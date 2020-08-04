Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hello, My dear children. I hope you all are keeping well and safe. Take care of your health and be happy always.
Children today I will be teaching you English Language, chapter 6- Articles ( A, An or The) but we are not going to do it ...
Look at these pictures. •This is a flower. •This is an orange. •This is an apple. We have used ‘a’ and ‘an’ to point out t...
‘A’ is used before a word that begins with a consonant. b, c, d, f, g, h, j, k, l, m, n, p, q, r, s, t, v, w, x, y, z Such...
We use an before a word that begins with a vowel sound. a, e, i, o, u For example An apple An elephant An ice-cream Articl...
Children I hope you all have understood this chapter Articles. I want you all to do the exercise given in your English Gra...
