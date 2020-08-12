Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Could it even have a home? Maybe in London or even in Rome? Or does it just float around, Moving slowly from town to town?
Yes, I think it must do that! After all, the earth’s not flat. So the sun goes round and round Spreading sunshine on the g...
The sun
The sun
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The sun

36 views

Published on

Made by Hylton Craig Upshon

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The sun

  1. 1. Could it even have a home? Maybe in London or even in Rome? Or does it just float around, Moving slowly from town to town?
  2. 2. Yes, I think it must do that! After all, the earth’s not flat. So the sun goes round and round Spreading sunshine on the ground!

×