Xe ben-3-chan-howo-2020

Xe Ben Howo 3 chân Thùng Vuông 2020
II . Xe ben howo thùng vuông chỉ sử dụng một loại động cơ CNHTC 380 hp. Động Cơ CNHTC đã có mặt rất lâu trên t...
hệ thống thùng đáy 10 thành 8 (mm) tạo lên sự chắc chắn cho dòng xe hổ vồ 3 chân thùng vuông 2020 VII . Xe ben ...
X . Nơi mua xe ben howo uy tín . Với rất nhiều đơn vị cung cấp, mua xe ben howo giá tốt nhất, phải nói đến TMT l...
Cung cấp xe ben howo 3 chân thùng vuông chuyên chạy san lấp , quá tải . Nơi mua xe ben howo uy tín tại Hồ CHí Minh . Chế độ bảo hành từ nhà máy .

  1. 1. Xe Ben Howo 3 chân Thùng Vuông 2020 Sơ lược về xe ben howo 3 chân thùng vuông màu nâu . Xe ben howo thùng vuông là dòng sản phẩm chuyên dùng để chạy quá tải ở các hầm mỏ hoặc các vùng địa hình cực khó. Với kết cấu thùng khủng có thể coi nới lên tới 22 khối. Xe ben thùng vuông sử dụng để chở hàng nặng trên thị trường hiện nay đang là không có ddooid thủ. Tất cả các dòng xe ben có thương hiệu hồi xưa giờ như : xe ben huyndai , xe ben daewoo, xe ben trung quốc …Không có thể vượt được những địa hình khó như Howo. Bảng Thông Số Cơ bản xe ben 3 chân Howo thùng vuông màu nâu (hay màu cafe) như sau. Model Cabin V7g Công suất động cơ 380 hp Hộp Số sino truk 12 cấp Tỷ số truyền Cầu visai 5.45 Tải trọng hàng hoá 9.400 kg Tải trọng bản thân / toàn bộ 24.000/14.600 kg Kích Thước bao : DxRxC 7800 x 2500 x 4000(mm) Kích Thước Lọt Lòng Thùng Howo :DxRxC 5000 x 2300 x 650 (mm) I . Model cabin xe ben howo thùng vuông 3 chân màu cafe . Xe ben Howo 3 chân hay xe ben howo 2020 bản cao cấp nhất hiện nay sử dụng mẫu cabin V7G .Cabin V7G là một trong những thiết kể của tập đoàn sino truk. Mẫu ca bin đầy cá tính : mạnh mẽ , sang trọng , rộng rãi đáp ứng tối ưu khi sử dụng trên xe ben. Mẫu ca bin howo 2020 này mang lại sự thích thú đối với cả chủ xe và tài xế để xe ben hovo có thể trở thành mottj trong những mẫu xe đẹp nhất 2020.
  2. 2. II . Xe ben howo thùng vuông chỉ sử dụng một loại động cơ CNHTC 380 hp. Động Cơ CNHTC đã có mặt rất lâu trên thị trường. Đối với dòng xe hovo 2020 động cơ đạt được tiêu chuẩn khí thải Euro 5 . Một trong những động cơ xe ben tiên tiến nhất trên thị trường hiện tại. VỚi công suất 380 hp xe ben howo có được sức mạnh vô cùng lớn khi đi tay số thấp. Khả năng vượt dốc , vượt lầy tăng lên rất cao . Động cơ CHNTC có được sự ổn định tốt khi sử dụng hệ thống phun dầu điện tử. III . Xe howo3 chân sử dụng hộp số gì ? Xe ben howo được gắn hộp số CNHTC với 12 số tới và 2 số lùi có 2 tầng nhanh chậm. Tài xế có nhiều sự lựa chọn cho tốc độ của xe. IV . Cầu visai sử dụng cho xe ben 3 chân howo chạy san lấp . Với xe ben howo cũ hay xe mới truyền thống của Howo sử dụng cầu vi sai hay còn gọi là cầu dầu. Có hai loại tỷ số truyền là 5.45 và 4,77. Có thể với xe tải thì tỷ số truyền này là rất