This presentation emphasizes on the importance of biostatistics in the interpretation, analysis and design of studies and trials in the daily life of an academic surgeon. It also sheds light on some important clinical trials of the present milieu that are playing a vital role in the course that cardiothoracic surgery is taking.

Courtesy of Dr. Prasanna Simha Mohan Rao, MS, MCh, DNB, PGDHHM. He presently serves as Professor and Unit Chief of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.



This presentation accompanies a video that is part of the lecture series of IACTS SCORE 2020 held at the SSSIHMS Whitefield, Bengaluru between 7th and 8th March, 2020.