महाराजा सयाजीराव िव िव ालय बड़ौदा (MSU बड़ौदा) के कु लपित के प म एक कायकाल (2005-2008) शािमल है। 40 वष क आयु म, महाराजा सयाजीराव िव िव ालय बड़ौदा म पदभार हण करते समय डॉ. सोनी भारत और MSU के अभी तक के सबसे युवा कु लपित थे। ‘संघ लोक सेवा आयोग’ के अ य और अ य सद य क िनयुि अनु छेद- 316: सद य क िनयुि और पदाविध: लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य और अ य सद य क िनयुि – संघ आयोग या संयु आयोग के मामले म – रा पित ारा और रा य आयोग के मामले म – रा य के रा यपाल ारा क जाएगी। पदाविध: लोक सेवा आयोग का सद य, अपने पद हण क तारीख से छह वष क अविध तक या संघ आयोग क दशा म पसठ वष क आयु ा कर लेने तक और रा य आयोग या संयु आयोग क दशा म [बासठ वष] क आयु ा कर लेने तक इनम से जो भी पहले हो, अपना पद धारण करेगा। पुन नयुि : कोई ि जो लोक सेवा आयोग के सद य के प म पद धारण करता है, अपनी पदाविध क समाि पर उस पद पर पुन नयुि का पा नह होगा। 1. संघ लोक सेवा आयोग का अध्य भारत सरकार या कसी रा य क सरकार के अधीन कसी भी और िनयोजन का पा नह होगा; 2. ले कन, संघ लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य से िभ कोई अ य सद य संघ लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य के प म या कसी रा य लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य के प म िनयु होने का पा होगा, क तु भारत सरकार या कसी रा य क सरकार के अधीन कसी अ य िनयोजन का पा नह होगा। 3. साथ ही, कसी रा य लोक सेवा आयोग का अध्य संघ लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य या अ य सद य के प म अथवा कसी अ य रा य लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य के प म िनयु होने का पा होगा, क तु भारत सरकार या कसी रा य क सरकार के अधीन कसी अ य िनयोजन का पा नह होगा। अनु छेद- 317: लोक सेवा आयोग के कसी सद य का हटाया जाना और िनलंिबत कया जाना – लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्य या कसी अ य सद य को रा पित के आदेश से के वल कदाचार के आधार पर उसके पद से हटाया जाएगा। आयोग के अध्य या कसी अ य सद य के िव कदाचार क जांच उ तम यायालय ारा संिवधान के अनु छेद 145 के
  3. 3. 2 www.iasnext.com अधीन इस िनिम िविहत या के अनुसार क जायेगी। जांच म दोषी पाए जाने पर यायालय, रा पित को अपने ितवेदन म संबिधत सद य अथवा आयोग को पद से हटाए जाने क िसफा रश करेगा। इसके अित र , रा पित, लोक सेवा आयोग के अ य अथवा कसी अ य सद य को िन िलिखत ि थितय म पद से हटा सकता है- य द अ य अथवा ने सद य: 1. दवािलया यायिनण त कया जाता है,या 2. अपनी पदाविध म अपने पद के कत के बाहर कसी सवेतन िनयोजन म काय करता है,या 3. रा पित क राय म मानिसक या शारी रक शैिथ य के कारण अपने पद पर बने रहने के िलए अयो य है। कदाचार का दोषी: य द लोक सेवा आयोग का अध्य या कोई अ य सद य, िनगिमत कं पनी के सद य के प म और कं पनी के अ य सद य के साथ सि मिलत प से अ यथा, उस संिवदा या करार से, जो भारत सरकार या रा य सरकार के ारा या िनिम क गई या कया गया है, कसी कार से संपृ या िहतब है या हो जाता है या उसके लाभ या उससे उद्भूत कसी फायदे या उपलि ध म भाग लेता है तो वह कदाचार का दोषी समझा जाएगा। भारतीय िविशष्ट पहचान ािधकरण का CAG ऑिडट संदभ: हाल ही म, भारत के िनयं क एवं महालेखापरी क (CAG) ारा ‘आधार’ क िनयामक सं था, ‘भारतीय िविश पहचान ािधकरण’ (Unique Identification Authority of India – UIDAI) का ‘ दशन लेखा परी ण’ (Performance Audit) तुत कया है। यह लेखा परी ण िव वष 2015- 2019 के बीच चार साल क अविध म कया गया था। सीएजी का ऑिडट, UIDAI म िस टम और या क असंतोषजनक त वीर पेश करता है। रपोट म उजागर कए गए मु े: 1. डु लीके ट आधार काड जारी कए जाने संबंधी मु े। 2. उप- संिवदाकार / उप- ठेकेदार (Subcontractors) क िनगरानी का अभाव: कई उप- ठेके दार अपने काय का सालाना ऑिडट कराने म िवफल रहे ह। 3. ‘भारतीय िविश पहचान ािधकरण’ (UIDAI) के पास न तो सू म बीजमय डेटा है और न ही यह िवफलता के कारण का पता लगाने म स म है। 4. िनवास के माण के िलए कोई द तावेज नह : यूआईडीएआई ने ‘आवेदक िन द अविध के िलए भारत म रहता है या नह ’- यह पुि करने के िलए कोई िविश माण / द तावेज या या िनधा रत नह क है। 5. दोषपूण नामांकन या: ऐसा तीत होता है क यूआईडीएआई ने नामांकन के दौरान खराब गुणव ा वाले डेटा को फ ड कए जाने पर बायोमे क अपडेट के िलए लोग से शु क िलया गया था। यूआईडीएआई ने खराब गुणव ा वाले बायोमे स क िज मेदारी वयं नह ली। 6. बाल आधार (Bal Aadhar): ‘बाल आधार’ नामक एक पहल के तहत बायोमे स के िबना ब और नवजात िशशु को आधार काड जारी करने के यूआईडीएआई के कदम का ऑिडट भी मह वपूण है। इसक पुनसमी ा करने क आव यकता है य क वैसे भी 5 साल बाद ब े को नए िनयिमत आधार के िलए आवेदन करना होता है। 7. डेटा सुर ा से संबंिधत मु े।
  4. 4. 3 www.iasnext.com रपोट म क गयी िसफा रश: 1. व-घोषणा (Self-Declaration) के िलए एक या िनधा रत क जाए। 2. बायोमे क स वस ोवाइडस (BSPs) के स वस लेवल ए ीमट (SLA) मापदंड को स त बनाया जाए। 3. अवय क के िलए बायोमे क पहचान क ‘िविश ता’ हािसल करने के वैकि पक तरीक क खोज क जाए। 4. लापता द तावेज क पहचान करने और उ ह पूरा करने के िलए स य कदम उठाए जाएँ। 5. एक उपयु डेटा अिभलेख नीित (Data Archival Policy) तैयार क जाए। UIDAI क काय- णाली: ‘भारतीय िविश पहचान ािधकरण’ (UIDAI) उप-ठेकेदार क परत के मा यम से ‘आधार’ संबंधी काय को संचािलत करता है। इसिलए, जब कसी आवेदक के बायोमे स को ‘स ल आइड टटी डेटा रपोिजटरी’ म अपलोड कया जाता है, तो इसे उप-ठेकेदार क तीसरी परत ारा िन पा दत कया जा सकता है। कसी िव ीय म य थ आधार डेटाबेस का उपयोग करके संभािवत ाहक क पहचान को मािणत करने के िलए भी इसी तरह क णाली लागू होती है। UIDAI के बारे म: भारतीय िविशष्ट पहचान ािधकरण (UIDAI) दनांक 12 जुलाई, 2016 को भारत सरकार ारा थािपत एक सांिविधक ािधकरण है।  इसक स्थापना “आधार (िवत्तीय और अन्य सहाय कय , सुिवधा और सेवा के लि त प रदान) अिधिनयम”, 2016 (‘आधार अिधिनयम 2016’) के उपबंध के अंतगत क गई थी।  मूल िनकाय: ‘इले ॉिन स एवं सूचना ौ ोिगक मं ालय’ के अिधकार े म काम करता है।  ारंभ म, UIDAI क थापना भारत सरकार ारा जनवरी 2009 म योजना आयोग के त वावधान म एक संल कायालय के प म क गई थी।  अिधदेश: यूआईडीएआई को भारत के सभी िनवािसय को ‘आधार’ नामक 12-अंक य िविशष्ट पहचान संख्या (यूआईडी) जारी करने का काय स पा गया है।  दशन: 31 अ टूबर 2021 तक, UIDAI ने 131.68 करोड़ आधार नंबर जारी कए थे। िमशन वा स य (Mission Vatsalya) संदभ: हाल ही म, मिहला एवं बाल िवकास मं ालय ारा ‘िमशन वा स य’ (Mission Vatsalya) योजना हेतु तैयार कए गए दशा-िनदश के मसौदे को रा य और क शािसत देश को उनके सुझाव लेने के िलए भेजा गया है।  