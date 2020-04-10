Solar System: A Visual Exploration of the Planets, Moons, and Other Heavenly Bodies that Orbit Our Sun description book

Never before have the wonders of our solar system been so immediately accessible to readers of all ages. This beautiful book presents a new and fascinating way to experience our planetary neighborhood. With hundreds of stunning photographs and graphics, as well as fascinating text by the award-winning writer and broadcaster, Marcus Chown, Solar System takes us on a whirlwind tour of the planets, dwarf planets, moons and asteroids that orbit our sun. From the surface of Mars to the rings of Saturn, from the volcanoes of Io to the latest images of Pluto from NASA's New Horizons probe, Solar System offers a window seat from which to view the science and beauty of space.Marcus Chown is an award-winning writer and broadcaster. Formerly a radio astronomer at the California Institute of Technology, he is now cosmology consultant for New Scientist magazine. He lives in London, England

