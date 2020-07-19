Enabling GitOps - Architecture for Implementation:

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GitOps (Tagging Optimized) Bao Huynh Site Reliability Engineering Team
Agenda ● GitOps ● GitOps branch name convention (optimized) ● Jenkins destiny ?
1. GitOps - Why ●Automated deployment: one source code for all deployment & all ENV ●Enhanced audit: keep track of system ...
1. GitOps branches & environments
1. GitOps flow - thanos - ironman - hulk
1. GitOps with DEV ●Source code changes (validation/checkdup/…) ●Gitops-helm (app-backend/validation.yaml /checkdup.yaml /...
2. GitOps - Branch name convention Branch name for DEV should be one of below: ● mabu ● growth ● fse ● me ● uat ● master =...
2. GitOps - Reuse branch after merge GitOps support re-use dev-branch after code changes was merge to master. => Helps a l...
2. GitOps - Tag bumping (on Master) TAG for release will be bumped automatically whenever there's a commit merge (on Maste...
3. GitOps - Jenkins replacement ● Replace Jenkins for K8S deployment action (Staging/Production) * For microservice on K8S...
Questions & Answers
