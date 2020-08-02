-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The eighteenth webinar of Indian Association of Amusement Parks & Industries was a grand success.
The webinar was well attended by our members from all across the country.
We thank Mr. Shashi Kant Doonga from Worlds of Wonder, Entertainment City Ltd. for the knowledgeable and excellent presentation.
Incorporated in the year 1999, IAAPI is India's Apex Body representing the Amusement, Leisure & Recreation Industry in India.
Topic: Mastering Mechanical Maintenance
Presenter: Mr. Shashi Kant Doonga, Senior Manager
Engineering - Worlds of Wonder, Entertainment City Ltd. Noida
Date & Time: 27/July/2020 4-5.30pm IST
YouTube: https://youtu.be/6eiUROq4FdY
IAAPI Website: www.iaapi.org
IAAPI Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IAAPIHq/
IAAPI Twitter: https://twitter.com/IAAPI_HQ
IAAPI LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/iaapi-hq/
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment