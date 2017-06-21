Áo khoác chống nắng nam cao cấp Tokushima có tốt không? Khí hậu đang ngày càng khắc nghiệt hơn, ảnh hưởng sâu rộng đến sức...
Không tin ư, hãy xem video này: Công dụng của áo chống nắng nam Tokushima có tốt không? Tất nhiên, khi bạn mua áo chống nắ...
Sản phẩm Tokushima luôn phù hợp với bất cứ ai muốn sở hữu. Cứ mặc vào là chất từng phút giây. Nhưng với những người yêu th...
Hoang mang về áo chống nắng nam cao cấp tokushima có tốt không
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hoang mang về áo chống nắng nam cao cấp tokushima có tốt không

10 views

Published on

Áo khoác chống nắng nam cao cấp Tokushima có tốt như lời đồn trên các trang mạng xã hội, webtretho? Hãy tìm hiểu ngay để biết mình có bị lừa hay không.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Hoang mang về áo chống nắng nam cao cấp tokushima có tốt không

  1. 1. Áo khoác chống nắng nam cao cấp Tokushima có tốt không? Khí hậu đang ngày càng khắc nghiệt hơn, ảnh hưởng sâu rộng đến sức khỏe và sinh hoạt. Điển hình là đợt nắng nóng hơn 40 độ ở Hà Nội đợt vừa rồi khiến ai cũng phải lao đao. Với cái nắng nóng như vậy, nam giới cũng cần phải biết chăm sóc cho sức khỏe của mình. Với một cái áo chống nắng tốt, nam giới sẽ tự tin đương đầu với nắng mà chẳng ngại điều gì cả. Nhưng câu hỏi được đặt ra là “áo khoác chống nắng nam nào tốt?” Tiêu chuẩn nào biết được một áo chống nắng tốt? Khi đi mua bất kỳ sản phẩm nào, không riêng gì áo khoác chống nắng thì…..  nguồn gốc xuất xứ  công dụng của sản phẩm ……….là được nhiều người chú ý đầu tiên và xem như là một tiêu chuẩn chủ yếu để xét 1 sản phẩm tốt và đáng tin cậy. Ngoài ra, tùy từng vào từng người mà xét đến các yếu tố phụ khác, nhưng chung quy lại thì an toàn và hiệu quả vẫn được đánh giá cao nhất. Nguồn gốc xuất xứ áo chống nắng nam Tokushima có tốt không? Dựa trên công nghệ xử lý và tích hợp tiên tiến từ thương hiệu nổi tiếng Tokushima của Nhật Bản mang đến chất lượng và an toàn cho từng sản phẩm. Nhưng nhiều người sẽ thắc mắc tại sao sản phẩm lại dán mác made in china? Thương hiệu Tokushima đã đặt nhà máy sản xuất áo chống nắng ở Trung Quốc, nhưng tất cả quy trình và công nghệ thì vẫn là của Nhật Bản. (Giống như Samsung đặt nhà máy ở Việt Nam vậy). Vì thế, nếu bạn gặp bất kỳ sản phẩm nào có ghi made in japan thì đó chính là hàng giả, hàng nhái.
  2. 2. Không tin ư, hãy xem video này: Công dụng của áo chống nắng nam Tokushima có tốt không? Tất nhiên, khi bạn mua áo chống nắng đều quan tâm đến việc sản phẩm có chống nắng tốt như thế nào? Với áo chống nắng Tokushima của Nhật thì chỉ số UPF hơn 45+, đảm bảo chống nắng theo tiêu chuẩn quốc tế với mức bảo vệ bức xạ nhiệt hơn 90%. Chất liệu thun lạnh tích hợp với sợi ceramic giúp nâng cao khả năng chống nắng, làm mát và thấm mồ hôi hiệu quả. Một lớp màng được thiết kế bên trong giúp xua đuổi và chống muỗi, dù là con muỗi bé nhỏ nhất. Mưa ư!! Bạn cũng không cần phải lo với những cơn mưa bất chợt. Với công nghệ tích hợp vải mang đến cho sản phẩm khả năng chống nước cực tốt. Thêm nữa, khả năng chống khuẩn của áo chống nắng Tokushima cũng là một điểm cộng tuyệt vời. Thế đó, một chiếc áo tích hợp đầy đủ sự tiện lợi mà vẫn tôn lên vẻ đẹp khó cưỡng thì ít có sản phẩm nào trên thị trường hiện nay đạt được. Thiết kế áo chống nắng Tokushima có đẹp không? Phong cách, thời trang và cá tính là những điều có thể nói đến thiết kế của áo chống nắng Tokushima. Với việc tích hợp mũ trùm đầu, tay xỏ ngón và túi áo 2 bên vừa giúp chống nắng hiệu quả vừa có thể mang đến sự trẻ trung, năng động. Chất liệu vải bằng polyeste co giãn, tạo form chuẩn dáng, tôn lên cơ bắp và body tuyệt đẹp cho bạn. Cách phối màu với 2 màu cơ bản: màu áo chính và màu viền áo, tuy đơn giản nhưng vẫn mang đến sự quyến rũ với những đường sọc kẻ cách điệu. Áo chống nắng Tokushima, ai dùng tốt nhất?
  3. 3. Sản phẩm Tokushima luôn phù hợp với bất cứ ai muốn sở hữu. Cứ mặc vào là chất từng phút giây. Nhưng với những người yêu thích đi câu, thì áo chống nắng Tokushima sẽ phát huy tối đa công dụng và mang đến hiệu quả rất tốt. Giá thành áo chống nắng Tokushima có tốt không? Nhằm mang đến cho khách hàng một mức giá hợp lý và phù hợp với điều kiện kinh tế, thương hiệu Tokushima đã hợp tác với các nhà phân phối và thẩm định giá. Với chất lượng được đảm bảo chính hãng, nhập khẩu không qua trung gian, Hinlet mang đến cho người tiêu dùng Việt Nam mức giá niêm yết áo chống nắng Tokushima là 550.000 VND. Tất nhiên, mức giá này đối với nhiều người sẽ cho là mắc, nhưng hãy xét các lợi ích có được từ sản phẩm thì giá này là rất hợp lý. Ngoài ra, bạn có thể vừa kết hợp áo chống nắng với áo khoác, áo gió vừa tiết kiệm lại rất phong cách nữa. Mua áo chống nắng nam Tokushima ở đâu chính hãng, uy tín? Hinlet tự hảo là nhà phân phối chính hãng của áo chống nắng Tokushima, mang đến chất lượng, uy tín và sự hài lòng tuyệt đối ở khách hàng. Với 3 chi nhánh trải dài khắp nước, luôn đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng >>> CN1: (Lầu 1) Sakura 340D, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Tân Bình, Tp.HCM >>> CN2: (Tầng 2) Sakura 98B Bạch Mai- Hai Bà Trưng- Hà Nội >>> CN3: 124 Hồ Ngọc Lân - P Kinh Bắc - Tp Bắc Ninh Ngoài ra, website chính thức aochongnangdep.com và hotline0936-838-862 luôn sẵn sàng hỗ trợ và thông tin đến những khách hàng ở tỉnh.

×