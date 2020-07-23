Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zero Liquid Discharge Water Treatment | Hyperfilteration

Zero liquid discharge is a water treatment process to purify the water. Hyper Filteration provides the best zero liquid discharge water treatment.

Zero Liquid Discharge Water Treatment | Hyperfilteration

  1. 1. +91 7290065502 www.hyperfilteration.in Component of Zero Liquid Discharge Water Treatment
  2. 2. H-Bioxic (Most Advanced Aerobic Biological Treatment) +91 7290065502 www.hyperfilteration.in In our H - Bioxic Biological Treatment Technology, There is no requirement of any chemical treatment and pre conditioning before biological treatment. Our H - Bioxic biological treatment system ensures zero chemical sludge with ultra clear water outlet.
  3. 3. +91 7290065502 www.hyperfilteration.in H-Anoxic (Most Advanced Anaerobic Biological Treatment) Our unique Anaerobic based biological treatment degrades the organic load (COD and BOD) in anaerobic digesters at efficiency of more than 90 percent hence requiring very less space compared to conventional anaerobic system.
  4. 4. +91 7290065502 www.hyperfilteration.in H-MBR Unit Our revolutionary H-MBR technology enables long run without cleaning and produces ultra clear out put. Our H-MBR process consists of a biological tank, membrane skid, air blower and automated control equipment. High Yield H-MBR membranes are used made of poly vinyl di fluoride (PVDF) of porosity of 0.02 Micron leading to ultra clear output enabling us to produce RO water at more than 98 percent recovery.
  5. 5. +91 7290065502 www.hyperfilteration.in H-SBR Unit H-SBR stands for Hyper Sequential Batch Reactor which is manufactured in house using the latest technology. It is a “flow through” process, with effluent coming in at one end and treated effluent flowing out at the other.
  6. 6. THANK YOU Zero Liquid Discharge Water Treatment Visit https://www.hyperfilteration.in/zero-liquid-discharge-water-treatment.html +91 7290065502

