New microsoft office power point presentation

CHAPTER-14
Agriculture is the life-blood of Indian Economy It contributes 15.7% of GDP 55% of the population depends on agriculture...
India-An unique country from agricultural point of view Vast area Rich soil High percentage of agricultural land Wide ...
Wet and Dry farming: The most important factor affecting agriculture in India is Rainfall Wet Farming: Agriculture practi...
What is Crop Rotation  Crop rotation is the practice of growing a series of dissimilar or different types of crops in the...
Crop Combination  Crop combination is a process of cultivating multiple crops in the same field. This practice helps farm...
For further studies on crop combination you can click the link below:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzLfysV1kJQ
Cropping Intensity  Cropping intensity refers to raising of a number of crops from the same field during one agricultural...
Factors influencing intensity of cropping Irrigation Fertilizer HYV seeds Mechanization Plant protection methods
Problems of Indian Agriculture Small and fragmented land holdings Seeds. Manures, fertilizers, biocides irrigation Lack of...
Green Revolution  The Green Revolution in India refers to a period when Indian agriculture was converted into an industri...
Major components of Green Revolution  HYV seeds Fertilizers Irrigation Farm mechanisation
Impact of Green Revolution Increase in agricultural production Prosperity of farmers Reduction in the import of food gr...
Problems of Green Revolution Inter-crop imbalance Regional disparities Increase in inter-personal inequalities Unemplo...
Second Green Revolution  It refers to practising sustainable agriculture i.e. protecting natural resources from becoming ...
Strategies for Second Green Revolution Micro-irrigation Organic Precision farming Green agriculture Eco-agriculture ...
Micro-irrigation system  Micro irrigation is defined as the frequent application of small quantities of water directly ab...
Organic Farming  What is organic farming?  Organic farming system in India is not new and is being followed from ancient...
Precision Farming  Precision agriculture refers to the precise application of agricultural inputs with respect to soil, w...
Green Agriculture  According to the United Nations, green agriculture incorporates ideas and guidelines from different co...
Eco-Agriculture Charles Walters coined the term “eco-agriculture” back in 1970 because he wanted to rope in the concepts o...
  1. 1. CHAPTER-14
  2. 2. Agriculture is the life-blood of Indian Economy It contributes 15.7% of GDP 55% of the population depends on agriculture for their livelihood Provides fodder to over 13 crores animals Many industries draw their raw materials from agricultural produce. Contributes a sizeable share of country’s export.
  3. 3. India-An unique country from agricultural point of view Vast area Rich soil High percentage of agricultural land Wide climatic range Long growing season . These factors help India to be :the largest producer of tea, coarse grain and some oil-seeds,2nd largest producer of rice, jute,3r largest producer of sugarcane, tobacco, 4th largest producer of cotton and silk
  4. 4. Wet and Dry farming: The most important factor affecting agriculture in India is Rainfall Wet Farming: Agriculture practiced in areas receiving more than 75 cm of rainfall annually. For example: Rice Dry Farming: Agriculture practiced in areas receiving less than 75 cm of rainfall annually. For example: Bajra
  5. 5. What is Crop Rotation  Crop rotation is the practice of growing a series of dissimilar or different types of crops in the same area in sequenced seasons. It is done so that the soil of farms is not used for only one set of nutrients. It helps in reducing soil erosion and increases soil fertility and crop yield. For example, pulses or any leguminous crop is grown after the cereal crops. Legumes helps in fixing nitrogen to the soil from the atmosphere. Other examples are: sugarcane or tobacco rotated with cereal crops.  why is crop rotation important? To keep the land in good tilth. To utlize the land resources and labour force more efficiently To use scarce agricultural water resources more judiciously
  6. 6. Crop Combination  Crop combination is a process of cultivating multiple crops in the same field. This practice helps farmers to harvest more than one crop in different seasons. Crop combination also nurtures the soil and increases its fertility. And importantly, crop combination offers the highest returns in farming.
  7. 7. For further studies on crop combination you can click the link below:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzLfysV1kJQ
  8. 8. Cropping Intensity  Cropping intensity refers to raising of a number of crops from the same field during one agricultural year; it can be expressed through a formula. Cropping Intensity = Gross Cropped Area / Net Sown Area x 100.  To get the detail of cropping intensity of different states kindly check the link provided below: https://www.agriexam.com/cropping-intensity-of-crops
  9. 9. Factors influencing intensity of cropping Irrigation Fertilizer HYV seeds Mechanization Plant protection methods
  10. 10. Problems of Indian Agriculture Small and fragmented land holdings Seeds. Manures, fertilizers, biocides irrigation Lack of mechanisation Soil erosion Agricultural Marketing Inadequate storage facilities Inadequate transport Scarcity of capital
  11. 11. Green Revolution  The Green Revolution in India refers to a period when Indian agriculture was converted into an industrial system due to the adoption of modern methods and technology such as the use of high yielding variety (HYV) seeds, tractors, irrigation facilities, pesticides, and fertilizers. It was mainly found by M.S. Swaminathan. This was part of the larger Green revolution endeavor initiated by Norman Borlaug, which leveraged agricultural research and technology to increase agricultural productivity in the developing world.  The Green Revolution within India commenced in 1965 that led to an increase in food grain production, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Major milestones in this undertaking were the development of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rust resistant strains of wheat.
