The Endless Universe
Planets and Satellites Planets are round celestial objects that move around the sun. Each planet moves around the sun in a...
Each planet has its own orbit which is elliptical or oval in shape. the planets also spin on an imaginary line called axis...
There are eight planets in the solar system. In the order of their increasing distance from the sun, the planets are Mercu...
We can memorise the names of all the planets in their correct order using mnemonics. Mnemonics are memory aids that help u...
Satellites are celestial objects that revolve around a planet. Like planets, satellites also have no light of their own an...
Many artificial satellites have also been sent into space by scientists. These satellites have cameras, sensors and other ...
Our Planet – The Earth Shape of the Earth In ancient times, people believed that the earth was flat in shape. in 1519, Fer...
Surface of the earth The outer surface of the earth is covered with land and water. About seventy per cent of its surface ...
The Earth – A Unique Planet The earth is a unique planet. It has all necessary conditions to support life – presence of wa...
The earth is surrounded by a layer of air called atmosphere. The atmosphere is a mixture of many important gases such as o...
The earth is located at the right distance from the sun. This means that we get enough heat and light from the sun. The te...
The Sun Mercury is the closest planet to the sun. It is the smallest planet in the solar system. It takes approximately 88...
The Solar System Satellites Celestial objects that revolve around a planet. Can be natural or artificial. Artificial sa...
The Endless Universe

Made by Hylton Craig Upshon

Published in: Education
The Endless Universe

  2. 2. Planets and Satellites Planets are round celestial objects that move around the sun. Each planet moves around the sun in a fixed path called orbit. This movement is called revolution.
  3. 3. Each planet has its own orbit which is elliptical or oval in shape. the planets also spin on an imaginary line called axis. This movement is called rotation. Planets do not have any light of their own and reflect the light of the sun.
  4. 4. There are eight planets in the solar system. In the order of their increasing distance from the sun, the planets are Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
  5. 5. We can memorise the names of all the planets in their correct order using mnemonics. Mnemonics are memory aids that help us to remember certain things, especially lists. We can remember the names of the planets by memorising the given mnemonics.
  6. 6. Satellites are celestial objects that revolve around a planet. Like planets, satellites also have no light of their own and reflect the light of the sun. The moon is a natural satellite of the Earth.
  7. 7. Many artificial satellites have also been sent into space by scientists. These satellites have cameras, sensors and other equipments, and are used for important purposes such as weather forecasting, transmitting telephone, radio or television signals and studying other celestial objects. Sputnik 1 was the first artificial satellite launched into space in 1957.
  8. 8. Our Planet – The Earth Shape of the Earth In ancient times, people believed that the earth was flat in shape. in 1519, Ferdinand Magellan, an explorer, set out on a journey with his group of sailors. They started from Spain and sailed westwards. Three years later, 1522, they reached at the same point from where they had started. So, it was proved that the Earth is spherical or round in shape.
  9. 9. Surface of the earth The outer surface of the earth is covered with land and water. About seventy per cent of its surface is water and the remaining part is land.
  10. 10. The Earth – A Unique Planet The earth is a unique planet. It has all necessary conditions to support life – presence of water, suitable atmosphere and its right distance from the sun.
  11. 11. The earth is surrounded by a layer of air called atmosphere. The atmosphere is a mixture of many important gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and carbon dioxide, which are essential for life. For example, oxygen helps us to breathe and carbon dioxide is important for plants to make their own food. This atmosphere also protects us by blocking the harmful rays of the sun from entering the earth.
  12. 12. The earth is located at the right distance from the sun. This means that we get enough heat and light from the sun. The temperature of the earth is neither too hot, nor too cold to support life.
  13. 13. The Sun Mercury is the closest planet to the sun. It is the smallest planet in the solar system. It takes approximately 88 days to complete one orbit around the sun. Mars is the fourth planet from the sun. It is also called the ‘red planet’ because of its reddish appearance. Saturn is the second largest planet in the solar system. It has beautiful rings which are made up of ice, dust and rocks. Uranus is a very cold planet. It is mostly made up of ice materials. It has faint rings. Venus is the brightest planet in the solar system. It looks like a bright star in the sky. It is also known as the “Morning Star’ and the ‘Evening Star’. It is the hottest planet in the solar system. The Earth is the fifth largest planet in the solar system. It is the only planet which supports life. It is also called the ‘blue planet’ because of the huge amount of water on its surface. It takes almost 365 days to complete one revolution around the sun. Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system. Jupiter takes almost twelve years to complete one revolution around the sun. The ‘great ret spot’, which is a spinning storm, is one of its famous features. Neptune is the coldest planet in the solar system. Like Uranus, it is mostly made up of ice materials. It is the only planet which is not visible to the naked eye.
  14. 14. The Solar System Satellites Celestial objects that revolve around a planet. Can be natural or artificial. Artificial satellites used for weather forecasting and other purposes. Planets Round celestial objects that move around the sun in fixed paths called orbits. Eight in number. In order of their distance from the sun: 1 Mercury 2 Venus 3 Earth 4 Mars 5 Jupiter 6 Saturn 7 Uranus 8 Neptune The Sun A huge, glowing ball of hot gases. Nearest star to the earth. The main source of heat and light for the planets.

