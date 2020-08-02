Mastering Mechanical Maintenance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MASTERING THE MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE MAINTENANCE
MAINTENANCE..? Maintenance in general can be defined as efforts taken to keep the condition & performance of a machine alw...
MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES REDUCE BREAKDOWN REDUCE DOWNTIME MAXIMISE OPERATION CONTROL ENERGY USAGE OPTIMISE LIFE OF EQUIPMENT...
CLASSIFICATION Generally MAINTENANCE is further Classified into following categories: I. Preventive maintenance II. Breakd...
NEED OF MAINTENANCE By Following strict MAINTENANCE schedules RELIGIOSLY we can: 1. Reduce breakdown time 2. Less odd-time...
Engineers apply expertise in keeping equipment running, and improving efficiency and reliability of the equipment. This re...
MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE
Mechanical maintenance team work on many types of machines and components, in the amusement parks including: Compressors P...
For achieving the desired we need to follow the basics of mechanical maintenance. 1. Design & make sop for all your machin...
Make a detailed sop for your mechanical equipments: 1. SOP must be specified as per maintenance plan, & distributed as per...
Department: ENGINEERING (Amusement Park) SOP No. TZ/ TZ-8v PROCESS : How to carry the weekly inspection of Rocking roller ...
OBJECTIVE & STRATEGY SET objectives for your team & device a strategy 1. To prevent breakdown or failures, & minimise reve...
MAINTENANCE STRATEGY & SCHEDULE CORRECTIVE MAINTENANCE PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PERIODIC PREDICTIVE PLANNED RUN-TO-FAILURE B...
ENTERTAINMENT CITY LTD. A-2 Sector 38A Noida-201301 Date _____________ MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE -MEGA DISCO TZ-1 Day _________...
DEFINE OBJECTIVES SET objectives for your team & device a strategy 1. To prevent breakdown or failures, & minimise revenue...
BIG BEAT Ride: POWER SURGE Manufacturer: Antonio Zamperla S. No DATE Stock Date-01-08-2019 01/08/2019 02/08/2019 03/08/201...
LUBRICATION The most essential part of maintenance is lubrication to reduce friction & wear & tear on equipments. 1. Add l...
MECHANICAL TOOLS As we are dealing with life on our machine, the safety is a must while selecting tools. 1. Please make it...
THIRD PARTY INSPECTION Inspection from a third party help you identify your weakness & let you plan the future action of m...
NON DESTRUCTIVE TEST NDT or Non Destructive Test is the most important & regularly performed tool used by mechanical techn...
INTERNAL SAFETY INSPECTION Safety inspection after the routine daily inspection & prior to ride operation is a must. 1. SA...
BIG BEAT EMERGENCY Start the ride & operate the Emergency push button. The ride must trip immediately. PHASE MONITERING RE...
TRAINING Training empower your team & improve there capabilities for continues good results & hard work. 1. Train your tea...
TRAINING Inform your team & guests to understand the emergency evacuation process, ride details, height parameters & park ...
SAFETY IS MUST..!!! We in the amusement industry are ethically & morally bound to protect the safety of public. Mind it ! ...
THANK YOU SHASHI KANT DOONGA SENIOR MANAGER (ENGINEERING)
Mastering Mechanical Maintenance

Mastering Mechanical Maintenance

  1. 1. MASTERING THE MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE MAINTENANCE
  2. 2. MAINTENANCE..? Maintenance in general can be defined as efforts taken to keep the condition & performance of a machine always like the condition & Performance when it was new. In other words “the work of keeping something in proper condition or upkeep of any equipment is maintenance”. The design & life of most equipment requires periodic maintenance. In some cases, certain components need regular repair, test, Measurement, adjustment or replacement, for Equipment to last for its design life. The process of maintenance help us achieve…….
