Hylton Craig Upshon

Let’s go 42 years back in U.S. And take a look at the phenomenon that changed the world! http://www.markville.ss.yrdsb.edu...
1960s and 70s witnessed protest as the order of the day http://www.asu.edu/lib/archives/asustory/images/51casc.jpghttp://c...
U.S. raged war in Vietnam and the youth nationwide increasingly opposed it. Industries belched out deadly smoke and air po...
Deadly diseases born out of air pollution plagued everyone. http://phbond.pbworks.com/f/pollution.jpg
Although mainstream Americans remained oblivious to the environmental concerns, the stage was set with Rachel Carson’s New...
Carson’s concerns about the future of the planet in Silent Spring spread throughout the world, making waves. http://enviro...
More than 500,000 copies were sold in 24 countries and raised public awareness and concern for living organisms. http://me...
In 1970, U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson, Founder of Earth Day, put the environment issue into the political forefront. http:/...
Earth Day 1970: A Grassroots Moment that Sparked a Movement
A nationwide grassroots demonstration was organized in April 1970. http://www.corbisimages.com/images/Corbis-0000403891-00...
The wire services regulated the opinion from coast to coast like a whirlwind. http://tuoitrenews.vn/polopoly_fs/1.29537!/i...
Letters, telegrams and telephone inquiries to Senator Gaylord Nelson and his team poured in from all over the country. htt...
This event was a forum for Americans to voice their opinions and concerns on devastation of land, rivers, air, lakes due t...
The people of the country participated in the event in high spirits. http://visitmnhistory.org/sites/visitmnhistory.org/fi...
Thousands of school and colleges poured in and local communities too participated enthusiastically. http://www.almostallth...
1970’s Earth Day worked because of the spontaneous response from the millions of nationals http://www.mnn.com/sites/defaul...
April 22, 1970 was a spectacular day which marked the birth of modern environmental movement. http://ridley-thomas.lacount...
What will you do to make April 22, 2012 a memorable event with your own little efforts? http://www.photographyblogger.net/...
I’ll plant a seedling And clean up my local community with a bunch of friendsI’ll also send greeting cards of Earth Day to...
×