lớn nhưng với xe ben và đặc biệt xe ben chạy hầm mỏ là một điều cần thiết. Xe ben howo 3 chan thùng vuông được sử dụng ở những nơi có địa hình phức tạp. Dòng sản phẩm này dùng ở các khu vực như Lâm Đồng , Đồng Nai , BÌnh Dương …. V. Hệ thống treo cho xe ben 3 chân howo thùng vuông 2020. Với hệ thống nhíp 12 lá dày , xe ben howo vẫn khẳng định vị thế cua quá tải, sử dụng nhíp kết hợn với phuộc giảm chấn lên cabin, Ca bin có thêm hệ thống bóng hơi để có được sự vận hành êm ái nhất đặc biệt là cabin cực kỳ êm ái . VI . Khung sườn hai lớp Chassi 2 lớp dọc thân xe kết hợp với thùng có mác thép đực XAR 450 , gần như không cần bàn cãi về độ uốn xoắn hay chịu lực khi chở hàng . Tải trọng toàn xe ben howo 3 chân 24 tấn nhưng theo cơ bản với chất lượng như này có thể chở quá tải lên tầm 40 tấn cũng không thành vấn đề . Kết hợp với
  3. 3. hệ thống thùng đáy 10 thành 8 (mm) tạo lên sự chắc chắn cho dòng xe hổ vồ 3 chân thùng vuông 2020 VII . Xe ben 3 chân Howo sử dụng lốp Brigestone 12r220 Ở đây chúng ta cũng có sự lựa chọn một là xài lốp tam giác Trung Quốc , 2 là xài Bridgestone của Thái , lốp trước gai xuôi , lốp sau gai ngang , Một sự lựa chọn mang xe về là chạy không cần phải thay đổi loại lốp . Cỡ Lốp với xe howo sẽ dùng hoàn toàn là lốp 12 r20 . Lốp có ruột . VIII . Giá xe ben howo màu nâu 2020 . Đối với xe ben 3 chân howo Thùng Vuông chúng ta có : - Xe ben howo thùng vuông : xài lốp trung quốc hoặc lốp Brighstone với giá nằm tầm 1. 350 tr gồm Vat . - Để mua một chiếc xe ben hovo mà về chỉ việc chạy quý khách cần thêm chi phí đăng ký đăng kiểm tầm 70 tr nữa là hoàn thành . - Cách thức để mua xe howo chúng ta có thể mua qua ngân hàng hỗ trợ hoặc mua bằng tiền mặt, ngân hàng hỗ trợ cao tới 85% . IX . Chế độ bảo hành của xe ben howo như thế nào ? Với chế độ bảo hành chính hãng xe ben howo năm 2020 với chiến lược “Thành Công cùng khách hàng”. Xe Hovo sẽ được bảo hành trực tiếp từ nhà sản xuất với thời gian 2 Năm, hoặc 80 000 km tuỳ theo điều kiện nào đến trước theo quy định của nhà sản xuất . Luôn có xe dịch vụ để phục vụ tận nơi tới khách hàng, giảm thiểu thời gian chờ trong quá trình vận hành .
  4. 4. X . Nơi mua xe ben howo uy tín . Với rất nhiều đơn vị cung cấp, mua xe ben howo giá tốt nhất, phải nói đến TMT là đơn vị phân phối của dòng xe lắp ráp 100 % linh kiện nhập khẩu. Chất lượng xe ben này so với các dòng xe ben nhập nguyên con gần như giống nhau. Nhưng về giá xe thì sẽ thấp hơn do chi phí để nhập nguyên con sẽ cao hơn là nhập linh kiện về lắp ráp . Rất cảm ơn sự theo dõi của quý khách. Mọi thông tin phản hồi quý khách có thể gửi về www.howomiennam.com hoặc liên hệ qua hotline 0906 669 247. Nếu quý khách cảm thấy bài viết tốt hãy chia sẻ cho bạn bè mình để có thể sở hữu được một chiếc xe howo tốt . Xin Chân thành cảm ơn .