  3. 3. MAINTENANCE OBJECTIVES REDUCE BREAKDOWN REDUCE DOWNTIME MAXIMISE OPERATION CONTROL ENERGY USAGE OPTIMISE LIFE OF EQUIPMENTS IMPROVE EQUIPMENT EFFICIENCY IMPROVE INVENTORY CONTROL OPTIMUM RESOURCE UTILISATION BUDGETORY CONTROL COST REDUCTION M A I N T E N A N C E
  4. 4. CLASSIFICATION Generally MAINTENANCE is further Classified into following categories: I. Preventive maintenance II. Breakdown or corrective maintenance III. Scheduled maintenance IV. Predictive (condition-based) maintenance
  5. 5. NEED OF MAINTENANCE By Following strict MAINTENANCE schedules RELIGIOSLY we can: 1. Reduce breakdown time 2. Less odd-time repair jobs & reduce over time of staff 3. Lower unwanted breakdown maintenance & repair costs 4. Lesser stand by equipments & spare parts 5. Improve machine quality & maximize life of equipments 6. Minimize wear & tear, improve efficiencies. 7. Greater safety for guest & workers 8. Safety for the risk to machine & man 9. Documentation of the jobs for future references 10. Saving money at longer run
  6. 6. Engineers apply expertise in keeping equipment running, and improving efficiency and reliability of the equipment. This requires knowledge of maintainability, spare parts, maintenance and repair crafts along with management of systems. Maintenance for theme parks is further done by specialized Electrical Maintenance Electronics Maintenance Control & Automation Chemical Maintenance Civil maintenance & Mechanical Maintenance SPECIALIZATION
  7. 7. MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE
  8. 8. Mechanical maintenance team work on many types of machines and components, in the amusement parks including: Compressors Pneumatic system & pneumatic valves Hydraulic systems and hydraulic valves Pumps, motors, seals & mechanical drives All moving mechanical equipments like gear boxes & thrust bearings All metal structures, fibreglass parts, fasteners & bolts, joints, welding & associated equipments Conveyors Mobile equipments Mechanical maintenance is part of general maintenance…. it is the engineering activity necessary for retaining or restoring a piece of mechanical equipment, machine or system to the specified operable condition for achieving maximum utilization MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE…?
  9. 9. For achieving the desired we need to follow the basics of mechanical maintenance. 1. Design & make sop for all your machines & equipments 2. Device an objective & strategy for the team 3. Make schedule/ plan to carry out preventive, break down, scheduled & predictive maintenance. 4. Plan & Manage essential calibrated tools, safety equipments, lubricating material with devices & machinery for maintenance. 5. Make a documented record for all your maintenance. Keep history record for all break down & planned maintenance. 6. Train your team on regular intervals, on new updates in the world. 7. Need of SAFETY FIRST in maintenance. BASIC OF MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE
  10. 10. Make a detailed sop for your mechanical equipments: 1. SOP must be specified as per maintenance plan, & distributed as per preventive, break down, scheduled, & predictive maintenance. 2. Make clear procedures & policies for the end user to follow. 3. Define roles & responsibility of each user. Make people accountable for there jobs. 4. Add all the possible minute details, with equipments/facility 5. Make an sop on emergency situation in case of machine failure. * Make additions keeping in mind operational requirements. ELECTRICAL COMPONENTSSTANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURE
  11. 11. Department: ENGINEERING (Amusement Park) SOP No. TZ/ TZ-8v PROCESS : How to carry the weekly inspection of Rocking roller ride. OBJECTIVE: To ensure smooth operation of the ride. RESPONSIBILITY : Team Leader Material Required: Tools & takcles, PPE, Recommended lubricating material S.No. PROCEDURE STANDARD( MEASUREMENT, NUMBER,TIME,QUANTITY,QUALTY, PRECAUSTIONS,PHRASEOLOGY ETC). 1 Grease Ring gear (THRUST BEARING). Apply EPHT grease at ring gear teeth. (Please follow manufacturer service manual for recommendation) 2 Check compressor oil level. Ensure its oil level touch to centre level. 3 Check brake assembly. All bolt should be tighten properly. 4 Check grease status at ring gear and articulated joints. Apply EPHT grease at ring gear teeth and EP2 to all grease points. (Please follow manufacturer service manual for recommendation) 5 Check mobile Arm and base column bolt. Check all bolts should be tighten. If any bolt found loose, need to tightened immediately 6 Check compressor belt. It should be straight fit not loose. Check for the damage also. * If loose it should be changed with new one. 7 Check security dowel at rung nut. Ensure that all security dowel to be fixed at their place. 8 Check slip ring & motor carbon brushes. It should be dust free. *If found dirty, it should be cleaned with air pressure. *Check carbon brush tension. * If low it should be changed with new one. 9 Check Gear box oil level. Ensure that oil level must be normal. 10 Check earth ing status Ensure that it should be not more than 2 V. * if yes inform to team leader. DATE OF FORMATION: Date of Revision: Approved BY: S O P FORMAT
  12. 12. OBJECTIVE & STRATEGY SET objectives for your team & device a strategy 1. To prevent breakdown or failures, & minimise revenue loss from regular failures. 2. Maximise useful life of equipments 3. Increase reliability of all operating systems, devices & rides. 4. Minimise frequency of interruption & breakdowns. 5. Maximise performance of all the mechanical devices, including rides 6. Keep equipments safe & prevent safety hazards 7. Improve quality of the machines & customer satisfaction at large. 8. Increase the confidence of the customer by providing safe environment & safer rides.
