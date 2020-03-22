Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCORE 2020 PRASANNA SIMHA MOHAN RAO RECENT TRIALS HOW TO ANALYZE
HEADINGS -1 1. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM TO BE ADDRESSED ? 2. WHAT DO WE KNOW ? 3. AIM 4. TYPE OF TRIAL 5. CONTROL GROUP 6. TEST...
HEADINGS -1 10.FOLLOW UP 11.PRIMARY ENDPOINT 12.SECONDARY ENDPOINT 13.SPECIFIC FEATURES 14.DETAILS 15.CONCLUSION 16.WHAT I...
RECOVERY TRIAL- RANDOMIZED COMPARISON OF EARLY SURGERY VERSUS CONVENTIONAL TREATMENT IN VERY SEVERE AORTIC STENOSIS 1. WHA...
8. INCLUSION CRITERIA Age 20-80 years Very severe aortic stenosis (aortic valve area [AVA] 0.75 cm2, peak velocity ≥4.5 m/...
10. FOLLOW UP UPTO 8 YEARS 11. PRIMARY ENDPOINT CARDIOVASCULAR MORTALITY AT 4 AND 8 YEARS 1% vs. 6% (p < 0.05). At 8 years...
10.DETAILS • Total screened: 273 • Total number of enrollees: 145 • Duration of follow-up: 6.2 years • Mean patient age: 6...
RECOVERY 10. CONCLUSION Early surgery among patients with asymptomatic but very severe aortic stenosis (AVA 0.75 cm2, mean...
NOBLE TRIAL NORDIC–BALTIC–BRITISH LEFT MAIN REVASCULARISATION STUDY 1. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM TO BE ADDRESSED ? IS PCI FOR LE...
8. INCLUSION CRITERIA • Significant left main lesion • Visually assessed stenosis diameter ≥50% or fractional flow reserve...
10. FOLLOW UP 5 YEARS RESULTS PRESENTED 11. PRIMARY ENDPOINT death, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, or repeat revascul...
10. SPECIFIC FEATURES • Five-year follow-up for PCI vs. CABG: • Major adverse cardiac events: 28% vs. 19% (hazard ratio 1....
10. DETAILS PCI with a DES (88% biolimus) is inferior to CABG for clinical outcomes at 5 years following revascularization...
MOMENTUM 3 • What we know Magnetically levitated centrifugal continuous-flow circulatory pump was found to improve clinica...
MOMENTUM 3 • Intention-to-treat population, which included all the patients who underwent randomization • Primary endpoint...
TRIALS TO STUDY • TRICC The Transfusion Requirements in Critical Care (TRICC) trial • EXCEL CABG VERUSUS XCIENCE STENT • I...
BIOSTATISTICS • MEASURES OF CENTRAL TENDENCY • WHEN MEDIAN AND NOT MEAN ? • MEASURES OF DISPERSION • THE NORMAL DISTRIBUTI...
• DESIGN OF AN EXPERIMENT • STEPS OF AN EXPERIMENT • REJECTION OF THE NULL HYPOTHESIS • P VALUE probability value is the p...
• LEVELS OF EVIDENCE AND TYPES OF TRIALS • RANDOMISED CONTROL TRIAL • BAYES THEOREM AND ITS IMPLICATION IN CARDIAC SURGICA...
IMPORTANT TERMS • Absolute risk (AR)= number of cases in group / total number of group • Absolute risk reduction (ARR) = A...
• Odds ratio (OR) = Odds of exposure among cases / odds of exposure among controls • Attributable risk: a measure of the a...
• Positive predictive value = (true positives / total positives) • Negative predictive value = (true negatives / total neg...
This presentation emphasizes on the importance of biostatistics in the interpretation, analysis and design of studies and trials in the daily life of an academic surgeon. It also sheds light on some important clinical trials of the present milieu that are playing a vital role in the course that cardiothoracic surgery is taking.
Courtesy of Dr. Prasanna Simha Mohan Rao, MS, MCh, DNB, PGDHHM. He presently serves as Professor and Unit Chief of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

This presentation accompanies a video that is part of the lecture series of IACTS SCORE 2020 held at the SSSIHMS Whitefield, Bengaluru between 7th and 8th March, 2020.

  1. 1. SCORE 2020 PRASANNA SIMHA MOHAN RAO RECENT TRIALS HOW TO ANALYZE
  2. 2. HEADINGS -1 1. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM TO BE ADDRESSED ? 2. WHAT DO WE KNOW ? 3. AIM 4. TYPE OF TRIAL 5. CONTROL GROUP 6. TEST GROUP 7. SAMPLE SIZE , ANALYSIS 8. INCLUSION CRITERIA 9. EXCLUSION CRITERIA
  3. 3. HEADINGS -1 10.FOLLOW UP 11.PRIMARY ENDPOINT 12.SECONDARY ENDPOINT 13.SPECIFIC FEATURES 14.DETAILS 15.CONCLUSION 16.WHAT IS NEW THAT WE LEARNT IN THE TRIAL 17.LIMITATIONS OF THE TRIAL 18.HOW DOES THIS CHANGE OUR PRACTICE ?
  4. 4. RECOVERY TRIAL- RANDOMIZED COMPARISON OF EARLY SURGERY VERSUS CONVENTIONAL TREATMENT IN VERY SEVERE AORTIC STENOSIS 1. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM TO BE ADDRESSED ? ASYMPTOMATIC AORTIC STENOSIS IS BEING OBSERVED WITH SOME CAVEATS 2. WHAT DO WE KNOW ? SURGERY IS NOT INDICATEED IN ASYMPTOMATIC AS BASED ON RISK BENEFIT ANALYSIS BASED ON DATA FROM THE 80’S AND 90’S 3. AIM THE GOAL OF THE TRIAL WAS TO ASSESS THE SAFETY AND BENEFIT OF SURGERY VS. WATCHFUL WAITING AMONG PATIENTS WITH ASYMPTOMATIC VERY SEVERE AORTIC STENOSIS. 4. TYPE OF TRIAL – RANDOMIZED OPEN LABEL TRIAL 5. CONTROL GROUP WATCHFUL WAITING SEVERE ASYMPTOMATIC AS 6. TEST GROUP SURGICAL GROUP – SEVERE ASYMPTOMATIC AS 7. SAMPLE SIZE ,ANALYSIS 72 CONTROL 73 TEST
  5. 5. 8. INCLUSION CRITERIA Age 20-80 years Very severe aortic stenosis (aortic valve area [AVA] 0.75 cm2, peak velocity ≥4.5 m/sec, or mean gradient ≥50 mm Hg) Lack of symptoms 9. EXCLUSION CRITERIA Exertional dyspnea, syncope, presyncope, or angina Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) <50% Clinically significant aortic regurgitation or mitral valve disease Prior cardiac surgery Positive cardiac stress test Medical conditions such as cancer
  6. 6. 10. FOLLOW UP UPTO 8 YEARS 11. PRIMARY ENDPOINT CARDIOVASCULAR MORTALITY AT 4 AND 8 YEARS 1% vs. 6% (p < 0.05). At 8 years: 1% vs. 26% (p = 0.003). 12. SECONDARY ENDPOINT • All-cause mortality at 8 years: 10% vs. 32% (p < 0.05) • Heart failure hospitalization: 0% vs. 11% (p < 0.05) • Any secondary endpoint or AVR in watchful waiting group: 62% at 4 years, 92% at 8 years 10. SPECIFIC FEATURES • Coronary artery disease: 4-5% • Mean EuroSCORE II: 0.9% • Cause of aortic stenosis: bicuspid valve: 60%, degenerative: 33%, rheumatic: 6% • Peak velocity: 5.1 m/sec, mean gradient 64 mm Hg, AVA 0.64 cm2 • Mean LVEF: 65% No deaths during surgery
  7. 7. 10.DETAILS • Total screened: 273 • Total number of enrollees: 145 • Duration of follow-up: 6.2 years • Mean patient age: 64.2 years • Percentage female: 51%
  8. 8. RECOVERY 10. CONCLUSION Early surgery among patients with asymptomatic but very severe aortic stenosis (AVA 0.75 cm2, mean gradient ≥50 mm Hg, peak velocity ≥4.5 m/sec) results in improved survival out to 8 years compared with watchful waiting. 11. WHAT IS NEW THAT WE LEARNT IN THE TRIAL ASYMPTOMATIC AS PATIENTS MAY BENEFIT FROM EARLY SURGERY 12. LIMITATIONS OF THE TRIAL ZERO DEATHS – EXCELLENT CENTERS NO OBJECTIVE TESTING OF “ASYMPTOMATIC STATUS” SUBTLE TESTS LIKE BNP GLS T1 MAPPING NOT DONE 13. HOW DOES THIS CHANGE OUR PRACTICE ? SURGERY SHOULD BE OFFEREED TO SEVERE ASYMPTOMATIC AS IF PREDICTED SURGERY MORTALITY IS LOW
  9. 9. NOBLE TRIAL NORDIC–BALTIC–BRITISH LEFT MAIN REVASCULARISATION STUDY 1. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM TO BE ADDRESSED ? IS PCI FOR LEFT MAIN DISEASE A REASONABLE ALTERNATIVE TO CABG 2. WHAT DO WE KNOW ? CABG IS THE GOLD STANDARD FOR LMCA LESIONS 3. AIM To compare outcomes following coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with drug-eluting stents Biolimus (DES) in patients with unprotected left main disease. 4. TYPE OF TRIAL Randomized in a 1:1 Fashion Non blinded 5. CONTROL GROUP CABG (n = 592) 6. TEST GROUP PCI with DES (n = 592) 7. SAMPLE SIZE , ANALYSIS
  10. 10. 8. INCLUSION CRITERIA • Significant left main lesion • Visually assessed stenosis diameter ≥50% or fractional flow reserve ≤0.80 • Located in the ostium, mid-shaft, or bifurcation • No more than three additional noncomplex lesions • Local interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons determined that equivalent revascularization could be achieved with CABG or PCI 8. EXCLUSION CRITERIA • Additional non left main complex lesions • Chronic total occlusions • Bifurcation lesions requiring two stent techniques • Calcified or tortuous vessel morphology • ST-elevation infarction within 24 hours • Being considered too high-risk for CABG or PCI • Expected survival of <1 year
  11. 11. 10. FOLLOW UP 5 YEARS RESULTS PRESENTED 11. PRIMARY ENDPOINT death, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, or repeat revascularization for PCI vs. CABG, 28.9% vs. 19.1%, p = 0.0066. 12. SECONDARY ENDPOINT • Stent thrombosis or graft occlusion: 3% vs. 4%, p = 0.22 • 30-day mortality: 0.34% vs. 1.2%, p = 0.09 • 30-day stroke: 0% vs. 0.7%, p = 0.04
  12. 12. 10. SPECIFIC FEATURES • Five-year follow-up for PCI vs. CABG: • Major adverse cardiac events: 28% vs. 19% (hazard ratio 1.58, 95% confidence interval 1.24- 2.01, p = 0.0002 for superiority) • All-cause mortality: 9% vs. 9%, p = 0.68 • Nonprocedural MI: 8% vs. 3%, p = 0.0002 • Repeat revascularization: 17% vs. 10%, p = 0.0009 • Symptomatic graft occlusion or definite stent thrombosis: 2% vs. 4%, p = 0.17
  13. 13. 10. DETAILS PCI with a DES (88% biolimus) is inferior to CABG for clinical outcomes at 5 years following revascularization of unprotected left main lesions. Nonprocedural MI, stroke, and revascularization were higher with PCI. 11. CONCLUSION PCI with biodegradable polymer DES (88% biolimus) is inferior to CABG for clinical outcomes at 5 years following revascularization of unprotected left main lesions. 12. WHAT IS NEW THAT WE LEARNT IN THE TRIAL PCI WITH BIOLIMUS STENTS IS INFERIOR TO CABG 13. LIMITATIONS OF THE TRIAL The event rates in this trial are higher in the PCI arm than those noted in the EXCEL trial, 14. HOW DOES THIS CHANGE OUR PRACTICE ? 15. REINFORCES THAT CABG IS STILL THE PROCEDURE OF CHOICE IN LEFT MAIN DISEASE
  14. 14. MOMENTUM 3 • What we know Magnetically levitated centrifugal continuous-flow circulatory pump was found to improve clinical outcomes, as compared with a mechanical-bearing axial continuous-flow pump, at 6 months in patients with advanced heart failure. • Comparators • centrifugal-flow pump with the axial-flow pump in patients with advanced heart failure, irrespective of the intended goal of support • Primary end point • survival at 2 years free of disabling stroke or survival free of reoperation to replace or remove a malfunctioning device. • Secondary end points • Adverse events such as stroke, bleeding, right heart failure, and infection; actuarial survival; functional status; and quality of life • N=366 190 centrifugal (heart mate 3 )176 axial (heartmate 2)
  15. 15. MOMENTUM 3 • Intention-to-treat population, which included all the patients who underwent randomization • Primary endpoint achieved 79.5% (3) vs. 60.2% (2) • The difference between groups was primarily driven by reoperation or device removal for pump malfunction,(1 (HM 3) 15 (HM 2) the rates of which were significantly lower in the centrifugal-flow pump group than in the axial-flow pump group
  16. 16. TRIALS TO STUDY • TRICC The Transfusion Requirements in Critical Care (TRICC) trial • EXCEL CABG VERUSUS XCIENCE STENT • ISCHEMIA ISCHEMIA: International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches • VARIOUS TAVI TRIALS
  17. 17. BIOSTATISTICS • MEASURES OF CENTRAL TENDENCY • WHEN MEDIAN AND NOT MEAN ? • MEASURES OF DISPERSION • THE NORMAL DISTRIBUTION • THE Z VALUE • PRACTICAL ASPECTS OF Z • ESTIMATION OF POSITION
  18. 18. • DESIGN OF AN EXPERIMENT • STEPS OF AN EXPERIMENT • REJECTION OF THE NULL HYPOTHESIS • P VALUE probability value is the probability of obtaining test results at least as extreme as the results actually observed during the test, assuming that the null hypothesis is correct. • IMPORTANT ERROR - accepting the alternative hypothesis for any p-value nominally less than .05 without other supporting evidence. • Data mining and multiple comparisions and p value • UP
  19. 19. • LEVELS OF EVIDENCE AND TYPES OF TRIALS • RANDOMISED CONTROL TRIAL • BAYES THEOREM AND ITS IMPLICATION IN CARDIAC SURGICAL PRACTICE • EXAMPLE – STRESS TEST AND CT ANGIO • EXAMPLE – STEP UP • WHEN TO USE A PARAMETERIC TEST AND A NONPARAMETRIC TEST
  20. 20. IMPORTANT TERMS • Absolute risk (AR)= number of cases in group / total number of group • Absolute risk reduction (ARR) = AR in exposed - AR in unexposed • Numbers needed to treat (NNT) = 1 / ARR • Relative risk (RR): the difference in event rates between 2 groups expressed as proportion of the event rate in the untreated group • = AR in treatment group / AR in control group • Relative risk reduction (RRR) = (1 - RR)
  21. 21. • Odds ratio (OR) = Odds of exposure among cases / odds of exposure among controls • Attributable risk: a measure of the absolute effect of the risk of those exposed compared to unexposed; = Incidence(exposed) – Incidence(unexposed) • Sensitivity = true positives / (true positives + false negatives) • Specificity = true negatives / (true negatives + false positives)
  22. 22. • Positive predictive value = (true positives / total positives) • Negative predictive value = (true negatives / total negatives)

