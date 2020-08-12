Water and its importance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Made by Hylton Craig Upshon

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Do You Know How Water Reaches Our Taps? The water from lakes and rivers is first cleaned. This clean water is then sent to water tanks.
  2. 2. These water tanks store water for our daily use. The water that we get in our homes comes from these tanks through pipes.
  3. 3. Storing Water •It is important for us to store water so that we can use it later. We store water in jugs, bottles, buckets, tubs and earthen pots in our homes.
  4. 4. •We should always store water in clean and covered containers.
  5. 5. Properties of Water •Clean water does not have any taste, smell or colour. Water does not have a shape or its own. It takes the shape of the container it is poured or kept in.
  6. 6. Saving And Reusing Water •Water is very important for all of us. We should water carefully. We should not waste it.
  7. 7. •We should turn off the taps after using them. If we see any leaking tap or pipe at home or in school, we should inform our elders about it.
  8. 8. •We should not keep the tap running while brushing our teeth. We should use a bucket and mug to take a bath.
  9. 9. •We can save water by reusing it. We can use the extra water left in our water bottles to water our plants.
  10. 10. •We can also collect rainwater and use it to flush toilets and wash our vehicles.