  13. 13. MAINTENANCE STRATEGY & SCHEDULE CORRECTIVE MAINTENANCE PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PERIODIC PREDICTIVE PLANNED RUN-TO-FAILURE BREAK DOWN MAINTENANCE STRATEGY PERIODIC TIME BASED INSPECTION & SERVICE, OVERHAUL, PARTS REPLACE MONITORING, IN SERVICE INSPECTION, SURVELLIANCE CONDITION BASED SERVICE, PARTS REPLACEMENT, OVERHAUL, REFURBISH, MODIFICATION FAILURE REPAIR, OVERHAUL, REFURBISH, MODIFICATION FAILURE DIAGNOSIS, BREAKDOWN REPAIR
  14. 14. ENTERTAINMENT CITY LTD. A-2 Sector 38A Noida-201301 Date _____________ MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE -MEGA DISCO TZ-1 Day __________________ Electrical Checks Daily Protocol STATUS Remarks 1 Check Main supply R-Y Y-B B-R 380+/-10% 2 Check main line current R: Y: B: 200 A 3 Check all lighting signage are working properly 4 Check all panel indicatator are working. WEEKLY(Every Thursday ) 1 Check emergency button 2 Check Earthing status. E-N volt<5V 3 Check bus bar carbon brush and its assembly 4 DC voltage main Panel 24 V DC 5 DC voltage Gondola panel 24 V DC 6 Check and clean elactrical panel with air compressor 7 Check bus bar joints cover. MONTHLY ( First Thursday of month ) 1 Clean carbon brush and commutator of DC motor with air 2 Check and tighten main cable connection with busbar 3 Check the tightness of all power contactors QUARTERLY (feb,may,aug,nov) 2nd thrusday of the month 1 Clean slipring for control wiring 2 Check photosensor and its support 3 Clean slipring for DC motor Half yearly (Feb,Aug) 3rd thrusday of the month 1 Dismantle and check the condition of commutator of DC motor Yearly(august) 4th thrusday of the month 1 Check the bearings of main motor if defective change them Mechanical checks. DAILY Status O A C T L R 1 Clean the ride including its track 2 Check bolt of pneumatic wheel. 3 Check status of roller wheel & assembly(check for any cut) 4 Check status of guide roller.(check for any cut/damage) 5 Check pnuematic hose and air leakage 6 Rotate gondola manually and check any looseness of fittings 7 Check all R pins/ quarter pins including brake R pins 8 Check gear oil level 9 Check compressor oil level 10 Check car seat/laoding platform pin and frame bolt 11 Drain water from compressor 12 Grease the ring gear WEEKLY(Every Thursday ) 1 Grease the thrust bearing 2 Grease roller wheel assembly 3 Check any welding crack at seat frame and support 4 Clean,grease and tightened four seats 5 Check pneumatic air pressure in the tyre(5 bar) 6 Apply silicon to guide wheels MONTHLY( First Thursday of month ) 1 Tighten busbar support bolts 2 Tighten seat platform bolts 3 To check backlash of ring gear and pinion. QUARTERLY (feb,may,aug,nov) 2nd thrusday of the month 1 Change compressor oil 2 Change air filter element of motor 3 Tighten all structure bolts using torque wrench 4 Compressor suction air filter change Half yearly (feb,Aug) 3rd thrusday of the month 1 Check bearings of Guide wheel 2 Check status of brake plates To carry out NDT test of all welding joints Yearly (August) 4th thrusday of the month 1 Dismount the wheel and verify the status of bearing 2 Servicing of compressor. 3 Change the gear Box oil *Marks: O =Checked &Found Ok, A = Adjusted, C= Cleaned, T= Tight, L= Lubricate ,R= To be Replaced Remarks: Removed all tools and cloths from the ride before starting the ride Y N Team leader Electrical Technician Park Manager Mechanical Technician INSPECTION FORMAT Make facility wise format 1. Take help from manufacturer manual. 2. Design & upgrade formats as per ride condition, environment & usage of the facility regularly. 3. Make sure to fill formats on each job & keep a record
  15. 15. DEFINE OBJECTIVES SET objectives for your team & device a strategy 1. To prevent breakdown or failures, & minimise revenue loss from regular failures. 2. Maximise useful life of equipments 3. Increase reliability of all operating systems, devices & rides. 4. Minimise frequency of interruption & breakdowns. 5. Maximise performance of all the mechanical devices, including rides 6. Keep equipments safe & prevent safety hazards 7. Improve quality of the machines & customer satisfaction at large. 8. Increase the confidence of the customer by providing safe environment & safer rides.
