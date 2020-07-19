Successfully reported this slideshow.
SECRET MANAGEMENT 1
Sensitive data & Secrets problem 2
Vault – why ? ● Need of centralization of source of truth (for secret) ● Data encryption (not plain text) ● Tracking of cr...
4 • Platform for securely managing sensitive data with strong encryption • Controls access to secrets by authenticating ag...
5 Vault – how ?
6 Vault – how ?
Vault – survival guide for dev (1/2) 7 1. Volumes (for Vault) - secret for dedicated ServiceAccount - mountVolume for cred...
8 Vault – survival guide for dev (1/2)
Vault – Demo !!! 9 SHOW UP TIME
Vault – Demo !!! 10 Questions & Answers
Vault - Enhancement for K8S secret security

33 views

Published on

Vault - Enhancement for K8S secret security:
+ Vault - why
+ Vault - what
+ Vault - how

Published in: Engineering
Vault - Enhancement for K8S secret security

