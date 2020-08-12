Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4. Pooja is six years old. Neha is eight years old. Neha is older than Pooja.
5. Rina’s dress is more beautiful than Simi’s dress. These sentences show comparison between two things.
Comparisons
Comparisons
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Comparisons

36 views

Published on

Made by Hylton Craig Upshon

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comparisons

  1. 1. 4. Pooja is six years old. Neha is eight years old. Neha is older than Pooja.
  2. 2. 5. Rina’s dress is more beautiful than Simi’s dress. These sentences show comparison between two things.

×