  16. 16. BIG BEAT Ride: POWER SURGE Manufacturer: Antonio Zamperla S. No DATE Stock Date-01-08-2019 01/08/2019 02/08/2019 03/08/2019 Part Name Part Disp. Make Qut.InNos issuequt i/cqut balance issuequt i/cqut balance issuequt i/cqut balance 1 Bearing GE 20C 11 11 11 11 2 Hydro-pnuem cylinder coil24V DC 27W 280251 24 24 24 24 3 8Pin connector M/F 50 50 50 2 48 4 Lap bar Coil Pin CS70SY3V48C(48V DC) 3 3 3 3 5 Lap bar Coil Pin CS70SY3V48C(48V DC) 3 3 3 3 6 Perasuit valve PCGV6A-1-10 (2BAR) VICKERS 1 1 1 1 7 10Pin connector M/F 5 5 5 5 8 Cap nut 8mm 21 21 21 21 9 Seat brake assy plate 1 1 1 1 10 LED Card (old) 2amp 1 1 1 1 11 Hydraulic pipe SAE 100R1AT 46.3MM 1/4''X1W PARKER (225BAR) 1 1 1 1 12 Hydraulic pipe SAE 100R2AT-6 10MM 3/8''X2W PARKER (330BAR) 1 1 1 1 13 Limit switch ZCMD39 TELEMECANIQ UE 14 14 14 14 14 Limit switch ZCMD21 L2 TELEMECANIQ UE 17 17 17 17 15 Limit switch CE 83-871-1 CROUZET 13 13 13 13 16 Limit switch CE 83-875-1 CROUZET 3 3 3 3 17 Limit switch CE 83- 8750 CROUZET 2 2 2 2 18 Pinion set 2 2 2 2 19 Contector 40A DC 3~230-400 ,500- 690V TELEMECANIQ UE 2 2 2 2 20 Relay 24V DC OMRON 1 1 1 1 21 Add on block 3RH1911-1AA10 Siemens 3 3 3 3 22 Add on block MNX-A1 L&T 1 1 1 1 23 Jack bolt (brake assy) 100-C43D 10 10 10 10 24 Fork (seat assy cylinder) 1 1 1 1 25 MCB 1492-SP3B630 63A 1 1 1 1 26 MCB Handle 3VU-13401MK00 Siemens 1 1 1 1 27 Seat Gear penian 2 2 2 2 28 Break Aliner (Main Motor) 1 1 1 1 29 Seat brake assy plate 1 1 1 1 30 Jack bolt (brake assy) 2 2 2 2 31 Solonide valve DG4V 3 2A M S6 U H7 60 VICKERS 1 1 1 1 32 Carbon Brush 1 1 1 1 33 Carbon Brush Holder Spring 1 1 1 1 34 Brake coil assy spring 3 3 3 3 INVENORY CONTROL Inventory control will help: 1. Plan your scheduled maintenance as per stock. 2. Reduce break down time. 3. Cost control
  17. 17. LUBRICATION The most essential part of maintenance is lubrication to reduce friction & wear & tear on equipments. 1. Add lubrication to your daily schedule for all the moving mechanical equipments, as this is the most important aspect. 2. Follow the manufacturer manual for grade, make, type & quality of lubricants to be used. 3. Store your lubricants in covered, open area. With no inflammable allowed around that area. 4. Mark the big containers with names for easy identification. 5. Dispose off the used waste as per state govt. guidelines, keep the waste in a safe place till it is disposed off.
  18. 18. MECHANICAL TOOLS As we are dealing with life on our machine, the safety is a must while selecting tools. 1. Please make it a habit & standard for your team to use proper & safe tools required for the specified jobs. 2. Make a schedule for regular calibration of the tools, specially inspection tools like vernier calliper, torque wrenches, electrical testing equipments. 3. Make PPE a must for all the maintenance jobs on ride or during work in workshop. (make someone responsible for the same) 4. Make it mandatory to use safety gears while maintenance (specially on heights). The eye safety gears should be a MUST. 5. The essential tools (bench grinder, drill machine, welding machine etc.) must be properly guarded 6. Make signage's for workshop & staff common areas, on importance of safety.
  19. 19. THIRD PARTY INSPECTION Inspection from a third party help you identify your weakness & let you plan the future action of maintenance 1. A third party inspection through independent auditors is recommended. 2. NDT must be done in accordance with the manufacturer guidelines. 3. Independent internal audits too can be done on regular basis for identifying the good health of your equipments. 4. A test of facilities through the maintenance team can be done internally by the senior level staff.
