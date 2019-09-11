Successfully reported this slideshow.
Keras 기반 오픈소스 ANAGO를 활용한 한글 NER 2018. 11. 21. 이현민
목차 1. 개요 2. Tagging 3. Class 구성 4. 모델 작성 시 고려 사항 5. ANAGO 소개 6. 예측 결과 예시
1. 개요 Ⅰ. 개요  배경 − NER을 하기 위해서는 단순히 DNN 알고리즘 구현을 하는 것 외에 Tagging 결과를 Entity별로 성능을 확인할 수 있는 모듈을 필요로 합니다. 또한 예측된 결과의 Entity ...
2. Tagging Ⅰ. 개요  Character 기반 BIO Tagging 아 B-LC 프 I-LC 가 I-LC 니 I-LC 스 I-LC 탄 I-LC 의 O O 활용된 Tagging 형식을 소개 합니다. Locati...
3. Class 구성 Ⅰ. 개요  데이터 구성 학습 및 테스트에 사용된 데이터 셋 구성을 소개합니다. Entity Tag Name Entity Logical Name TRAIN SET TEST SET DT 날짜 472...
4. 모델 작성 시 고려 사항 Ⅰ. 개요  고려사항 − 텍스트 기반 classification에서는 word 기반 내지는 word + character 기반으로 작성을 하면 된다. tagging 자체가 sentence...
5. ANAGO 소개 Ⅰ. 개요  Anago 소개 − Bidirectional LSTM 기반으로 작성이 되어 있음. − word 기반에서는 다양하게 적용할 수 있는 옵션들에 제공됨. − CRF 적용 여부 − WORD ...
6. 예측 결과 예시 Ⅰ. 개요 한글 적용 성능 결과 및 예측 예시를 소개 합니다. 오탈자가 있어도 잘 식별 합니다.  예측 예1 입력 데이터 :아프니스칸의 장래를 출력 결과 : {'words': ['아', '프', ...
KERAS 기반 오픈소스 ANAGO를 활용한 한글 NER

오픈소스 ANAGO를 활용하여 한글에서 NER 처리를 테스트 해보았습니다. 일부 파라미터를 수정하여 정상동작하는 것을 확인을 했습니다. 추가 개선 사항을 반영한다면 실무에 활용 가능할 것으로 판단됩니다.

KERAS 기반 오픈소스 ANAGO를 활용한 한글 NER

