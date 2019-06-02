-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Coverage^ Of Ebooks Titles Wabi-Sabi for Artists, Designers, Poets & Philosophers
Language: English
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #2 in Audible Audiobooks
Seller information : Leonard Koren (8)
Description : An updated version of the classic volume on the beauty of things imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete.
#stories,
#book,
#reading,
#story,
#fanfic,
#twitter,
#writing,
#dream,
#writers,
#link,
#novel,
#work,
#writer,
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment