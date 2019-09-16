Sharing india (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Education
  1. 1. A Hong Kong Student in India My journey as exchange student from Edinburgh, Scotland
  2. 2. HongKong?? Hong Kong is one of the financial centres in the world. Together with London and New York, the three stock exchange markets host most of the world top enterprises. The Hong Kong stock exchange alone, possesses a market capitalisation of $4,135 billions USD. Hong Kong is also famous for its international outlook and the variety of food available.
  3. 3. Edinburgh??? Scotland???
  4. 4. MyHighSchool
  5. 5. StartingPointof theJourney  A sharing given by an alumnus who received scholarship to study at Princeton in the 1990s
  6. 6. Informationis KING!!
  7. 7. Knowyour Strengthsand Interest  Music? Politics?  Writing, Painting, Photography?  Some Quality Time  Background: Rich? Poor? Well Off? Less Well Off? Build Your Competitiveness: Suggestion 1
  8. 8. Expand theValue ofyour Strengths—e.g. Relate ittothe society  Be sensitive-- What is the need that you are aware of.  What do you have to help (Even a little)  Be Organised-– Find a group!  E.g. During vacation, can your talent in music be used in a small workshop in helping kids who could not otherwise learn?  E.g. Can your academic excellence be used together with to others to organise short classes to some underprivileged students in your locality? Build Your Competitiveness: Suggestion 2
  9. 9. Expand theValue ofyour Strengths—e.g. Relate ittothe society  E.g. Can your interest in science be related to any social problems? Even just to know…  E.g. Can you will to be successful or rich in life be associated to any positive impact? Build Your Competitiveness: Suggestion 2 Joseph Bazalgette The drainage system of London, UK. Victorian period 6,500 deaths each year of Cholera. Drinking water mixed with liquid waste and all. 50% of infant Muhammad Yunus Father of micro-finance
  10. 10. ShareandGive
  11. 11. Thank You Email: felix0p@yahoo.com.hk