  20. 20. NON DESTRUCTIVE TEST NDT or Non Destructive Test is the most important & regularly performed tool used by mechanical technician for checking the health of machine. 1. NDT most commonly done with Visual test, Liquid or die penetrate test, magnetic particle test, ultrasonic test & radiography (X-Rays) test . 2. It can be performed on actual material without dismantle of machine or part , for flaw, leak or fault detection. Cross check the dimensional measurements & any deformation in mechanical properties. 3. Can be performed with lesser breakdown time, & on remote sites. 4. It provide more accurate & reliable data. *Please consult your manufacturer for required ND test for your rides
  21. 21. INTERNAL SAFETY INSPECTION Safety inspection after the routine daily inspection & prior to ride operation is a must. 1. SAFETY Inspection must be done in presence of a senior authority or by him personally. 2. It must be done after routine inspection & prior to ride operation 3. The inspection must be documented along with your daily inspection format.
  22. 22. BIG BEAT EMERGENCY Start the ride & operate the Emergency push button. The ride must trip immediately. PHASE MONITERING RELAY Visually check that relay is healthy (green indication) & not bypassed. LAPBAR MECHANISM Operate manually & check the opening & closing. Check for smooth operation SOP PM/15/07 SEAT BRAKE Release the seat brakes by push button on LED panel for the seat. Rotate the seat manually & release the push button to check seat breaks. LIFT TIME Start the ride & count the time taken by ride to reach maximum height. LIFTING PRESSURE Check the pressure on the gauge while ride lifting up. RIDE RPM Start the ride & count the RPM. LAPBAR LOCKING ELECTRICAL Close the lap bar from the panel & hold any lapbar from closing. Check for the lapbar closing light it should not come. MAXIMUM HYDRAULIC PRESSURE Check the pressure on the gauge at the valve block. RESCUE PUMP Start the rescue pump & check for the pressure build up. MEGA DISCO DATE GONDOLA STOP SENSOR BQ-27 EMERGENCY STOP (100 SEC) LAPBAR TESTING MAIN WHEEL BOLT CHECKING (90 nm) GUIDE WHEEL CHECKING CHECKED BY VERIFIED BY WORLDS OF WONDERNOIDA RIDE NAME: Date: S.N. CHECKS Yes No Remarks 1 All are safety belts securely fixed to the seat or to the GONDOLA structure 2 Attachment points are intact with NO tears, frays, rust, broken or loose clips. 3 Do all locking mechanism lock & release as intended. 4 Are all attachment & adjustment fitting free from defects & are they operating correctly. 5 is the webbibg free from fluffingor fraying, which may obstruct correct operation of the belt or which clearly weakend the webbibgs. 6 is all webbing clean so that it is unlikly to soil PASSENGERS clothings. 7 All stitching at seams and points of attachments are "intact" and not broken. 8 all attachments points such as D rings, buckles, and nylon loops, are intact with NO rust, metal pitting, grease oil, chemical discoloration, tears or frayed material. 9 Hand or feel of nylon harness material is soft and supple? Not stiff due to age or chemical exposer? 10 Any knots tied in Harness or lanyard. (remove any and all knots) 11 Is there torn, cracked or Heating Sign. 1 3 2 INTERNAL SAFETY INSPECTION FORMATS
  23. 23. TRAINING Training empower your team & improve there capabilities for continues good results & hard work. 1. Train your team with regular updates on the present industry. 2. Train them in specialized fields like welding, hydraulics, pneumatics 3. Arrange a visit for them to other similar workplaces (like different parks) to train themselves in sync with other people in the industry. 4. Train them not only the engineering, but other fields.
  24. 24. TRAINING Inform your team & guests to understand the emergency evacuation process, ride details, height parameters & park rules. 1. Design a emergency evacuation of the guests & put pictorial signage in operators room, train them for the process. 2. Install signage's, notice boards & information boards on different strategic locations in your park.
  25. 25. SAFETY IS MUST..!!! We in the amusement industry are ethically & morally bound to protect the safety of public. Mind it ! its not a job to take lightly. 1. We all must follow the safe way, the right way & follow it everyday. 2. Knowing the right way of maintenance is not every thing, practicing it the right way religiously is the solution. 3. We all must work towards making our guests & staff safe & happy, by maintaining the facilities perfectly.
  26. 26. THANK YOU SHASHI KANT DOONGA SENIOR MANAGER (ENGINEERING)