िमशन वा स य, िमशन शि और पोषण 2.0 सिहत उन तीन योजना म से एक है, िजसका उ े य हर ब े के िलए एक व थ और खुशहाल बचपन हािसल करना है।  यह िमशन बाल संर ण सेवा और बाल क याण सेवा पर क त है।  यह अिभयान मु यतः ‘बाल संर ण सेवा’ नामक पहले से मौजूद योजना का एक प रव तत नया नाम है। िमशन के उ े य: 1. भारत म हर ब े के िलए एक व थ और खुशहाल बचपन सुिनि त करना।
  5. 5. 4 www.iasnext.com 2. ब के िवकास के िलए एक संवेदनशील, सहायक और समकािलक पा रतं को बढ़ावा देना। 3. ‘ कशोर याय अिधिनयम’ 2015 के अिधदेश को पूरा करने म रा य /संघ रा य े क सहायता करना। 4. सतत िवकास ल य को हािसल करना। घटक: इस िमशन म िन िलिखत घटक शािमल ह गे: 1. वैधािनक िनकाय; 2. सेवा िवतरण संरचनाएं; 3. सं थागत देखभाल/सेवाएं; 4. गैर-सं थागत समुदाय-आधा रत देखभाल; 5. आपातकालीन आउटरीच सेवाएं (चाइ डलाइन या ब के िलए रा ीय हे पलाइन 1098 के मा यम से); 6. िश ण और मता िनमाण। काया वयन:  िमशन के तहत, प र य या लापता ब जैसे असुरि त ब क सुर ा हेतु अपनी इस योजना के िलए सरकार क योजना िनजी े के साथ-साथ वयंसेवी समूह के साथ भागीदारी करने क है।  इसके िलए एक ‘वा स य पोटल’ िवकिसत कया जाएगा जहाँ पट वयंसेवक अपना पंजीकरण कर सकगे, िजससे इनके िलए रा य और िजला ािधकरण ारा िविभ योजना को याि वत करने हेतु संल कया जा सके गा। सकारा मक वदेशीकरण सूची (Positive indigenisation list) संदभ: हाल ही म, र ा मं ालय ारा 101 व तु क तीसरी ‘सकारा मक वदेशीकरण सूची’ (Positive indigenisation list) जारी क है, िजसम मुख उपकरण/ लेटफॉम शािमल ह।  101 व तु वाली ‘पहली नकारा मक वदेशीकरण‘ (First Negative Indigenisation list) सूची अग त 2020 म अिधसूिचत क गई थी।  दूसरी वदेशीकरण सूची को जून 2021 म 108 व तु के िलए जारी आयात सूची म अिधसूिचत कया गया था। तीसरी सूची म शािमल उपकरण एवं लेटफ़ॉम: हाईली कॉ ले स िस टम, ससर, हिथयार और गोला-बा द जैसे ह के टक, माउंटेड आट गन िस टम, नई पीढ़ी क अपतटीय पे ोल पोत / ने ट जेनरेशन ऑफशोर पे ोल वेसल (NGOPV) आ द। ‘सकारा मक वदेशीकरण सूची’ या है?  अग त 2020 म पेश क गई ‘नकारा मक सूची’ का मु य प से मतलब है क सभी सश बल- थल सेना, वायु सेना, नौसेना- सूची म शािमल सभी 101 व तु क खरीद के वल घरेलू िनमाता से करगे।  इन व तु / उपकरण का िनमाण, िनजी े अथवा र ा सावजिनक े के उप म (Defence Public Sector Undertakings- DPSUs) ारा कया जायेगा।
  6. 6. 5 www.iasnext.com इस नीित क आव यकता तथा भाव: टॉकहोम इंटरनेशनल पीस रसच इं टी ूट के अनुसार, इस अविध के दौरान भारत $ 16.75 िबिलयन मू य के अमे रक और 2014 से 2019 के बीच दूसरा सबसे बड़ा आयातक रहा है।  सरकार र ा े म आयाितत व तु पर िनभरता को कम करना चाहती है और घरेलू र ा िविनमाण उ ोग को बढ़ावा देना चाहती है।  नकारा मक आयात सूची म सि मिलत व तु के आयात क संभावना को नकारते ए, भारतीय सै य बल क आव यकता क पूत के िलए घरेलू र ा उ ोग को आगे बढ़ने तथा िनमाण करने का अवसर दया गया है। दूसरी सूची: मई 2021 म र ा मं ालय ारा 108 व तु क दूसरी ‘नकारा मक आयात सूची’ (Negative Import List) जारी क गई है, और इसका नाम प रव तत कर ‘सकारा मक वदेशीकरण सूची‘ (Positive Indigenisation List) कर दया गया था। इन सभी 108 व तु क खरीद वदेशी ोत से क जाएगी। 