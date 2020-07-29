Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Performance Analysis of Algorithm (consolidated) 302430 Date Period 3 months 100-m won 2017.12 2018.12 2019.12 Average 201...
[Price for scheduled purchasing] Arbitrarily made Algorithm stocks Trading Strategies (consolidated) 302430 Date Period Ga...
정보와 완전 정보 결 투자판단 있습니 위배 무단으 숙지하 Compliance notice ① The information provided by The Algorithm Company Analysis Consulting ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

innometry 302430 Algorithm Investment Report

63 views

Published on

innometry 302430 Algorithm Investment Report

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

innometry 302430 Algorithm Investment Report

  1. 1. Performance Analysis of Algorithm (consolidated) 302430 Date Period 3 months 100-m won 2017.12 2018.12 2019.12 Average 2019.06 2019.09 2019.12 2020.03 2020.06 2020.09 IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) IFRS(Con) Sales 141 306 319 255 56 100 101 56 63 71 78 O-profit 20 67 53 47 4 26 9 4 10 24 11 N-income 12 52 46 37 9 23 4 6 9 12 11 O-rate 14.2 21.9 16.6 17.6 7.1 26.0 8.9 7.1 15.5 33.5 12.3 N-rate 8.5 17.0 14.4 13.3 16.1 23.0 4.0 10.7 13.5 17.0 13.4 ROE 19.0 10.7 8.8 12.9 7.3 12.5 7.6 8.0 8.4 8.8 8.9 Debt-ratio 81.0 23.3 17.8 40.7 7.3 13.5 17.8 18.6 25.8 35.9 14.3 Quick-ratio 190.2 399.1 453.5 347.6 1,111.1 582.9 453.5 403.4 294.4 218.4 637.7 reserve-ratio 3,050.0 1,916.7 2,066.7 2,344.4 1,950.0 2,054.2 2,066.7 956.3 717.4 538.8 1,756.8 EPS 124 539 477 380 93 238 41 62 88 125 109 BPS 653 5,015 5,420 3,696 5,119 5,368 5,420 5,306 5,424 5,546 5,303 Dividends 0 100 200 100 Major Financial Information Recent Annual Performance Recent quarterly performance Estimate Average 2020-07-29 Gap (Indication / stock) Color High price ~ -13 % High mid ~ -24 % Mid ~ -35 % Low mid ~ -45 % Low price ~ -56 % Normal 10,058 W 10,058 W 0 W Industrial name of the company The number of All industries Algorithm Industry ranking Total number of listed companies Algorithm company ranking Investment opinion Chemistry 79 30 3,119 378 17,511 W 17,511 W 15,027 W 15,027 W 15,027 W 12,542 W Evaluation 19,996 W 19,996 W~ 17,511 W 22,950 W 42.112,542 W 12,542 W 10,058 W High price Indication price Range Current stock price Company score 10,058원 12,542원 15,027원 17,511원 19,996원 High price 22,950원 -56% -45% -35% -24% -13% -60% -50% -40% -30% -20% -10% 0.% 0W 5,000W 10,000W 15,000W 20,000W 25,000W Low price Low mid Mid High mid High price Indication price chart (Consolidated) Indication price innometry Gap innometry
  2. 2. [Price for scheduled purchasing] Arbitrarily made Algorithm stocks Trading Strategies (consolidated) 302430 Date Period Gap (Indication / stock) Color low price 10,058 W 10,058 W ~ 0 W -56 % 599,564 W 60 Low mid 12,542 W 12,542 W ~ 10,058 W -45 % 484,019 W 39 Mid 15,027 W 15,027 W ~ 12,542 W -35 % 368,475 W 25 High mid 17,511 W 17,511 W ~ 15,027 W -24 % 252,930 W 14 Suggested Purchase Amount 1,067,304 W Number of stocks purchased 47 Indication price Range Buying / Selling Buying / Selling [Stocks] High price 19,996 W 19,996 W~ ~ 17,511 W -13 % 137,386 W 7 2020-07-29 3 months Current stock price Evaluation Stock price rise probability score Investment opinion Prospective purchase amount 22,950 W High price 48.7 Normal 3,000,000 W 29.1 35.7 36.9 36.7 41.4 39.0 2020.03.04 2020.04.01 2020.05.04 2020.06.02 2020.06.30 2020.07.28 Stock price rise probability score A Sector 46.1 43.4 51.3 55.1 51.1 43.3 48.7B Sector 12.1 27.9 22.5 55.1 31.7 34.6 Total average 2020.05.04 2020.06.02 2020.06.30 2020.07.28 Total of increase rate Total score A Sector -6 % 15 % 7 % -8 % -18 % 5 % 50.3B Sector 57 % -24 % 59 % -74 % 8 % Total average 18 % 3 % -1 % 11 % -6 % 2020.04.01 46 43 51 55 51 43 12 28 23 55 32 35 29 36 37 37 41 39 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 2020.03.04 2020.04.01 2020.05.04 2020.06.02 2020.06.30 2020.07.28 Stock price rise probability score A sector B sector Total average -6% 15% 7% -8% -18% 57% -24% 59% -74% 8% 18% 3% -1% 11% -6% -100% -80% -60% -40% -20% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 2020.04.01 2020.05.04 2020.06.02 2020.06.30 2020.07.28 Increase rate of stock price rise A sector B sector Total average innometry
  3. 3. 정보와 완전 정보 결 투자판단 있습니 위배 무단으 숙지하 Compliance notice ① The information provided by The Algorithm Company Analysis Consulting is obtained through reliable data and information and The Algorithm Company Analysis Program (TACAP), but its accuracy or completeness are not guaranteed. Furthermore, it may change over time.Therefore, we are not legally responsible for the results of the data provided by The Algorithm Company Analysis Consulting because of information errors or omissions. ② The Algorithm Company Analysis Consulting and all the information provided on it site are reference materials for investment decisions and the final responsibility of investment is up to users utilizing this information. ③ The Algorithm Company Analysis Consulting and its site do not do anything that violates the related laws such as discretionary transaction. ④ Users can not reallocate and recycle the information provided by The Algorithm Company Analysis Consulting firm let alone the information provided by its Site. ⑤ Be sure to know about application period of this algorithm analysis report in order to improve its accuracy. Tel : 070 - 4667 - 5009 Email : tacac@tacac.co.kr Homepage : tacac.co.kr Blog : tacac.blog.me SERVICES M&A, IPO, RECOVER, CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING, MANAGEMENT OF TECHNOLOGY, BUSINESS STRATEGY, FAMILY BUSINESS Request : http://tacac.co.kr/?page_id=1374 ① Consulting is o The Algorithm accuracy or com change over tim results of the d Consulting bec ② information pr investment dec up ③ do anything th transaction. ④ The Algorithm information pr ⑤ analysis report

×