  12. 12. Major components of Green Revolution  HYV seeds Fertilizers Irrigation Farm mechanisation
  13. 13. Impact of Green Revolution Increase in agricultural production Prosperity of farmers Reduction in the import of food grains Capitalistic farming Ploughing back profit Industrial growth Rural employment Change in the attitude of the farmers
  14. 14. Problems of Green Revolution Inter-crop imbalance Regional disparities Increase in inter-personal inequalities Unemployment Other problems
  15. 15. Second Green Revolution  It refers to practising sustainable agriculture i.e. protecting natural resources from becoming increasingly degraded and polluted and using production technologies that conserve and enhance the natural resource base of crops, forests, inland and marine fisheries.
  16. 16. Strategies for Second Green Revolution Micro-irrigation Organic Precision farming Green agriculture Eco-agriculture White agriculture Diversifying Indian agriculture Animal husbandry
  17. 17. Micro-irrigation system  Micro irrigation is defined as the frequent application of small quantities of water directly above and below the soil surface; usually as discrete drops, continuous drops or tiny streams through emitters placed along a water delivery line. For eg: Drip Irrigation (Both on- line and in-line systems) • Sprinkler Irrigation System  For further details click on the link below:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DM6wdGDeCps
  18. 18. Organic Farming  What is organic farming?  Organic farming system in India is not new and is being followed from ancient time. It is a method of farming system which primarily aimed at cultivating the land and raising crops in such a way, as to keep the soil alive and in good health by use of organic wastes (crop, animal and farm wastes, aquatic wastes) and other biological materials along with beneficial microbes (biofertilizers) to release nutrients to crops for increased sustainable production in an eco friendly pollution free environment.  As per the definition of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) study team on organic farming “organic farming is a system which avoids or largely excludes the use of synthetic inputs (such as fertilizers, pesticides, hormones, feed additives etc) and to the maximum extent feasible rely upon crop rotations, crop residues, animal manures, off-farm organic waste, mineral grade rock additives and biological system of nutrient mobilization and plant protection”.  FAO suggested that “Organic agriculture is a unique production management system which promotes and enhances agro-ecosystem health, including biodiversity, biological cycles and soil biological activity, and this is accomplished by using on-farm agronomic, biological and mechanical methods in exclusion of all synthetic off-farm inputs”.  Need of organic farming  With the increase in population our compulsion would be not only to stabilize agricultural production but to increase it further in sustainable manner. The scientists have realized that the ‘Green Revolution’ with high input use has reached a plateau and is now sustained with diminishing return of falling dividends. Thus, a natural balance needs to be maintained at all cost for existence of life and property. The obvious choice for that would be more relevant in the present era, when these agrochemicals which are produced from fossil fuel and are not renewable and are diminishing in availability. It may also cost heavily on our foreign exchange in future.  The key characteristics of organic farming include  Protecting the long term fertility of soils by maintaining organic matter levels, encouraging soil biological activity, and careful mechanical intervention  Providing crop nutrients indirectly using relatively insoluble nutrient sources which are made available to the plant by the action of soil micro-organisms  Nitrogen self-sufficiency through the use of legumes and biological nitrogen fixation, as well as effective recycling of organic materials including crop residues and livestock manures  Weed, disease and pest control relying primarily on crop rotations, natural predators, diversity, organic manuring, resistant varieties and limited (preferably minimal) thermal, biological and chemical intervention  The extensive management of livestock, paying full regard to their evolutionary adaptations, behavioural needs and animal welfare issues with respect to nutrition, housing, health, breeding and rearing  Careful attention to the impact of the farming system on the wider environment and the conservation of wildlife and natural habitats
  19. 19. Precision Farming  Precision agriculture refers to the precise application of agricultural inputs with respect to soil, weather and crop need in order to improve productivity, quality, and profitability in agriculture.  For further details click on the link below:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=581Kx8wzTMc
  20. 20. Green Agriculture  According to the United Nations, green agriculture incorporates ideas and guidelines from different conceptual areas. These are fair trade, ecological agriculture, organic or biodynamic agriculture, as well as conservation agriculture.  More specifically, this means green agriculture uses adaptable local farming techniques and practices that will increase farming yields. This will also reduce waste and inefficiency problems in our food chain, offer improved and sustainable services for the ecosystem, and also provide a higher return on labour.  Basically, green agriculture uses well-developed modern farming and sustainability concepts to improve natural agricultural techniques dealing with things such as weed and pest management and organic fertilizers and seeds. It also draws on technology to push farming forward. These technologies will complement and expand upon natural methods, and include things such as new, synthetic fertilizers.  The UN has listed the five key principles of green agriculture as:  Integration of livestock-crops  Using post-harvest storage and processing facilities to reduce waste  Making sure crop rotations are diversified  Using environmentally sustainable weed and pest control practices  Using natural and sustainably made nutrient inputs  Green agriculture fuses both sustainable environmental practices with better labour usage on agriculture farms to reduce poverty.  For further details click on the link below  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7tNEVw0gjg
  21. 21. Eco-Agriculture Charles Walters coined the term “eco-agriculture” back in 1970 because he wanted to rope in the concepts of “ecological” and “economical.” It was the belief of our founder that unless agriculture is ecological it cannot be economical. Eco-agriculture simply holds that to be economical, agriculture must be ecological. Click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M8mKnkMnZVU