1. नई सूची म कु ल व तु क सं या 209 कर दी गयी थी। 2. इस सूची म ज टल णािलयां, ससर, िस युलेटर, हिथयार और गोला-बा द जैसे हेलीकॉ टर, ने ट जेनरेशन कॉवट, एयर बोन अल वा नग एंड कं ोल (AEW&C) िस टम, टक इंजन, आ द को शािमल कया गया। इस कदम का मह व और िनिहताथ: 1. सूची म थानीय र ा उ ोग क मता को मा यता दी गई है। 2. यह ौ ोिगक व िविनमाण मता म नए िनवेश को आक षत करके घरेलू अनुसंधान और िवकास को भी बढ़ावा देगा। 3. यह सूची ‘ टाट-अप‘ के साथ-साथ सू म, लघु और म यम उ म (MSMEs) के िलए भी एक उ कृ अवसर दान करती है िजसे इस पहल से जबरद त बढ़ावा िमलेगा। िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) अिधिनयम म संशोधन (Amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) संदभ: हाल ही म, सु ीम कोट ने ‘िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) अिधिनयम’ 2010 (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010) म कए गए 2020 के संशोधन को बरकरार रखा है। इन संशोधन के मा यम से भारत म कायरत सं था को ा िवदेशी अंशदान के उपयोग करने पर ितबंध लगाया गया था। सु ीम कोट ने यह िनणय, िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) संशोधन अिधिनयम 2020 (नोएल हापर और अ य बनाम भारत संघ और जुड़े मामल ) को चुनौती देने वाली जनिहत यािचका के जवाब म सुनाया है। यािचकाकता ारा मु य प से िन िलिखत संशोधन के िलए चुनौती दी गयी थी: 1. अिधिनयम क धारा 7 म संशोधन – इसके तहत िवदेशी अंशदान ा कता को, ा अनुदान को कसी अ य सं था को ह तांत रत करने से ितबंिधत कया कया गया है। 2. अिधिनयम क धारा 8(1)(b) म संशोधन– इसके तहत गैर-सरकारी संगठन के शासिनक य के िलए िवदेशी अंशदान के उपयोग क सीमा को 50% से घटाकर 20% कया गया है।
  7. 7. 6 www.iasnext.com 3. अिधिनयम क धारा 11(2) के ावधान म संशोधन– इसम कहा गया है क क सरकार कसी संगठन को सं द ध उ लंघन क जांच तक ‘िवदेशी योगदान’ का उपयोग नह करने का िनदश दे सकती है। 4. अिधिनयम म नई जोड़ी गई धारा 12 और धारा 17- िजसम कहा गया है क िवदेशी योगदान ‘अनुसूिचत बक क िन द शाखा’ म बनाए गए FCRA खाते म जमा कया जाना चािहए। बाद म इसके िलए भारतीय टेट बक क नई द ली शाखा को अिधसूिचत कया गया था। 5. नई जोड़ी गई धारा 12A – इसके तहत, कसी सं था के अनुमोदन के िलए क सरकार को संगठन के मुख पदािधका रय के आधार नंबर ा करने का अिधकार दया गया है। क सरकार क ित या: यािचकाकता ने FCRA अिधिनयम म संशोधन को मनमाना और कठोर बताते ए चुनौती दी है, और कहा है क इन संशोधन के मा यम से गैर सरकारी संगठन के कामकाज को बेहद क ठन बना दया गया है। इस पर क सरकार ने कहा क गैर-सरकारी संगठन ारा कदाचार और धन के डायवजन को रोकने के िलए कानून म बदलाव आव यक थे। FCRA के मा यम से NGO के िव ीयन पर िनयं ण: ‘िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) अिधिनयम’ (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act – FCRA) के मा यम से िवदेश से ा होने वाले अनुदान को िनयिमत िनयंि त कया जाता है, तथा यह अिधिनयम सुिनि त करता है, क इस तरह के अनुदान से देश क आंत रक सुर ा पर ितकू ल भाव न पड़े।  इस अिधिनयम को पहली बार वष 1976 म अिधिनयिमत कया गया था, इसके बाद वष 2010 और फर 2020 म इसे संशोिधत कया जा चुका है।  िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) अिधिनयम, 2010 (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010) क धारा 5 म, क सरकार के िलए कसी संगठन को राजनीितक कृ ित के प म घोिषत करने और िवदेशी ोत से ा होने वाले धन तक प ंच को रोकने के िलए “अिनयंि त और बेलगाम शि यां” दी गयी ह।  FCRA का काया वयन गृह मं ालय ारा कया जाता है। यो यता:  ‘िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) अिधिनयम’ के ावधान, संपूण भारतीय सीमा पर, देश से बाहर रहने वाले भारतीय नाग रक तथा भारत म पंजीकृ त या िनगिमत कं तु देश से बाहर कायरत कं पिनय अथवा उनक शाखा पर लागू होते ह।  इस अिधिनयम के अिधकार- े म आने वाली सं था म, ि , अिवभािजत हंदू प रवार, सं था या पंजीकृ त कं पनी आ द शािमल होती ह। FCRA पंजीकरण क बैधता:  एक बार अनुमोदन होने के प ात्, FCRA पंजीकरण पांच साल के िलए वैध होता है। सभी गैर सरकारी संगठन के िलए ‘पंजीकरण समा होने क तारीख से छह महीने के भीतर, इसका नवीनीकरण करने हेतु आवेदन करना होता है।  नवीनीकरण हेतु आवेदन करने म िवफल रहने पर, NGO का पंजीकरण र समझा जाता है, और इसके बाद गृह मं ालय क अनुमित के बगैर ‘एनजीओ’ को िवदेशी धन ा करने अथवा अपने मौजूदा धन का उपयोग करने का अिधकार नह होता है। अिधिनयम के तहत ‘पूव संदभ ेणी’: िवदेशी अंशदान (िविनयमन) अिधिनयम’ के तहत ‘पूव संदभ ेणी’ (Prior Reference Category) का ता पय है क, कसी गैर सरकारी संगठन को दान करने के िलए, िवदेशी दाता को गृह मं ालय से पूव अनुमित लेनी आव यक है।
  8. 8. 7 www.iasnext.com FCRA के तहत ‘िवदेशी अंशदान’:  एफसीआरए के तहत “िवदेशी अंशदान” (Foreign contribution) म ‘ कसी िवदेशी ोत ारा – ि गत उपयोग के िलए उपहार के प म दी जाने वाली व तु को छोड़कर – कए जाने वाले कसी भी व तु के दान, अंतरण अथवा ह तांतरण’ को शािमल कया जाता है।  इसके अलावा, इस कार से दान क जाने व तु का भारतीय बाजार म मू य, अनुदान के समय समय-समय पर क सरकार ारा िन द कए जाने वाली क मत या रािश से अिधक नह होना चािहए। अपवाद:  अिधिनयम के दायरे म, कसी भी मु ा या ितभूित को शािमल कया जा सकता है। हालां क कसी भी ि ारा भारत क सीमा म या इसके बाहर अपने वसाय, कारोबार अथवा वािण य क सामा य गितिविधय के तहत दान क जाने वाली व तु या सेवा के बदले ा कसी भी धन-रािश को FCRA म शािमल नह कया गया है।  अिधिनयम के तहत, अिनवासी भारतीय (NRIs) ारा कए गए दान को “िवदेशी अंशदान” नह माना जाता है, हालां क िवदेशी नाग रकता हािसल कर चुके भारतीय मूल के कसी ि ारा कए जाने वाले अनुदान को “िवदेशी अंशदान” के प म माना जाता है। िवदेशी अनुदान हण करने हेतु िन िलिखत ि अथवा संगठन पात्र नह होते है: 1. चुनावी उ मीदवार 2. कसी भी िवधाियका (सांसद और िवधायक) के सद य 3. राजनीितक दल या पदािधकारी 4. राजनीितक कृ ित का संगठन 5. पंजीकृत समाचार प के संवाददाता, तंभकार, काटूिन ट, संपादक, मािलक, ंटर या काशक। 6. यायाधीश, सरकारी कमचारी, तथा सरकार के वािम व वाले कसी भी िनगम अथवा कसी अ य िनकाय के कमचारी। 7. कसी इले ॉिनक मा यम से ऑिडयो यूज, ऑिडयो िवजुअल यूज या करंट अफे यस ो ाम के उ पादन या सारण म संल एसोिसएशन अथवा कं पनी। 8. क सरकार ारा िवशेष प से िनिष कोई अन्य ि अथवा संगठन।

×